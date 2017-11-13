Asgardia Becomes the First Nation Deployed in Space (cnet.com) 149
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: An Orbital ATK Antares rocket carrying a cubesat named Asgardia-1 launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia early Sunday. The milk carton-sized satellite makes up the entirety of territory of the self-proclaimed "Space Kingdom" of Asgardia... Over 300,000 people signed up online to become "citizens" of the nation over the last year. The main privilege of citizenship so far involves the right to upload data to Asgardia-1 for safekeeping in orbit, seemingly far away from the pesky governments and laws of Earth-bound countries...
As of now, Asgardia's statehood isn't acknowledged by any other actual countries or the United Nations, and it doesn't really even fit the definition of a nation since it's not possible for a human to physically live in Asgardia. Not yet, at least. The long-term vision for Asgardia includes human settlements in space, on the moon and perhaps even more distant colonies.
On Tuesday Orbital ATK's spacecraft will dock with the International Space Station for a one-month re-supply mission -- then blast higher into orbit to deploy the space kingdom's satellite. "Asgardia space kingdom has now established its sovereign territory in space," read an online statement.
Next the space kingdom plans to hold elections for 150 Members of Parliament.
HIGHLIGHTS from the Terms of service at https://asgardia.space/en/page/terms-of-service
"All disputes regarding these Terms of Service, with the exception of copyright claims, will be settled by arbitration in Austria, under its laws."
AUSTRIA!!!
G'day MATE!!
It's a meme, bro.
It's a meme, bro.
Meme? Try movie scene....with that one actor. uhhh....slippy, sl..slappy......swanson?
Got the feeling that the person who posted this comment is unfamiliar with a concept known as a woosh.
The problem with trying for the "+1 Funny" mod is that a lot of people who think they are funny, aren't. Or, if they're funny in person, aren't funny in prose.
Here [wordpress.com]'s your sign... *sigh*
Here [wordpress.com]'s your sign... *sigh*
Not true. When I was in Austria back in '09, I saw an advertisement for a zoo/park that expressly stated they had kangaroos. So it would be more correct to say there are no naturally occurring kangaroos in Austria. Also ate at a restaurant that served kangaroo burgers.
AUSTRIA!!! G'day MATE!!
Throw another Mozartkugel on the barbie!
What were you expecting? Serious question.
Pirate Bay Haven (Score:4, Interesting)
The Pirate Bay had little luck trying to base their data out of Sealand, maybe they'll try again... IN SPAAAAACE!
I'd like to see the MAFIAA try to get their cronies to raid a satellite.
I expect that the nationality of the owner would determine the jurisdiction for crimes done involving storing data on the satellite, with a similar situation to Pitcairn Island.
Damn. For a second there, I read that as Picard Island. There's already Riker Island, after all.
What a moran! Of course there is a Picard Island [wikipedia.org].
And of course it is a lot nicer than Rikers Island!
Honestly, if I was trying for Pitcairn Island and ended up on Picard Island, I'd count my blessings! And tip my navigator.
Make it so!
Since the satellite is the legal responsibility of the nation of the owners-or-record, they'll have very little problem. And the ground stations, control system, and other infrastructure are here on the ground... Again, no problem.
Sealand at least has the advantage of having people.
Pitcairn Islands is a British Overseas Territory. Also it is a real place, with people. People accused of crimes there are tried under UK legal authority. In fact about 10 years ago they built a prison on the island to hold some of them.
It is going to be hard to convince any other jurisdiction that a place that has never had any people has legal citizens; you weren't born there, your parents weren't born there, and there is no embassy or consulate. You cer
I am Asgardian (Score:2, Interesting)
Yes i am. It's just fun, total bullshit, but a good idea, if it is fine right
Yes i am. It's just fun, total bullshit, but a good idea, if it is fine right
It would be interesting if Earth-bound governments started enforcing the concept that you cannot swear 'true faith and allegiance" to more than one country at a time, and start cancelling the Earth-bound citizenships of anyone who adopts Asgardia. "You're not a citizen of the US? Where's your immigration paperwork? Oh, you don't have any? Well
.... hi ho, hi ho, it's off to Gitmo you go..." Lotsa fun. I laugh all day.
True story.
My wife is from Poland, and has dual citizenship with the US and Russia. She is now trying to denounce her Russian citizenship, because Russia is no longer recognizing dual citizenship. We want to go to St. Petersburg to see her family, but if she does without renouncing, she will be jailed.
Because the public are largely a bunch of fuckwits. With an indirect democracy at least there's an isolator - a circuit breaker if you like - that stops them burning the house down.
The alternative was "anyone else," since we don't have to elect the single candidates that a political party tells us to.
