NASA Earth Science

NASA Discovers Mantle Plume That's Melting Antarctica From Below (newsweek.com) 189

Posted by BeauHD from the icy-hot dept.
schwit1 shares a report from Newsweek: Researchers at NASA have discovered a huge upwelling of hot rock under Marie Byrd Land, which lies between the Ross Ice Shelf and the Ross Sea, is creating vast lakes and rivers under the ice sheet. The presence of a huge mantle plume could explain why the region is so unstable today, and why it collapsed so quickly at the end of the last Ice Age, 11,000 years ago. Mantle plumes are thought to be part of the plumbing systems that brings hot material up from Earth's interior. Once it gets through the mantle, it spreads out under the crust, providing magma for volcanic eruptions. The area above a plume is known as a hotspot.

[I]n a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, Seroussi and colleagues looked at one of the most well studied magma plumes on Earth -- the Yellowstone hotspot. The team developed a mantle plume model to look at how much geothermal heat would be needed to explain what is seen at Marie Byrd Land. They then used the Ice Sheet System Model (ISSM), which shows the physics of ice sheets, to look at the natural sources of heating and heat transport. This model enabled researchers to place "powerful constraint" on how much melt rate was allowable, meaning they could test out different scenarios of how much heat was being produced deep beneath the ice. Their findings showed that generally, the energy being generated by the mantle plume is no more than 150 milliwatts per square meter -- any more would result in too much melting. The heat generated under Yellowstone National Park, on average, is 200 milliwatts per square meter.

  • Now this is Slashdot worthy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    With the declining standard of news on this website, we should highlight the news which is nerd worthy.

  • It's all fun and games... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by NotQuiteReal ( 608241 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @02:24AM (#55529863) Journal
    Until a gamma-ray burst or a wandering black hole takes us ALL out. Or maybe just a stay rock or "lone-wolf" terrorist messes up your day.

    • Until a gamma-ray burst or a wandering black hole takes us ALL out.

      What would the effect of a really strong gamma-ray burst be? I mean, I know generally we'd have a bad time, but how quickly would it strike, and what would it be like? Would there be time to point to the skies, cry out "Good lord! (choke!)"?

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

        What would the effect of a really strong gamma-ray burst be?

        Bad. Really bad. They are the strongest electromagnetic events known to occur in the Universe. A big one can sterilize an entire galaxy. They are most likely to occur in the center of galaxies, which may explain why all known life bearing planetary systems are in the galactic fringes (disclaimer: data is limited).

        Would there be time to point to the skies, cry out "Good lord! (choke!)"?

        Unlikely. The initial burst can peak in 10ms.

        Gamma-ray bursts [wikipedia.org]

        • They would not sterilize the galaxy.
          They only would kill life on the side of the planet facing the burst.
          Hence half of the landmass and most of the water life will be unharmed.

          On top of that: a gamma burst will basically escape along the rotation axis of the object that is emitting it. Which is an extremely small beam.

          • Well I guess if you're happy with breathing nitrogen oxides, you'll be fine.
          • Gamma ray bursts typically have a beam angle between 3 and 20 degrees [universetoday.com]. Two beams are formed, opposite to each other, likely from the poles of the object that causes the burst. There are different types, the longer more powerful ones can convert up to a few suns worth of mass to energy in a handful of seconds. Smaller, more common, ones usually only convert about one thousandth as much. The effect on earth depends on the intensity, you would need to be within a few tens of light years and take a direct

      • Re:It's all fun and games... (Score:4, Informative)

        by Narcocide ( 102829 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @04:33AM (#55530045) Homepage

        Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by eddeye ( 85134 )

          Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.

          Whew. That doesn't sound so bad. For a minute there I was worried...

        • Total protonic reversal.
          Right. That's bad. Okay. All right. Important safety tip. Thanks, Egon.

          God I miss being 12.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      Don't forget about Yellowstone. That and the "stray rock" are much more likely than a GRB or a random black hole. At least I'll be a safe distance away when New Madrid flips, if all those Oklahoma earthquakes are releasing its energy.

