Medicine Technology

Bill Gates Pledges $100 Million To Find an Alzheimer's Cure, His First Commitment To a Non-communicable Disease

Posted by msmash from the Mr.-Gates dept.
At present, there is no treatment to stop the Alzheimer's. Bill Gates wants to make a sizeable attempt to change that. From a report:He is to invest $50 million in the Dementia Discovery Fund, a venture capital fund that brings together industry and government to seek treatments for the brain-wasting disease. The investment -- a personal one and not part of Gates' philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation -- will be followed by another $50 million in start-up ventures working in Alzheimer's research, Gates said. "It's a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy -- even for the people who stay alive -- is very high," he said. Despite decades of scientific research, there is no treatment that can slow the progression of Alzheimer's. Current drugs can do no more than ease some of the symptoms.

  • Once you're brain is full of holes, that's more or less it. There can however be preventative treatments.

  • Universal pains. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Gates said. "It's a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy -- even for the people who stay alive -- is very high," he said.

    It's also a universal problem, so regardless of what medical system you're born under, it still will be a social drain.

  • -- even for the people who stay alive -- S/B --ESPECIALLY for
    This online community relies on its brain over our hands or bodies to an unusual degree. Losing mental capacity sucks, even the natural aging stuff. [five of you know what I mean.] Alzheimer's is living death.

    But starting a VC fund to fund research rather than funding NFP research organizations is a model for guiding the invisible hand in the era of small government. It's not new, but its worth mentioning. This is not a part of the charitable f

  • A lot of Bill's philanthropy is actually for-profit investments. A treatment for preventing Alzheimer's could be very profitable, so this may turn out to be a lucrative investment if it pays off.

    That's not to say there's anything wrong with Bill's approach. Giving people money with no strings attached generally results in that money being wasted (see: the government). I think Bill's more commercial approach to philanthropy has a far better chance of delivering results.

    • Giving people money with no strings attached generally results in that money being wasted (see: the government). I think Bill's more commercial approach to philanthropy has a far better chance of delivering results.

      That's a very libertarian sentiment, but it's sometimes true and sometimes not.

      I am happy to live in the twenty-first century, and one of the things about our time that I am most proud of is that I live in a world in which smallpox does not exist as a disease. It was wiped out. It was wiped out by a deliberate, concerted campaign by the World Health Organization, by doctors who really had nothing personal to gain by eliminating smallpox from villages in the third world that they would never visit.

      (On tele

