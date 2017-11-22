Study Finds Different Types of Alcohol Can Determine Different Moods (bbc.com) 9
A new study published in the journal BMJ Open says different types of alcoholic drinks change and shape your mood in different ways. For example, spirits may make you feel angry, sexy or tearful, while red wine or beer may make you feel relaxed. The researchers questioned nearly 30,000 people aged 18-34 from 21 different countries for the study. BBC reports: The anonymous online survey, which recruited respondents via newspaper and magazine adverts and social media, found:
-Red wine appeared to make people more lethargic than white wine
-Respondents were most likely to report feeling relaxed when drinking red wine or beer
-More than 40% said drinking spirits made them feel sexy
-Over half said drinking spirits also gave them energy and confidence
-But around a third said they felt aggressive when drinking spirits
-Drinking spirits was more likely than all other drink types to be associated with feelings of aggression, illness, restlessness and tearfulness
-Men were significantly more likely than women to associate feelings of aggression with all types of alcohol, particularly heavier drinkers
Prof Bellis from Public Health Wales NHS Trust said the setting in which the alcohol was consumed was an important factor that the study tried to take into consideration by asking about drinking at home and outside of the home. He said the way different drinks are marketed and promoted might encourage people to select certain drinks to suit different moods, but that this could backfire if it triggered negative emotions. He also said the study revealed a difference between men and women's emotional relationship with different alcoholic drinks.
Vodka (Score:2)
Not again (Score:4, Funny)
He also said the study revealed a difference between men and women's emotional relationship with different alcoholic drinks.
He doesn't work for Google does he?
Study shows... (Score:1)
... stuff we already knows.
It me. (Score:2)
That's why my wife keeps locking up the bourbon.
Psychological effect (Score:2)
I think this has already been shown this is purely a psychological effect, i.e. the type of alcohol affects your mood in precisely the way you expect it to. A scientific study of the actual "real" effects would have done a proper double blind test and given the participants alcohol (or not) without being told what it was exactly instead of filling out a survey form.