  • Mantle plumes are not controversial science (Score:5, Informative)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @02:32AM (#55529879)

    ... but I’m not sure what’s going on with the idiots posting further up in this discussion.

    In addition to Yellowstone, there’s the plume responsible for the Hawaiian Islands. Interestingly, as the tectonic plate shifts, the plume remains more or less in the same place below it. Currently it’s under the Big Island (obviously); you can see the direction that the plate is moving by looking at the chain of islands.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's the climate change deniers, they think that a mantle plume in the antarctic means they can blame climate change on that plume. But that would require the plume to start around the industrial revolution (to match the CO2/temp data), and be a worldwide effect, both poles, north and south, and all ice sheets around the world, every glaciers. A plume under each one.

      I view it as positive, the usual denial for the ice melts is to pretend there is no melt. A discovery of a plume that help explains why the ice

      • The usual denial hasn't been to deny melting for like thirty years at least. Instead, it's posited that the melting is due to a natural cycle; we're coming out of an interglacial period and back into bed normalcy. The ice caps haven't existed for most of Earth's history, you know.

        Some of the people who don't buy AGW are actually scientists who modify their theories occasionally, believe it or not. That's where the crazy conspiracy shit comes from. There are some sound ideas in mainstream ecology, but so m
        • "back into bed"

          No, that is where I should definitely not post from. Slashdot has always been janky with my phone keyboard for some reason.

        • Re: Mantle plumes are not controversial science (Score:4, Insightful)

          by KeensMustard ( 655606 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @07:06AM (#55530291)

          The usual denial hasn't been to deny melting for like thirty years at least.

          It's weird then, that we haven't seen any climate contrarians responding to the denialists who say that volcanism is triggering the melting of the polar caps: and the related theory, that volcanism is causing the climate to warm. DOn't you guys care about this misrepresentation of your 'usual' theory?

          What IS this theory anyway? Is there evidence to support this theory?

          Instead, it's posited that the melting is due to a natural cycle; we're coming out of an interglacial period and back into bed normalcy.

          (a) What natural cycle?

          (b) Does this cycle appear in the climate record?

          (c) What triggered this cycle to start just when the industrial revolution started?

          (d) What suppressed the (experimentally proven) warming that otherwise would have occurred due to increased concentrations of CO2? Is the CO2 we released somehow different to the CO2 that was there before? How?

          Some of the people who don't buy AGW are actually scientists who modify their theories occasionally, believe it or not. That's where the crazy conspiracy shit comes from. There are some sound ideas in mainstream ecology, but so much stock has been put into shutting out legit dissenters that it makes them indistinguishable from dissenting crackpots.

          On numerous occasions I've asked denialists here on Slashdot to provide evidence for their posited theories, and they have not done so. I've been here for more than 10 years, asking for evidence. No evidence has been forthcoming. You want to know why people don't believe you?

          That's your answer.

          • ...and I do think that we have had a relatively small impact that could be quite harmful for our own survival.

            However, the earth has far more varied climate phases [wikipedia.org] than we have seen in our current icehouse.

            Earth is more commonly placed in a greenhouse state throughout the epochs, and the Earth has been in this state for approximately 80% of the past 500 million years, which makes understanding the direct causes somewhat difficult.

            The Earth is currently in an icehouse stage, as ice sheets are present on bot

            • However, the earth has far more varied climate phases than we have seen in our current icehouse.

              We didn't exist and couldn't have lived here in those more varied climate phases, so all that actually means is that it is entirely plausible that we will go extinct.

            • The article you linked to says:

              Without the human influence on the greenhouse gas concentration, the Earth would be heading toward a glacial period. Predicted changes in orbital forcing suggest that in absence of human-made global warming the next glacial period would begin at least 50,000 years from now[18] (see Milankovitch cycles).

              Once again, I have to ask, how is this contradictory evidence proof of your theory?

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward
        We're in an interglacial, coming out of an ice age...ice is SUPPOSED to melt. We're still a few degrees colder than the last interglacial, and if you look at the graphs they (their temps) do spike rapidly (for certain values of rapidly).