Perhaps a different name would’ve been bette (Score:3)
As I recall, didn’t the Asgard commit mass suicide?
Re: (Score:3)
Asgard is not a place, it's a people.
Asgard is not a place, it's a people.
Actually it is a place in Norse Mythology. Its the world where the Norse gods lived, hence Stargate used it for the Asgardians (note they were mostly named after gods in Norse mythology). Midgard was the term for Earth if you were interested.
I have to imagine that this Asgard project predates Thor: Ragnarok, but it is fitting that the physical land of Asgard is now gone, and what we have left is spaceship Asgard, new home to the Asgardians.
SPOILER ALERT!!! Oh wait...you already read that, didn't you?
From that link that you spammed without reading:
If you failed to achieve a mutually agreed effort for a joke to be understood, then it wasn't even a joke; it was only a failed attempt at humor.
No. Most of the Asgard became enlightened, and "Ascended" to another more advanced form of existence. Those who remained were the ones at an evolutionary dead end because they had altered their DNA too much for them to Ascend; and furthermore they also could no longer reproduce, and were all going to die from the DNA problems. Most of them elected to destroy their outposts to prevent the technology from falling into evil hands and causing a horrible legacy. They blew up their main remaining planet. But it w
Australian parliament (Score:3)
Now if it isn't recognized officially could you still get elected to the parliament or would the federal court consider this dual citizenship as 300,000 people have declared themselves citizens of Asgardia
"Beyond the cloud" has a nice ring as an advertising slogan for a data center.
Re: (Score:1)
I like:
"Above the Clouds"
"In the Black Cloud"
"In the Dark Cloud"
"In the Radiation Zone"
"In the Deep Cloud"
"out of this world"
"among the stars"
"frozen at 0 K"
"encircling the clouds"
"moving faster than any object on the planet"
That said - its technically crap. failure rates in space are an order of magnitude higher than earth.
Belters (Score:2)
Next thing we know their entire population will all be mining asteroids and will be so sensitive to gravity that their bones will crack on Earth. No thanks. Call me when there is nation on Mars.
Martians will only suffer and die slowly on Earth, their bones won't actually crack. So good call!
I can tell you this much; Mars is going to have humans on it long before this satellite does!
Fuck Slashdot
Fuck Slashdot
Is this the next step in the Sovereign Citizen movement?
Geez, who peed in your breakfast cereal?
Depends. Did those 300,000 people pay any money, and if so, was it implied there'd be some kind of legal immunity for what they do with the satellite?
Because, if so, there's a story here about fraud and gullibility. There is zero chance of an uninhabitable region of space being recognized as a nation, yet people are buying the claim that this has any legitimacy.
I guess some people contributed, otherwise I wonder who payed for the launch.
However there was no fee or payment involved when I joined.
And obviously a lot of special snowflakes who can't take a bit of ribbing, witnessing the -1 I just got.
More interesting (to me) is this offer to upload data to the satellite.
Do they check the data before it is sent? I hope so, otherwise they are going to be the first to host a bunch of 4chan memes and child porn in space.
Worse, under what legal jurisdiction are they when they're doing the checking?
If a country doesn't have any land, it doesn't have any anything. It doesn't have activities that happened there. The activities that "happened" will have "happened" in the places where the humans were!
A celestial tax haven is next? (Score:4, Insightful)
How could they also achieve space tax heavens? Simply assign a value of a certain weight of land held gold to the space craft then like bit coin issues trade it in units that can be exchanged without government oversight essentially a unit based barter system for the very rich members who buy into the schemes. Essentially a new gold standard of exchange overstepping the US Fed and becoming a viable and stable means of exchange exclusively for the very rich.
Do tax havens really hold assets in gold?
I would think that would be too volatile and kind of bulky, not to mention high risk to move around. Apple's $236 billion cash hoard in Jersey would be something like 300 cubic meters of gold.
Re: (Score:3)
No bank is holding an "account balance" in gold.
Why would they?
The total amount of gold on the planet is probably less than 1000 cubic meters. (I mean mined gold, not remaining gold in the crust).
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, a little more than 8,500 cubic meters have been mined (165,000 metric tons, a cubic meter of gold is 19.3 tons). At current prices, that's around $8.5 trillion.
Re: (Score:2)
You can trade all the gold in the world for a 2013 China!
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't think so, but I was responding to the parent poster's comment about "guards to guard the gold vaults".
It does kind of pique my interest generally how a place like Jersey holds Apple's $236 billion cash hoard and what the financial mechanics are of moving that kind of money across international borders and what actual form it takes, and what the security associated with it is.
