First Ever Anti-Aging Gene Discovered In a Secluded Amish Community (newsweek.com) 59
"This is one of the first clear-cut genetic mutations in human beings that acts upon aging and aging-related disease," Dr. Douglas Vaughan, a medical researcher at Northwestern University, told Newsweek. schwit1 quotes Science Alert: As far as we know, it looks like the only community in the world known to harbour it is an Old Order Amish community living in Indiana... Vaughan's team tested 177 people from the Amish community of Berne, Indiana, and found 43 people with one mutated SERPINE1 gene copy. Compared to the general Amish population, these 43 people had a 10 percent longer lifespan, and 10 percent longer telomeres (the DNA-protecting structures at the ends of our chromosomes that unravel when the cells reach the end of their lifespans). They also showed lower incidence of diabetes and lower insulin fasting levels. On top of that, the study showed a small indication of lower blood pressure and potentially more flexible blood vessels.
"For the first time we are seeing a molecular marker of aging (telomere length), a metabolic marker of aging (fasting insulin levels) and a cardiovascular marker of aging (blood pressure and blood vessel stiffness) all tracking in the same direction in that these individuals were generally protected from age-related changes," said Vaughan. These people also had 50 percent lower PAI-1 levels than average. It's not known exactly how PAI-1 contributes to aging, but it does play a role in a process called cellular senescence. This is when cells are no longer able to replicate, so they just go dormant. This contributes to the effects of aging.
If I have to be Amish to live longer (Score:3, Insightful)
It just seems longer
:).
The Amish life is much easier. They have far less to worry about and stress over.
Um diet? (Score:2, Informative)
Its like we just discovered clean and healthy living....
No, this is genetics. Some Amish live longer than other Amish with the same lifestyle, and are less prone to get D2, among other things.
But the question I want to ask is whether living longer is a good thing. Once past the age of reproduction, the genes do not benefit from people living on forever - then they become competitors for resources used by the offspring. Stop fearing death; once past your prime, and your net contributions are negative, accept death. There is no hell you're going to burn in fo
âStop fearing death; once past your prime, and your net contributions are negative, accept death.â(TM)
After you.
The rallying call of slavers seeing the population as laborers, in broken unicode.
âStop fearing death; once past your prime, and your net contributions are negative, accept death.â(TM)
After you.
Not necessarily. For many, they leave an estate that serves society in a positive way. At least that's my intention.
Re:Um diet? (Score:4, Insightful)
If you lived in a tribe in Africa thousands of years ago, you'd be thankful for the "elderly" looking after your kids so you can go out an gather food or hunt for it.
Once past your prime there are still ways to contribute to the survival of your species, if you live in a society.
If you lived in a tribe in Africa thousands of years ago, you'd be thankful for the "elderly" looking after your kids so you can go out an gather food or hunt for it.
Once past your prime there are still ways to contribute to the survival of your species, if you live in a society.
True, but your net contribution to the genes you sowed must be higher than the cost of competing for the resources, otherwise the genes of those who die earlier will be selected for.
These are all artificial means to extend life.
Those are all artificial means that increase the quality of life. Don't confuse quality of life with longevity. Even if the same remedies often increase both, they are two very different goals.
You are advancing a false dichotomy, and allude to this fact in your post. The two goals are not mutually exclusive, and are indeed complementary.
That doesn't imply that both are good. They don't have to be mutually exclusive - they can be orthogonal. Increased quality of life can be good without increased longevity being good. That's why it's a real dichotomy, not a false one.
Grandparents help raise their children's children. Huge help in not only babysitting but passing along knowledge. How do you think we got to where we are technologically?
To be honest, there's little you can learn from your grandparents that you can't learn from your parents. And when someone pushes the 90s, what, exactly, do you learn from them?
Again, the net contribution to the genes that were passed on has to be positive. Unless the benefits the old animal gives exceeds the detrimentals (like competition for resources, time spent that could be spent obtaining resources, decreased mobility), nature will select against extended life. Those who die at the point where net
Seriously? You think that old people have nothing to contribute to society?
I never said that. I even put the significant word net in emphasis, so even the most feeble-minded wouldn't think I said that.
Even if my 90yo mother babysits my children, she can entertain them with stories, help teach them values and morality. Not to mention the economic benefits my wife and I would gain by not having to pay for daily care.
Be brutally honest - does the non-sentimental value of that exceed the ever-growing costs of keeping her around?
Also, you lost me at "teach
... morality". If morality doesn't come from within, but indoctrination is needed, your family is part of the problem, not the solution.
Im gping to guess that your under 30 and have yet to contribute to the gene pool...
Actually, no, I'm nearing the end of my productive life, and the genes go on, even if I won't. I'm fine wit
Let's see how you feel about that once you've reached an age of costing more than you're worth. I bet you'll gain a whole new philosophy and become a total hypocrite. I doubt you will be the first in line at the Euthanasia Center.
Spoken like a true (young and healthy) conservative.
But the question I want to ask is whether living longer is a good thing. Once past the age of reproduction, the genes do not benefit from people living on forever - then they become competitors for resources used by the offspring.
