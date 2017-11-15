Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Science

Elon Musk's 'Scientific Method' (rollingstone.com) 227

Posted by msmash from the random-musings dept.
From a new wide-ranging interview of Elon Musk: An unfortunate fact of human nature is that when people make up their mind about something, they tend not to change it -- even when confronted with facts to the contrary. "It's very unscientific," Musk says. "There's this thing called physics, which is this scientific method that's really quite effective for figuring out the truth." The scientific method is a phrase Musk uses often when asked how he came up with an idea, solved a problem or chose to start a business. Here's how he defines it for his purposes, in mostly his own words:
1. Ask a question.
2. Gather as much evidence as possible about it.
3. Develop axioms based on the evidence, and try to assign a probability of truth to each one.
4. Draw a conclusion based on cogency in order to determine: Are these axioms correct, are they relevant, do they necessarily lead to this conclusion, and with what probability?
5. Attempt to disprove the conclusion. Seek refutation from others to further help break your conclusion.
6. If nobody can invalidate your conclusion, then you're probably right, but you're not certainly right.

  • >> 5. Attempt to disprove the conclusion. Seek refutation from others to further help break your conclusion.

    #5's "refutation" seems to diminish with wealth and power. Ask anyone done in by a chorus of "yes men" afraid to challenge their meal ticket...

    • Re:#5 diminishes with wealth and power (Score:5, Interesting)

      by networkBoy ( 774728 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @02:07PM (#55556223) Journal

      True, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't try... you just need to be mindful that you may be in an echo chamber and attempt to break out of it.

      I have found that anyone I've worked for I have been blunt and not a yes man and it has mostly gone well for me. The two times it really didn't I was saved by being shoved out because not long after I found that said team / company had severe issues and was disbanded / closed up.

      Now, there is a difference between being honest and being obstructionist and that's where a lot of people screw up. My old employer had a policy of "Disagree and commit" and it makes for an awesome workplace when management and team embrace it. Management/tech leadership gets feedback, yes's and no's and the reasoning behind them. They take this information and act based on it. If you were a "no" and the decision was to move forward anyway then you commit to seeing it through, even if you don't think it's the best idea... same the other way, if you were a "yes" and it's decided to change directions you drop it and change directions.

      When done correctly and with trust it can make for a great team and stupendous levels of output, plus it builds trust even deeper between leadership and team.

      • "Disagree and commit" works until you get blamed for the failures, especially when something fails exactly like you said it would, but were forced to agree. Luckily, keeping good notes is a life saver here.

        • Re:#5 diminishes with wealth and power (Score:4, Interesting)

          by BronsCon ( 927697 ) <social@bronstrup.com> on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @02:38PM (#55556491) Journal
          If you were forced to agree, then "disagree and commit" wasn't done correctly. You should only be forced to commit, not to agree. I mean... it's right there in the name.

          • Management fads are almost never done correctly.

            You should have seen the way they rolled out agile at my old place.

            Fixed features, fixed delivery dates.

            Agile became "work 80 hours or more per week to meet targets set by management".

            I also loved their implementation of CMP.
            "People who write their own goals tend to meet them" became "management will write and assign your "own" goals to you". You will meet them if you want a raise. But wait... let's lay "stack ranking" over the top of that just for shits and

            • There is actually no big difference between RUP and XP/Scrum etc.

              XP and Scrum basically say: the developers should pick from RUP what helps them to deliver robust software and omit stuff they don't need.

              However: formal training is basically required all the time. E.g. which university student has used a version control system in a team? Most haven't ... so they are used to commit without merging, and when they see a merge conflict they like to try "commit and overwrite"

              A formal training for Scrum or other A

          • Sorry, that's what I meant. The exact quote was "agree to disagree". I am the boss, do it my way. I heard this person were fired after I quit for doing similar things to others.

        • You are *absolutely* correct which is why I had:

          When done correctly and with trust it can make for a great team and stupendous levels of output, plus it builds trust even deeper between leadership and team.

          I have seen the flipside (in fact I was the one who said "No because of Foo which will likely cause Bar and will cause Baz and if Fizz also happens then we're going to have issues"). Said manager actually did try to toss my ass under the bus for "not being clearer about my reservations". My response was the 5 page document I initially developed that was if anything over verbose.
          Interestingly that manager left the company within 6 months of that kerfluffle.

          I

          • Re:#5 diminishes with wealth and power (Score:5, Interesting)

            by lgw ( 121541 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @03:25PM (#55556911) Journal

            At (most likely) the same employer, I was nearly fired for disagreeing with my boss in the first place. "Bring me solutions, not problems." (Did he realize that's a line that only the villains say in movies?) Then nearly fired because things failed in more-or-less the way I expected. But then, that guy would yell at me for disagreeing with him, then yell at me for not raising concerns early enough.

            Yeah, "disagree and commit" looks great on paper, but assholes gonna asshole.

            • "Bring me solutions, not problems." (Did he realize that's a line that only the villains say in movies?) Then nearly fired because things failed in more-or-less the way I expected.