        That said, the wiki is amusing for both saying AGW started a thousand years ago, and that dinosaur-farts caused the Jurassic global-warming. Also amusing is how our atmo can have a 'runaway tipping point', but the plume heating under the ice can't? Something something

        • No, coming out of the last ice age (glaciation) ended about 8,000 years ago. Since that time the climate has been slowly cooling as you would expect from an examination of Milankovitch cycles. Each interglacial is a bit different because the individual cycles that make up Milankovitch cycles don't synchronize that well. There's no reason to expect that just because the last interglacial was a bit warmer that this one would be just as warm.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Megol ( 3135005 )

          No. No.
          No, No. What, no real effect given the small amount of energy released. What?

          If I light a match it will add to environmental heat both indirectly (release of contained greenhouse gases) and directly (energetic reaction releasing heat). But it doesn't matter. You typing the crap above contributes more both indirectly and directly. As does me replying to a crazy AC.

          The only real connection to GW research is that this can help compensate measurements showing increased melting in this region - which is j

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Megol ( 3135005 )

            For those that doesn't understand why 0.15W/m^2 on a limited area would have no real effect do search for the levels of energy the same area would get from the sun (averaged over the year of course).

    • Re:Mantle plumes are not controversial science (Score:5, Informative)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @04:28AM (#55530037)

      Currently it’s under the Big Island (obviously)

      Actually, it is under Lo'ihi [wikipedia.org].

      you can see the direction that the plate is moving by looking at the chain of islands.

      Kure is the last island in the chain, and is the northernmost coral atoll in the world. Beyond that there is a chain of seamounts [wikipedia.org] that have eroded below sea level. The last is more than 80 million years old, and is on the edge of the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench, a subduction zone near Russia. It is likely that even earlier seamounts once existed, but they have been subducted back into the mantle.

      • but they have been subducted back into the mantle.

        Would that be "basalt to basalt, crust to crust"?

    • ... but I’m not sure what’s going on with the idiots posting further up in this discussion.

      Wow, have I, idiot been summoned?

      I never bought the "Iron Sky" story about Nazis fleeing the second world war to set up a base on the dark side of the moon. However, the Germans did have a fetish for U-Boots, so them setting up a secret base on Antarctica would not be implausible. The heat under the ice in Antarctica could be coming from the secret Nazi base.

      Them warming up their Sauerkraut could explain the plume.

      Sauerkraut is rich in vitamin C, and was discovered by Captain Cook to cure scurvy.

      In addition to Yellowstone, there’s the plume responsible for the Hawaiian Islands.

      Yeah,

      • ... but I'm not sure what's going on with the idiots posting further up in this discussion.

        Wow, have I, idiot been summoned?

        No. I think *I* was being summoned...

    • Mt Erebus plume? Or new-to-us plume? (Score:4, Informative)

      by mysticgoat ( 582871 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @10:48AM (#55530837) Homepage Journal

      It has taken way too long to scroll down to this first on-topic post. But correcting the moderator system to limit the damage by paid trolls is another topic.

      I have a serious question about the Antarctic mantle plume(s):

      The Erebus plume under Ross Island has been documented ever since the International Geophysical Year (IGY) of 1957 and probably earlier. So has a second plume been discovered in the same area? Or is this story about confirmation of what was already known? WTF?

      Hopefully answers to this question will not get drowned by the paid trolls (and what I suspect may be paid troll fighters who keep the sewer floodgates open).

  • Stuntaz?

    /Tru Pimpin

  • Tectonic changes ahead? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Removing millions of tonnes of ice over huge portions of land has know consequences. It caused the upthrust of central North America. At the end of the last ice age it also caused a drastic rise in sea level. If tectonic upthrust created by the loss of the Antarctic ice cap can trigger a volcanic reaction in the proported mantle plume there, then it is possible that mankind could soon see a major event that reshapes our coast lines with a very sudden rise in sea levels.

    Much is not known about the mantle pl

  • Climate change implications? (Score:3)

    by Chewbacon ( 797801 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @10:45AM (#55530823)

    Just curious how this may change the current thoughts on climate change impact on artic ice. TFA is pretty quiet about climate science. Perhaps theyâ(TM)re just scrambling?

