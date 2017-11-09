Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Indian Capital Declares Emergency as Toxic Smog Thickens By the Hour

Posted by msmash
New Delhi, the Indian capital declared a pollution emergency on Thursday as toxic smog hung over the city for a third day and air quality worsened by the hour. From a report: Illegal crop burning in the farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhaust emissions in a city with limited public transport and swirling construction dust have caused the crisis, which arises every year. The problem has been compounded this year by still conditions, the weather office said. A U.S. embassy measure of tiny particulate matter PM 2.5 showed a reading of 608 at 10 a.m. when the safe limit is 25. An hour before it was 591.

  • And the worst part is... (Score:3)

    by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @12:30PM (#55519949)
    And the worst part is that it didn't even smell like samosas.

  • to put this into better perspective (Score:5, Interesting)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @12:36PM (#55519991) Homepage
    Downtown Los Angeles air quality (PM2.5) is only 54 currently. 600 is practically thick enough to stand on.

  • Moar clean energy (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jaredm1 ( 1620295 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @12:37PM (#55520003)
    India definitely needs to invest more in cleaner energy. Population densities mean that the masses owning a combustion powered vehicle like in Europe & the US will have a greater impact. China realised this (better late than never) and are at least taking steps to clean up their cities. India needs to follow. I find it amusing that JLR (owned by an Indian company) are making their first electric car an SUV. If it were me, I'd also have been making an electric mini-car and electric motorcycle targeted at developing economies.

    • Re:Moar clean energy (Score:4, Interesting)

      by mspohr ( 589790 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @12:44PM (#55520051)

      China does have a large campaign to install solar energy and move to electric cars.
      https://qz.com/1072643/electri... [qz.com]
      Recently, India’s road transport minister Nitin Gadkari quite bluntly made the government’s intentions clear. “We should move towards alternative fuelI am going to do this, whether you like it or not,” Gadkari told India’s automobile lobby group, SIAM, on Sept. 07. “And I am not going to ask you. I will bulldoze it.”

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      Solar power in India is a fast developing industry. As of September, 2017 the country's solar grid had a cumulative capacity of 14.77 GW.[1] India quadrupled its solar-generation capacity from 2,650 MW on 26 May 2014 to 12,289 MW on 31 March 2017. The country added 3.01 GW of solar capacity in 2015-2016 and 5.525 GW in 2016-2017, the highest of any year, with the average current price of solar electricity dropping to 18% below the average price of its coal-fired counterpart.
      India's initiative of 100 GW of solar energy by 2022 is an ambitious target, since the world's installed solar-power capacity in 2017 is expected to be 303 GW.

  • Surely there is an AI-Based app that will let them escape the Smog. AI and Apps are the answer to everything now.

  • They should introduce designated smogging streets.

  • But is it warm there? It's not warm here. I like warm

  • No, I'm serious.

    Replace all parking lanes on arterials with barrier-separated bicycle and transit lanes.

    Destroy all vehicles other than public transit and bicycles using those lanes.

    Problem solved.

    • Donald Trump doesn't like bicycles.
      “I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons. And we won’t be using a man like Secretary Kerry that has absolutely no concept of negotiation, who’s making a horrible and laughable deal, who’s just being tapped along as they make weapons right now, and then goes into a bicycle race at 72 years old, and falls and breaks his leg. I won’t be doing that. And I promise I will never be in a bicycle race. That I can tell you.”
      So it is spoken

      • Pretty sure the capital of India doesn't care what either of these two Americans think.

        Did you know that China has 10 times more emissions per capita than India? It's just that a lot of people in India use cars, cabs, and motorcycles that are very polluting.

        • They don't use bicycles in India because they want to. Hardly anyone can afford cars and trucks.
  • When public transportation = diesel busses we all lose. Subsidized taxi, er, "ride sharing" is a lot more efficient and environmentally friendly compared to a bunch of empty busses on fixed routes with really expensive drivers.
  • The problem isn't smog. It's that the Indian system of government + their citizens' learned behavior in such a system makes the country ungovernable, and so it's impossible to get people to follow rules.

    It's a societal problem, and note I didn't say that Indian people are the problem. Take Indian people out of India and here in the US, they follow rules.

    The problem is when enough people don't follow rules in a country, the otherwise-willing rest give up and say, "why should I follow the rules?"