              We operate on this philosophy. It's a good philosophy when it's embraced correctly. What it should mean is that you should be actively looking for solutions not just problems. It's useful to point out problems, but you're 10x more valuable if you can also quickly or on the spot start working alternatives.

              "No, that will fail because of XYZ, but if we do UVW it will accomplish the same goal."

            • Yeah, "disagree and commit" looks great on paper, but assholes gonna asshole.

              And there ain't no system that can stop them. My exit was a railroad job for taking one of said assholes to HR for ethics violations. Like I said, I walked out a martyr, because while I no longer am employed there, about 50 other people are, and are no longer being abused.

    • Re:#5 diminishes with wealth and power (Score:5, Insightful)

      by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @02:16PM (#55556293) Homepage Journal

      Yeah but you can easily identify the sycophants.

      The optimal political process is a bit more complex. I'm finding that a lot of things make economic sense, yet raise human issues: a strictly sub-optimal path to address the complexities of political issues is often required.

      Take the economies of trade, for example. Because of things like wage differential or cost of resources (e.g. is the climate better for cotton in China?), importing pants is cheaper than making them here. Because of that, whether you create or lose jobs, you're going to make people poorer by making pants in the USA than importing them in China (at $3.20/hr Chinese wage vs $8.25/hr +18% payroll overhead American, it's about 1.8 hours of work for a minimum-wage worker to buy Chinese pants, 3 hours to buy American). When the differential is big enough, you actually lose jobs by moving manufacture to America. That "big enough" is only slightly above minimum-wage today.

      Okay, so what about outsourcing then?

      Well... when you outsource, somebody's job goes away. It's very bad for some .01% of the population, and very good for the other 99.99%.

      Here's the thing: a rising tide lifts all boats, and yet it's obviously barbaric for the folks spread across a million boats to torpedo your boat so as to lift the tide a fraction of an inch. Maybe that's net-positive in a big way; maybe it all works out for you in the end (after you abandon ship and somehow manage to get yourself a new boat); but you just lost a boat, dammit, and that puts you at huge risk and places the burden of all our success on your shoulders.

      In faster transitions, lots of people's boats get sunk. So maybe, even though it's not as great for everyone else, maybe we slow down that transition. Maybe we have a stronger safety net--we all pay into it, and we still keep a large part of the profit of this new trade deal--so you don't get torpedoed so bad. We crew you on our boats so you can sleep and eat, and you at least have a secure place in life until you can get back on your feet.

      Trade, technology, things that create lay-offs. I look at the hard economic facts. When I talk to unions about these things, I push back on globalism rhetoric: I tell them we need to focus on protecting labor, and that global trade and new technologies are coming and we're not going to outright halt progress. Near as I can tell, they like that: it's uncomfortable, and yet it's facing a problem head-on and taking ownership of and responsibility for the impact on working Americans. We're looking for ways to not simply hurl people into the streets, but rather to carry them securely to their next place in life.

      I'm frequently surprised by what people will accept when they think you're being honest, when you won't compromise your position, and when you start incorporating their needs into your position. Politicians who waffle based on with whom they're talking seem to take a hell of a lot of flack--as do politicians who have their mind set and don't care what you think.

      This is more-complex than mere science. Well, it is if you actually care about doing your job right.

      • I was just talking to a few union folks (bus drivers and truck drivers) the other day about the fears they have with the driver-less vehicle revolution. In every case, their first reaction was that "the automation must be stopped"! As soon as I argued that there's just no historical case of people successfully putting those genies back into bottles once new technologies emerge, they quieted down and seemed to listen.

        The thing is? I don't have any definite solutions for all the disruptive job loss it will c

      • When you remove a person's job from the local economy, you actually remove about 7x their salary from the local economy.

        Moving that job to china or destroying a job in china affects the global economy but a fraction of the amount that local economies are devastated by job loss.

        And it's even more than that because when you know someone laid off, you also cut back on your spending.

        As long as wages are so different, offshoring is inevitable.

        If prices were allowed to drop in the 1st world, then we'd be okay. B

  • Step 0 (Score:2, Funny)

    by taustin ( 171655 )

    Get billions of dollars in taxpayer funded subsidies for something that nobody in their right mind would invest their own money in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mr307 ( 49185 )

      I'm sure to be in the minority but I have yet to see any 'genius inventions' from Elon, all 'his ideas' seem to be things thought up over the years (some 100s of years old) and deemed to be too difficult to achieve at the time.

