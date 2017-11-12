Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Science

Your Visual Skills Are Not Correlated To Your IQ (vanderbilt.edu) 32

Posted by EditorDavid from the not-on-the-test dept.
Science_afficionado writes: Psychologists at Vanderbilt University have conducted the first study of individual variation in visual ability. They have discovered that there is a broad range of differences in people's capability for recognizing and remembering novel objects and this ability is not associated with individuals' general intelligence, or IQ.
Or, as the article puts it, "Just because someone is smart and well-motivated doesn't mean he or she can learn the visual skills needed to excel at tasks like matching fingerprints, interpreting medical X-rays, keeping track of aircraft on radar displays or forensic face matching."

Your Visual Skills Are Not Correlated To Your IQ

  • Were the psychologists under 30? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is not new information. Millennials should be banned from science until they are at least 45. They 'discover' the already discovered with alarming regularity, and for some reason feel compelled to publish their 'findings'. Newsflash: science is not instagram. It'd be a freaking miracle if they read an old book or paper (formerly known as 'research') instead of conducting their endless science fair projects. Newsflash #2: refusing to acknowledge the work of others is not the same thing as independence,

  • What a surprise! Anybody who keeps informed has known for a long time that “IQ” was meaningless, and that IQ tests only evaluated the ability to succeed at IQ tests, nothing related to any kind of intelligence whatsoever.

    • Is that what you took away from that?

      Interesting, and a bit ironic given the subject matter.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epine ( 68316 )

      Anybody who keeps informed has known for a long time that âoeIQâ was meaningless, and that IQ tests only evaluated the ability to succeed at IQ tests, nothing related to any kind of intelligence whatsoever.

      I have kept one eye on IQ research over several decades, and this is not what anyone seriously involved actually thinks.

      g factor (psychometrics) [wikipedia.org]

      Research in the field of behavioral genetics has established that the construct of g is highly heritable. It has a number of other biological correlate

  • Not mutually exclusive (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Sunday November 12, 2017 @10:33AM (#55535311) Journal

    The most important thing to remember is that IQ tests are neither meaningless nor harbingers of all types of intelligence.

    There are several 'recognized' intelligences, and arguably many more.

    words (linguistic intelligence), numbers or logic (logical-mathematical intelligence), pictures (spatial intelligence), music (musical intelligence), self-reflection (intrapersonal intelligence), physical experience (bodily-kinesthetic intelligence), and social experience (interpersonal intelligence).

    • The only reason we say this is that intelligence tests show that all the wrong kinds of people are intelligent. Thus the resort to "storytelling intelligence" and other nonsense. Intelligence is correlated with every kind of positive life outcome, while lack of intelligence is correlated with every kind of negative outcome. This unacceptable political outcome is why scientists say "heritability stops at the neck" bowing to the extreme social punishments for anyone who dares speak out.

  • There's no reason to expect any correlation between intelligence and a skill - any skill. These people might be shocked to learn that there are quite a few very highly intelligent people who can't fly fish, either.

  • Intelligence is our primary survival tool. Other living things have claws, teeth, camouflage, speed, etc. Our secondary survival tools include our senses, including vision, and hands and various motor skills including the ability to run like hell.

    To the extent that we survive and excel in our environment and achieve our goals, we can be said to be intelligent. I don't understand the TFS' association of visual memory with intelligence. Visual memory as described is probably a good thing, but even total blind

