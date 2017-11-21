Study of Recent Interstellar Asteroid Reveals Bizarre Shape (bbc.com) 20
JoeRobe writes: A few weeks ago an interstellar asteroid, now named "Oumuamua," was discovered passing through our solar system. Being the first interstellar asteroid to ever be observed, a flurry of observations soon followed. This week, an accelerated article in Nature reveals that Oumuamua is more bizarre than originally thought: it is elongated, with a 10:1 aspect ratio, and rapidly rotating. This conclusion is based upon comparisons of its time-dependent light curve to those from 20,000 known asteroids.
It's the first trans-galactic rock we've noticed (Score:2, Insightful)
Let's not name it or decide how weird it is yet, thanks.
Wild thought (Score:2)
There are all these objects flying all over the place to various destinations, most of which we have no clue about. And they are traveling fast. Without propellant. On a fairly confident trajectory.
Would it be plausible for us to find an incoming object that is near enough not only to Earth when it passes by, but then also, say, near Mars, or Jupiter's moons?
I am by no means at all knowledgeable about space-fairing. But it seems to me this would be a, somewhat, easy shortcut. We've already landed on an aste
Re: Wild thought (Score:1)
I assume the chances of it getting where you want and making use of it make it
... difficult and uninteresting.
We can swing our own objects.
Re: (Score:2)
In order to land on such an asteroid rather than be smashed into a trillion pieces by it, you have to match the speed of the asteroid. At that point, you can already go wherever the asteroid is going -- or lots of better places -- just as quickly without landing on it. How is that a shortcut? Seems to make the whole process immensely more complicated and fuel-consuming than just going from point A to point B.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are so fast that you can intercept the satellite and orbit around or land on it, you can as well fly the way yourself. For what would you need it? Radiation shield?
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately the g-forces caused by grabbing onto it would destroy the vessel (unless it matches the celestial object's speed and trajectory... in which case there's no point). I could foresee some kind of grabber connected to the vessel in an elastic fashion, which dampens the g-forces, but simply getting nearby enough to grapple the object (without crashing into it) would be tricky. Just getting the craft to the celestial object would take nearly as much energy as just going directly toward the destinati
Hello Rama! (Score:1)
We will not be coming this time.
Longer than it is Wide (Score:3)
So a massive, rock-hard, spinning space phallus is penetrating our solar system? Hopefully it avoids us and finds its way to a Black Hole.
What's the real story? (Score:3)
Dr. Evil? (Score:2)
. Colonel: What is it, son?
Johnson: I don't know, sir, but it looks like a giant--
Jet Pilot: Dick.
Dick: Yeah?
Jet Pilot: Take a look out of starboard.
Dick: Oh my God, it looks like a huge--
Bird-Watching Woman: Pecker.
Bird-Watching Man: [raising binoculars] Ooh, Where?
Bird-Watching Woman: Wait, that's not a woodpecker, it looks like someone's--
Army Sergeant: Privates! We have reports of an unidentified flyi
RAMA ? (Score:2)
Star Trek? (Score:2)
Can we not think of a way to capture the next one? (Score:2)
It would seem, such "visitor" from outside of our Solar system would be a very interesting thing to study. Can we, perhaps, think up a way of capturing the next one somehow? Change the speed and direction of it just enough for it start orbiting the Moon, for example (too dangerous to mess with an Earth orbit, where a mistake can send it on our heads).