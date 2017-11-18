A Stable Plasma Ring Has Been Created In Open Air For the First Time Ever (futurism.com) 89
New submitter mrcoder83 shares a report from Futurism: Engineers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have been able to create a stable plasma ring without a container. According to the Caltech press release, it's "essentially capturing lightning in a bottle, but without the bottle." This remarkable feat was achieved using only a stream of water and a crystal plate, made from either quartz and lithium niobate. The union of these tools induced a type of contact electrification known as the triboelectric effect. The researchers blasted the crystal plate with an 85-micron-diameter jet of water (narrower than a human hair) from a specially designed nozzle. The water hit the crystal plate with a pressure of 632.7 kilograms of force per centimeter (9,000 pounds per square inch), generating an impact velocity of around 305 meters per second (1,000 feet per second) -- as fast as a bullet from a handgun. Plasma was formed as a result of the creation of an electric charge when the water hit the crystal surface. The flow of electrons from the point of contact ionizes the molecules and atoms in the gas area surrounding the water's surface, forming a donut-shaped glowing plasma that's dozens of microns in diameter. Caltech posted a video of the plasma ring on their YouTube channel.
1950s technology (Score:5, Interesting)
Sounds to me like he's never heard of the plasma speaker.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Please be precise about this "incandescent light bulks" operate at thousands of degrees, in Fahrenheit, Celsius, or Kelvin. Their shells are at room temperature. The filaments are much hotter when in operation.
But that is far from the only possible source of RF noise
Indeed.
You're hitting crystal plates with a water jet. Oscillating crystals causing electromagnetic noise was pretty much how radio transmitters were born.
First of all I want to clarify that they mean static noise, not static charge. The first one is the "waterfally" sound you get from your regular AM/FM radio not tuned into a channel. The second one is what happen when you rub a balloon against a cat.
A hiss, a bang, a squeal, a slash, a scream?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
A neat magic trick for parties!
Now, how does this get us any closer to plasma nuclear fusion power . . . ?
A neat magic trick for parties!
For very small parties, given that these rings are no more than microns across.
Now.. (Score:2)
"kilograms of force" (Score:5, Insightful)
The hell kind of weird bastardized units are these writers using? Kilograms are mass. Newtons are force. Do you mean 9.8N, which is about the force of 1kg under 1g (g-force, not grams) of acceleration?
Kilograms are not just units of mass. They are also units of weight, which itself is a measurement of force. Each kilogram of force is actually equivalent to 9.8 Newtons of force.
It's really that simple.
Mass is, in fact, measured in kg. It has the same unit as what is used for weight, but outside of the environment of earth, they are not the same thing.
As you said. mass is constant and weight will vary. That doesn't mean I'm not still 85kg if I go to the moon. I will only weigh about 14kg there, but my mass is still the same. Weight is a measurement of force that depends on the environment, and mass is a measurement of inertia, which is considered an intrinsic property of matter. Nonetheless the un
That is true, yes. It would be more correct for me to say that the *names* of the units are the same than it to just say (as I had) that the units are the same, but for some reason I didn't think of putting it that way when I was responding, above.
As for Newton having nothing to do with how the kilogram came to be defined today, I know that Newton actually used imperial units. The k
On the moon your mass would still be 85kg.
Force (Netwons) = mass (kilograms) x acceleration (metres per second per second)
The moon has 1/6 the acceleration due to gravity than the earth:
On the surface of the earth, acceleration due to gravity is 9.81 m/s/s.
On the surface of the moon. acceleration due to gravity is 1.620 m/s/s.
Therefore your weight is as follows:
On Earth, your weight (force) = 85 x 9.81 = 834 Newtons
On the moon, your weight (force) = 85 x 1.620 = 138 Newtons
One of the reasons you say your "w
Found the DeVry grad!
> Actually kilograms, i.e. weight, are never a unit of mass.
Welcome to
/. , students of Law, Medicine, Literature and US Engineers, but please refrain from talking about units. Leave it to people from more advanced countries on which the SI system is used, mkay?
Mass _is_ measured in kg. Kilogram is a unit of mass.
There is an ancillary unit of force (just like the liter is used for volume) which is explained here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kilogram-force .
Unfortunately, many people confuse weight with mass because of the environment in which they were taught. For example, if you go to your doctor, and the doctor asks you for your weight, no-one says I weigh 850 Newtons which is technically the correct scientific answer.