      So your point of getting billions to throw at some problems seems to be right on the mark. If I wanted to complement Elon it would not be for his various projects that people are attributing to him to have thought up where he really has not, but instead that he has the balls to take

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by taustin ( 171655 )

        His genius is in securing the subsidies, which does require some serious smarts to keep it going as long as he has across as many industries as he has, and money from investors, which requires little more than a glib smile and a firm handshake.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      It is not step 0 but it is definitely part of the process.
      1. Oh, it would be great if....
      2. Uhm... it looks like it can be subsidized...
      3. Ok, so I can expect that much from the state...
      4. Uhm... considering the political climate and other attempts by other companies, chances are good...
      5. Is is possible that I don't get the subsidies I want? Can I do without it?
      6. Ok, I think it will work.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by pr0t0 ( 216378 )

      Yeah! I mean, it's not like we give billions of dollars to other industries like oil. Or have paid trillions of dollars in protecting those same interest abroad.

      But it's not just oil. How about the $5.3 billion in improper subsidies for Boeing for the Dreamliner? Or that Boeing and Lockheed get billion dollar subsidies for launching absolutely nothing into space. Pork-barrel spending is never truer than in aerospace. How about the $20 billion we give to farmers to NOT GROW CROPS.

      Do you know what Big Oil, Bi

    • Get billions of dollars in taxpayer funded subsidies for something that nobody in their right mind would invest their own money in.

      That is precisely how subsidies work and why they exist. I don't know what people are so upset about. The whole point of creating a subsidy is to entice entrants into the market.

  • Slashdot vs. RollingStone (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @02:15PM (#55556275) Homepage Journal

    Who, among Slashdot's esteemed editorial board, decided, the publication's audience needs a refresher on what scientific method is?

    And who, subsequently, chose the Rolling Stone — whoever it is they are interviewing — as the best fount of this illumination?

    • Who, among Slashdot's esteemed editorial board, decided, the publication's audience needs a refresher on what scientific method is?

      Well, anyone who thinks the Rolling Stone/Elon Musk got it right does need a refresher. And other comments here also show that it is important every so often.

    • Well, I don't know who did it but I suspect they may have applied the pseudo-scientific method the article outlines to decide that it was a good idea.

  • This is how we ended up in this mess... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by cream wobbly ( 1102689 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @02:19PM (#55556323)

    The problem with bandying about "The Scientific Method" for things that are not science is that you get people making up "sciences" which are really only the analysis of data that describe humanities or economics. Consequently, minds are made up that those topics can only be described in scientific terms, which (needless to say) is a huge error.

    I think it's a great idea to use the concept of falsifiability in economics, and stakeholders really like predictive graphs and stuff, but if any quantifiable datasets are omitted the model becomes inaccurate.

    Often it's better to go with a hunch and bluster.

    • The converse of that is when they apply 'arts' to something that shouldn't. I saw a dental office offering 'Dental Arts'. Really? Who wants somebody to do a Francis Bacon inside of their mouth?
  • Sounds nice in theory. But in practice, it is not easy. No body has that much time. And we are evolved to make a quick decision on the side of caution. "There is rustling behind the bushes. Assume there is a tiger and run away. Your descendants after 1000 generations can sit comfortably in a upholstered chair by the fire and talk about the Scientific Method, nursing a goblet of fine vintage wine".

    But there is one thing people can try to develop and inculcate, as they rise in the hierarchy. Try to find the

  • He has rigor, peer review, refutational intent, and falsification or confirmation (i.e. proof of falsehood but never proof of truth). It's better than most people. And he is correct about most people's tendency to not change their thinking. The firmly a belief is held, the more one tends to accept all new information as it fits in with the existing belief... often snowballing one's confidence in a falsehood.

  • By coincidence, I just watched this a couple of days ago:

    Feynman: 'Greek' versus 'Babylonian' mathematics [youtube.com]

    This excerpt is possibly from the 1964 Messenger Lecture series at Cornell University, collectively titled The Character of Physical Law.

    "The method of starting with the axioms is not efficient."

    AKA "axioms are overrated".

    • AKA "axioms are overrated".

      On the other hand, axioms when appropriately applied save a lot of time trying to prove useful things that cannot be proven. Like the five Euclidean geometry axioms. If you waste your life trying to prove that "parallel lines never intersect", then you've lost all the cooler and useful stuff that Euclid et.al. developed out of those five.

  • If a large vacuum tunnel suddenly ruptured the in rushing air would strike passengers with a force of 15 lbs/sqin. On an average person's chest that would be 6,000 lbs of force, crushing them.

    • You forget that the passengers are siting in an air tight capsule.

      How did you come to those numbers? They make no sense to me. Why should there be a force higher than the atmospheric pressure?

      • How did you come to those numbers? They make no sense to me. Why should there be a force higher than the atmospheric pressure?

        It isn't higher than atmospheric pressure. One number is expressed as a force per unit area, the other as a total force. Both are "atmospheric pressure". That's why unit analysis is a critical part of any calculation.

        What you just asked is like asking how a box of jelly beans can weigh more than one bean, since the "jelly bean" is 10gm/bean and a box of 100 would be 1kg/100 beans. One kg is much more than 10gm, isn't it?

  • I always find it ironic when scientists say they don't believe there is a God when there is an overwhelming amount of evidence from physics that there is one.

  • "Question Everything." -- Elon Musk

  • ... obvious things now? Just because they are said by poster boys?