If there weren't evolutionary advantages to long lifespans we'd all be mayflies. Raising a child is a huge commitment in time and resources, not just physically but we spend years in school learning all the basic skills. As a society we're probably more productive and thus more evolutionary "fit" the more results we get after spending 20-25 years raising you. Besides, we've pretty much negated all natural selection by trying to save all genes no matter how poor they might be. And a larger resource footprint
If there weren't evolutionary advantages to long lifespans we'd all be mayflies. Raising a child is a huge commitment in time and resources, not just physically but we spend years in school learning all the basic skills.
True, and the human lifespan reflects that. Those who died early while still being net contributors were selected against, and so did those who lived overly long. Based on the human reproductive cycle, and a mix between living in hardship and living with surplus, evolution is at a point where it's beneficial to live past the reproductive cycle, but not too long past it.
And a larger resource footprint only means there's room for fewer, but there's always a sustainable size.
Yes, and no. Our biggest adversary is other humans, and if one group of people put an ever-growing ratio of their resources into prolong
You may be right, but such a statement is not any less unfalsifiable than the notion that god exists in the first place.
You may be right, but such a statement is not any less unfalsifiable than the notion that god exists in the first place.
The null hypothesis does not need to be falsifiable.
of these 43 people. Or did they examine the already deceased?
Given genes are genetic, and the mutation is widespread enough to not be completely new, the life span of the ancestors is significant. If someone with the gene had parents that lived 10 years longer than average, that's significant.
Add to this the higher projected lifespan due to lower prevalence of e.g. obesity and D2.
But before we get all hallelujah about this, looking for negative effects might be prudent too. If it was all positive, this mutation would likely be far more spread around than it is. Wh
It also gives you an aversion to tech (Score:4, Funny)
The mutation also causes an aversion to technology and religious piety, so it's a non-starter for most.
Which is interesting because the problem with inbreeding is mostly genetic, and it turns out they have good genes, at least when it comes to aging.
Maybe we should inbreed more.
It is not completely a joke btw, I've actually seen some serious research suggesting that a moderate amount of inbreeding is actually beneficial.
Didn't turn out so well for Joffrey
The highs and lows (Score:5, Interesting)
They've found a gene mutation that adds 10% to your lifespan. That's good!
If you have two copies, you get a nasty blood disorder. That's bad.
But maybe they can isolate the specific effect that slows ageing and give us a pill. That's good!
It's not ready yet, and I'm middle aged already. That's bad.
They've found a gene mutation that adds 10% to your lifespan. That's good!
Why exactly is this good, without begging the question?
Because people in general don't want to die
That makes it desirable, now what makes it good?
Will the future of our far descendants be better if we spend an ever growing amount of resources on keeping people alive?
Because people in general don't want to die
That makes it desirable, now what makes it good?
Will the future of our far descendants be better if we spend an ever growing amount of resources on keeping people alive?
So...you're insinuating that this is bad?
May I add that we already spent an ever growing amount of ressources on the growing (and older) human population?
So...you're insinuating that this is bad?
From an evolutionary perspective, I cannot see how it could not be bad. Those who don't will easily win, by having more resources for their offspring, and those who spend a significant amount of resources on keeping people alive will be selected against in that competition.
That makes it desirable, now what makes it good?
Because there's only one definition of 'good' that makes sense to me, and that is achieving what I desire.
Why exactly is this good, without begging the question?
Would you consider it bad if you lived 10% less? No? How about 25%? When does bad kick in for you?
Would you consider it bad if you lived 10% less? No? How about 25%? When does bad kick in for you?
When the net contribution to survival of my genes becomes negative, I become a non-symbiotic parasite. Then it's time to die.
And that's what evolution will select for too. Those who don't spend an ever-growing portion of their resources on keeping old people alive at all costs will easily win, long term. Fighting it is a battle that cannot be won, and is why we don't live to 300 years already. Nature selects against that.
Resource consumption of an older person is likely lower than the resource production lost when a prime aged individual has to devote time to child care. If you are alive and functional at 90 you are on to 3rd or 4th generation care depending on breeding age cycles.
Statistics show otherwise.
For 2010, the average personal expenses (out-of pocket + insurance) for healthcare for a 45-64 year old was $8,370, and the total expenses (including medicare/medicaid/other) $13,115.
For an 85+ year old, the average personal expenses was $34,783, and the total expenses $131,164.
(Source: www.cms.gov)
That's not covering non-healthcare expenses. While the costs for consumables likely are lower, housing and electricity isn't going to be any lower just because an old person lives ther
You said you were reaching the end of your productive life, Will it be drugs? A rope? Bullet to the brainpan (messy, not recommended)?
I think you're all talk. If you don't do it you're a hypocrite.
Good is a value judgement. I want to have more choice in when and how I die, so anything that reduces the effective limitations on my choice is good in my opinion.
Stephen King (Score:2)
Children of the Corn.
So they live longer because... (Score:1)
... they've been spending most their lives living in an Amish paradise?
Maybe it's because they never wear buttons but they've got cool hats and their homies agree they really look good in black.
That's not how genes and science work.
It Figures (Score:1)
Live long and prosper*
*See "prosper" as defined by the Amish.
I think I'll take "short and sweet," thank you very much.