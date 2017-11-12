Your Visual Skills Are Not Correlated To Your IQ (vanderbilt.edu) 32
Science_afficionado writes: Psychologists at Vanderbilt University have conducted the first study of individual variation in visual ability. They have discovered that there is a broad range of differences in people's capability for recognizing and remembering novel objects and this ability is not associated with individuals' general intelligence, or IQ.
Or, as the article puts it, "Just because someone is smart and well-motivated doesn't mean he or she can learn the visual skills needed to excel at tasks like matching fingerprints, interpreting medical X-rays, keeping track of aircraft on radar displays or forensic face matching."
Were the psychologists under 30? (Score:1)
This is not new information. Millennials should be banned from science until they are at least 45. They 'discover' the already discovered with alarming regularity, and for some reason feel compelled to publish their 'findings'. Newsflash: science is not instagram. It'd be a freaking miracle if they read an old book or paper (formerly known as 'research') instead of conducting their endless science fair projects. Newsflash #2: refusing to acknowledge the work of others is not the same thing as independence,
IQ is not related to anything relevant (Score:1)
What a surprise! Anybody who keeps informed has known for a long time that “IQ” was meaningless, and that IQ tests only evaluated the ability to succeed at IQ tests, nothing related to any kind of intelligence whatsoever.
Is that what you took away from that?
Interesting, and a bit ironic given the subject matter.
Some people just want to believe that there is a scientific, objective way to measure a person's worth. They usually think they are near the top of the ranking, especially if they also cling to the idea of racial intelligence.
I have kept one eye on IQ research over several decades, and this is not what anyone seriously involved actually thinks.
g factor (psychometrics) [wikipedia.org]
Not mutually exclusive (Score:4, Insightful)
The most important thing to remember is that IQ tests are neither meaningless nor harbingers of all types of intelligence.
There are several 'recognized' intelligences, and arguably many more.
words (linguistic intelligence), numbers or logic (logical-mathematical intelligence), pictures (spatial intelligence), music (musical intelligence), self-reflection (intrapersonal intelligence), physical experience (bodily-kinesthetic intelligence), and social experience (interpersonal intelligence).
No surprise (Score:2)
There's no reason to expect any correlation between intelligence and a skill - any skill. These people might be shocked to learn that there are quite a few very highly intelligent people who can't fly fish, either.
a practical definition of intelligence (Score:2)
Intelligence is our primary survival tool. Other living things have claws, teeth, camouflage, speed, etc. Our secondary survival tools include our senses, including vision, and hands and various motor skills including the ability to run like hell.
To the extent that we survive and excel in our environment and achieve our goals, we can be said to be intelligent. I don't understand the TFS' association of visual memory with intelligence. Visual memory as described is probably a good thing, but even total blind