Newton's equation of force = mass x acceleration which tells us that the force due to gravity aka weight is proportional to the mass multiplied by the acceleration due to gravity.
In the metric system:
force is in Newtons
mass is in kilograms
acce
That's only true on Earth though, What about slashdot readers who are browsing this article on other planets because they have joined the Space Cadet corps?
The water hit the crystal plate with a pressure of 632.7 kilograms of force per centimeter (9,000 pounds per square inch)
Everyone seems to have missed the really important detail.
The strange quantum effect which changes the dimensionality of the effect from 2D to 1D depending on the units used to make the measurement.
Good spot. I'm a pedantic twat of the first order and I missed it.
I agree. Even the CalTech press release uses non-standard units.
The stream of water is an 85-micron-diameter jet blasting from a specially designed nozzle at 9,000 pounds per square inch that strikes the crystal plate with an impact velocity of around 1,000 feet per second. For reference, that's a stream narrower than a human hair moving about as fast as a bullet fired from a handgun.
If they are giving an intuitive comparison after the numbers in any case (which is a good idea for a press release), just st
Cut them some slack, they worked on this for over a lightyear!
But what the hell is it good for? Why do i want a plasma ring?
This is
/.
Think of the goatse opportunities.
Anyhow, the key point here, I think, is the word stable. Applications tend to follow. Few inventions were made for a purpose; the purposes are added later. I'm sure one of your ancestors said "What the hell is it good for? Why do I want a wooden ring?" after the wheel was invented, before there were any rolling applications taking advantage of it.
What sort of quartz - (Score:3)
.. is "either quartz", and did anyone else find their youtube video a little short of details?
Holy shit basic grammar (Score:3)
Either/or, Neither/nor.
Come the fuck on. Try being less lazy than using a simple spelling check.
Indeed. I didn't understand that sentence at all. Either quarz and lithium??? WTF??
Unfortunately not on Americans. Maybe it's the lower education levels that suck.
Now the must move elsewhere to continue work (Score:2)
If you had told me half a century ago that there could be any land that might eclipse the US in terms of technology and progress, I would have called you insane. Remember? The time when the US built those huge rockets to go where nobody has gone before?
20 years ago I would probably have said something along the lines of "Yeah, Japan. but they can't compete in raw production power"
Today, I'd probably ask if there is actually still any research and development done in the US, and whether there is actually any
Hmm, check your facts. The US space program used many German scientists and engineers recruited after the 2nd World War. The most famous German being Wernher von Braun the architect of the Saturn V.
You might also remember that a lot more happened in the 60s that made the US the top of the world science hub. But let's stay with the moonshot, while the engineering was important, the whole mission hung on WAY more than the ability to make a large rocket go up. There's logistics, process management, raw manpower and on top of all an economy to power the whole deal. Frankly, making a rocket go up was certainly the most visible of the whole endeavor, but in the end only the tip of the iceberg.
Nice beginning (Score:2)
Wake me up when some students can create a stable plasma penis in the air, then I believe they can handle the tech.
Maniacal claim (Score:2)
...it’s “essentially capturing lightning in a bottle, but without the bottle.”
and
...forming a donut-shaped glowing plasma that’s dozens of microns in diameter.
then I can't help it, but I have to LOL!
...forming a donut-shaped glowing plasma that’s dozens of microns in diameter.
Dozens I tell you! My penile length is dozens of millimeters, you should be impressed.
"generating an impact velocity of around 305 meters per second (1,000 feet per second)"
Ok, the actual science was done measuring meters per second, the press release rounds it to a nice round number of 1000f/s for American audience, and then that rounded number is converted to a quite exact figure of 305m/s.
In the actual paper [caltech.edu], the experiment was done with a wide range of velocities. Over 200 m/s was required velocity to generate the effect.
made from either quartz and lithium niobate
1) Either quartz or niobate? 2) Quartz and niobate? 3) Either quartz and niobate or _____?
Ball Lightning is a stable plasma structure. Paul Koloc thought that they were a field-reversed configuration [wikipedia.org] and created these is his garage on his Plasmak machine. I saw it myself. Paul was a plasma physicist, not a nut job.
Since his death (he was near eighty) his website went down. I found this article https://www.wired.com/2009/02/... [wired.com]
.
As the article notes it received very little funding.
I submitted this FOUR DAYS AGO, with links to the Caltech aticle!
They're not. Get over it.
SI has a perfectly good unit of force (the newton). It will be really great when SI advocates actually start using SI, rather than bastardizing it with things like "kilograms of force"....