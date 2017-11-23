Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science

Why Do Left-Handers Excel at Certain Elite Sports But Not Others? (theguardian.com) 21

Posted by msmash from the unravelling-mysteries dept.
Nicola Davis, writing for The Guardian: From cricketer Wasim Akram to baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw and table tennis star Ding Ning, the world of sport has no shortage of left-handed players. But now researchers say they've worked out why lefties are overrepresented in some elite sports but not others. The study, published in the journal Biology Letters, suggests that being left-handed is a particular advantage in interactive sports where time pressures are particularly severe, such as table tennis and cricket -- possibly because their moves are less familiar to their mostly right-handed opponents, who do not have time to adjust. "The data suggests that the heavier the time constraints are operating in a sport, the larger the proportion of left-handers," said the study's author, Dr Florian Loffing of the University of Oldenburg in Germany. "We are less used to playing lefties, and [so] might end up in not developing the optimal strategies to compete with them." While it is thought that about 10-13 percent of the population is left-handed, it has long been noted that in certain interactive sports there is often a surprisingly high proportion of left-handers playing at elite levels.

Why Do Left-Handers Excel at Certain Elite Sports But Not Others? More | Reply

Why Do Left-Handers Excel at Certain Elite Sports But Not Others?

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The number of UNIX installations has grown to 10, with more expected. -- The Unix Programmer's Manual, 2nd Edition, June 1972

Close