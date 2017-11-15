Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


League of Legends Rank Predicts IQ, Study Finds

Posted by BeauHD
limbicsystem writes: A new publication in the journal PLOS ONE shows that your rank in League of Legends (LoL) correlates with your intelligence quotient (IQ). Games like LoL and DOTA II apparently depend on the same cognitive resources that underlie tests of fluid intelligence. That means that proficiency in those games peaks at the same age as raw IQ -- about 25 -- while scores in more reaction-time based games like Destiny or Battlefield seem to decline from the teens onwards. The researchers suggest that the massive datasets from these online games could be used to assess population-level cognitive health in real-time across the globe. The authors have a nice FAQ (and open datasets) here.

  That's great.

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:38PM

    Unfortunately, one of the things I've learned over the years is how little IQ correlates to anything useful; at least once you get much past 1.5 or 2 standard deviations over the mean.

    • Unfortunately, one of the things I've learned over the years is how little IQ correlates to anything useful; at least once you get much past 1.5 or 2 standard deviations over the mean.

      That's actually because the cutoff for things like IQs actually meaning anything is roughly two standard deviations from the mean--in either direction, not just over. Tests like IQ tests are functionally rulers that are just long enough to go that far on either side of the mean--once you get past that the ends, the actual number is pretty much insignificant.

      Of course, there's problems if you were to just report those scores as something other than numbers, even though the actual numbers don't mean much any

    • What a ridiculous statement. Your assumption of people's intelligence is meaningless. Unless you tested people with a valid IQ test you could not even begin to learn anything about IQ. People who do that consistently find the opposite.

  • Don't forget first-person shooters on consoles have auto-aim bullshit, you can't correlate significant statistics from that.

  IQ measures your ability to test for IQ

    by Khopesh ( 112447 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:52PM

    Like any kind of basic test, IQ tests aren't terribly abstractable. Therefore, the supposed correlation between this type of games and IQ tests isn't terribly indicative of intelligence.

    Therefore: if you like IQ tests, you should really try these games.

    This also reminds me of a quote:

    I have no idea [what my IQ is]. People who boast about their IQ are losers. -- Stephen Hawking

    • IQ results are proven to predict success in a lot of things. Thinking that IQ does not measure intelligence is a sign of low IQ. You can go ahead and argue that there are other types of intelligence, but that argument does little other than conflate skills with intelligence. IQ measures your ability to solve problems. IQ tests a are reproducible, consistent, and predictive. That so many people write it off as pseudoscience proves only how stupid most people are.

  AI

    by Barny ( 103770 )

    So that an AI beat a top world ranked player in 1v1 means that AI has an incredible IQ?

    • It may be possible to write an AI that does really well on IQ tests. That would not invalidate the validity of the test on humans nor prove that the AI is more intelligent than a human. IQ tests predict success in humans, they may not in AI.

  • I smell a marketing gimmick: play-our-game-to-feel-smart

  • ... correlates with not playing it at all.