My guess would just be electronic accounts tied to US treasury instruments, but the security gets to be kind of interesting a
I didn't think so, but I was responding to the parent poster's comment about "guards to guard the gold vaults".
It does kind of pique my interest generally how a place like Jersey holds Apple's $236 billion cash hoard and what the financial mechanics are of moving that kind of money across international borders and what actual form it takes, and what the security associated with it is.
My guess would just be electronic accounts tied to US treasury instruments, but the security gets to be kind of interesting as Jersey is something of an independent nation. What would happen if the Jersey government and bank officials were coerced into seizing those assets under some kind of US tax probe?
The whole point was to base the shares on land based gold holdings not US Treasury Bond issues. The exchange charges would be the income for the individual banks, thus slowly inflating the net value of the satellite transaction data past that of the original gold holding. Hell if the satellite was shot up or failed they could just launch a new one to replace it that way.
Today's ultra rich
.1% like to hide away assets and have a penchant for exchanging bond holdings for gold and other precious commodities w
I can't imagine gold as a great way to store wealth unless you plan to hold it for an extremely long time. I think it has too much near-term volatility to be much more than a long-horizon store of wealth.
The mechanics are, they write down on a piece of paper that that is where the money was earned, and they keep it in a real bank somewhere else.
The actual money went from a customer to the entity that they use to manage their CC merchant accounts. They just have some paperwork somewhere else that says, "Oh, that money is really owned by a whole different corporation!" and they just transfer it to another bank account they control at the same bank.
For actual humans, it is equivalent to moving money from your
In the book Cryptonomicon they do!
On planet Earth? Not so much!
Soon the rich will be able to form holding companies and tax haven banks in space
Yeah, screw offshore accounts.
A new life awaits you in the off-world colonies. The chance to begin again in a golden land of opportunity and adventure.
(and tax havens).
I don't suppose the FDIC covers off-world banks.
Soon the rich will be able to form holding companies and tax haven banks in space
Yeah, screw offshore accounts.
A new life awaits you in the off-world colonies. The chance to begin again in a golden land of opportunity and adventure.
(and tax havens).
I don't suppose the FDIC covers off-world banks.
The FDIC already does not cover the majority of off shore tax havens, physical assets do and that is the problem they pose for the Fed. What has been going on with asset transfer to gold has caused the recent inflation in the value of gold and the vast majority of gold ain't in Fort Knox anymore as the Fed would like us to believe. There are other physical assets being held offshore in some of these so called "banks" as well as gold, it is possible to have very large safety deposits that can be evaluated fo
Welcome to Narnia (Score:3)
Give me a call when you realize that My Little Pony is not a documentary.
Still playing their game (Score:1, Insightful)
The real solution of our problems can come when we can get people to give up on the belief in statism.
Which has no moral validity. Nor does it solve any problem.
It's sad that even people who woke up from the fairy tale of religion still believe in the fairy tale of governments.
Smash the state! Yeah, man, pass the bong! Anitfa 4 Lyfe!
The real smash the state is being done these days by people like Trump and Steve Bannon. [cnbc.com] Be careful what you ask for.
And people still say that the deep state doesn't exist.
The "deep state" is one of those vague-sounding phrases that means whatever you really want it to mean, and you can blame just about any action on it without needing any proof that the "deep state" exists. The wonderful thing about conspiracy theories is that any evidence of them is damning, and lack of evidence is even more proof of the influence they wield.
Re: (Score:2)
Cut and pasted from some undergraduate anarchist society leaflet was thats?
Human nature is tribal and possesive of land, and humans divide into leaders and followers. This alone gives rise to rulers and states and leaderless consensus has failed in every single off-the-grid hippy commune its been tried in. If you think otherwise then you're either a naive adolescent/student or a fool.
Those independants can go off and live in their caves with their guns , pickups and tins of food (all made by the society they think they're not part of) and contribute nothing if they want, but they can't expect the rest of the world to change for them.
"Unfortunately, the leaders don't like those who will not follow, so they'll use their hordes of brainwashed followers to crush any independents."
Oh dear, been reading the anarchists cookbook have we? You'll grow out of it.
You are overly cynical; governments do solve a problem. Or, at least, they are supposed to solve a problem. The primary purpose of a government is to promulgate and enforce rules on personal interactions; these are the laws. The secondary purpose is to provide the citizens a means of acting collectively, for example, to hire police to enforce those laws.
In a free-wheeling anarchy (which is the libertarian utopia), there is no state, there is only private power. The dream is that the good folk will outnumber the bad folk, and be able to dominate the society. Nice dream, but human nature will ensure that this does not happen. Power will tend to accumulate in the hands of violent sociopaths. They may initially sell themselves as the hired protectors, but it won't be long before they demand protection money. Eventually, they will abuse the libertarian utopia to establish themselves as tyrants. By all reports, many people living under effective Mafia rule in Sicily are quite happy - as long as you are in the inner circle, it's great. It's less great for everyone else, especially those people who want to opt out of the protection racket, and get their kneecaps broken.
Government is an attempt by the "good guys" to solve these problems. We haven't got it quite right yet - our governments take on lives of their own, and get out of control. The current batch is going to have to be replaced at some point (and the politicians losing power are not going to like this). But first, we need better ideas, and we don't have them:
- The progressives yearning for communism, socialist or fascism (which is just socialism under another name) want to go backwards to stuff that worked even worse than what we have now.
- The conservatives basically want to "conserve" what we have now, which has mutated into crony-capitalism.
- The few libertarian idealists effectively want anarchy, which is the short road to tyranny.
What we need is an incremental improvement on democracy and capitalism, because those systems are - so far - the best we have managed. Some iteration that limits the accumulation of money and power into the hands of the 1%, while at the same time avoiding "bread and circuses" for the populist masses. The development of this incremental improvement is left as an exercise for the reader
:-)
This is an absolutely fantastic post, absolutely not worth the Troll tag.
Fascism is a perversion of socialism, at least in 1930s Germany. It was the Socialist German Workers' Party, an attempt to lure workers away from Communism using anti-bourgeois and anti-capitalist rhetoric to bring in those attracted to Communism away by providing an alternative. They saw the capitalistic system as being dominated by Jews, a way to introduce the left-leaning towards nationalism and racism. Anton Drexler founded it as a way to synthesize volkisch nationalism with economic socialism to gain s
By declaring yourself a country you recognize the legitimacy of a ruling class. The real solution of our problems can come when we can get people to give up on the belief in statism. Which has no moral validity. Nor does it solve any problem. It's sad that even people who woke up from the fairy tale of religion still believe in the fairy tale of governments.
A legitimate purpose of government in my opinion is to solve problems caused by the tragedy of the commons. The free market or individuals cannot solve such problems easily. A good example is lighthouses.
Most people would recognizes that lighthouses are needed, but if governments did not build them, who would? Anyone can make use of a lighthouse, so if a shipping company built them, they would be at a competitive disadvantage compared to other companies who did not incur the expense. You could argue t
Most people would recognizes that lighthouses are needed, but if governments did not build them, who would?
Not the best example, perhaps, since private lighthouses have existed, as pointed out by R. H. Coase in his article The Lighthouse in Economics [uchicago.edu] in the October 1974 issue of The Journal of Law and Economics. There are any number of ways that so-called "public goods" can be provided without resorting to force.
By the way, the situation you described is not "the tragedy of the commons", which is invariably a product of interference in the market, but is rather generally referred to as the "free rider problem".
The real solution of our problems can come when we can get people to give up on the belief in statism.
Which has no moral validity. Nor does it solve any problem.
"The government" is the only real alternative to "gangs which enforce their own laws." You get one of the two. You're not getting a third option.
What domain extension? (Score:2)
Yeah, it sounds goofy. However... (Score:4, Interesting)
I just woke up and this could have been written better. But you get the idea.
You can see this particular impulse as dovetailing with the rise of cryptocurrencies. Now that the technologies enable groups of private individuals to do so, they are attempting to develop a sphere of action that is outside the control of traditional national sovereign entities.
But even more so with this than cryptocurrencies, people aren't really opting out of the existing systems; they're trying to establish a kind of parallel identity free of traditional constraints. I doubt many "citizens" of Asgard
It begins (Score:2)
The first step toward making Expelled From Paradise a reality.
I call dibs on Angela Balzac.
Hack in and rule (Score:2)
"My God, It's full of porn!"
How can we be expected to have people colonize here if they can't even fit inside the nation? I don't wanna hear your excuses! The building has to be at least three times bigger than this!
At ISS altitude, the "nation" will only last a couple of years before atmospheric drag brings it down.
Sorry, but "Asgardia" sounds like something itchy you treat with a cream or lotion.
:-)
Sigh... it's built around a corruption either way, so you might as well.
(It's "Ásgarðr" - the "Garden of the Æsir"; the Æsir are the gods in the main Norse pantheon)
Sigh... it's built around a corruption either way, so you might as well.
(It's "Ásgarðr" - the "Garden of the Æsir"; the Æsir are the gods in the main Norse pantheon)
Send your data to the satellite and chances are it will encoded it with lyrical excerpts from Götterdämmerung. Want to bet that the access keys will be something funky like Ragnarök, who knows it might be really easy to crack with Austrian crack heads thinking up the idea and selling the product.
