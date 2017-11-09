Indian Capital Declares Emergency as Toxic Smog Thickens By the Hour (reuters.com) 44
New Delhi, the Indian capital declared a pollution emergency on Thursday as toxic smog hung over the city for a third day and air quality worsened by the hour. From a report: Illegal crop burning in the farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhaust emissions in a city with limited public transport and swirling construction dust have caused the crisis, which arises every year. The problem has been compounded this year by still conditions, the weather office said. A U.S. embassy measure of tiny particulate matter PM 2.5 showed a reading of 608 at 10 a.m. when the safe limit is 25. An hour before it was 591.
If it were cleaner and safer, it wouldn't be as cheap. That's why it costs a lot to do business in the U.S.
The tech jobs are in Bangalore and Mumbai, not Delhi.
Anyway, tech jobs provide national wealth, which in the long run gives you the means to fix the problem of filth.
What % of the new wealth gets sucked up by the corruption?
It's not zero anywhere, but I doubt it's much higher than India anywhere on Earth.
Ever think of lowering your population
The path to lower birthrates is well-understood. Reducing poverty, empowering women, and delivering education (particularly to girls) - Alongside sex education and birth control - All reduce birthrates. India is working hard on that, but it's a long road.
You even see it in the USA, where the birthrate in Massachusetts is lower than the birth rate in Mississippi - For exactly those reasons.
Mississippi is at the ass end of half the country's watershed and continually has toxic chemicals in the water [vice.com]. If chemicals were the deciding factor on birth rate, Mississippi's would be among the lowest in the country.
China does have a large campaign to install solar energy and move to electric cars.
https://qz.com/1072643/electri... [qz.com]
Recently, India’s road transport minister Nitin Gadkari quite bluntly made the government’s intentions clear. “We should move towards alternative fuelI am going to do this, whether you like it or not,” Gadkari told India’s automobile lobby group, SIAM, on Sept. 07. “And I am not going to ask you. I will bulldoze it.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Solar power in India is a fast developing industry. As of September, 2017 the country's solar grid had a cumulative capacity of 14.77 GW.[1] India quadrupled its solar-generation capacity from 2,650 MW on 26 May 2014 to 12,289 MW on 31 March 2017. The country added 3.01 GW of solar capacity in 2015-2016 and 5.525 GW in 2016-2017, the highest of any year, with the average current price of solar electricity dropping to 18% below the average price of its coal-fired counterpart.
India's initiative of 100 GW of solar energy by 2022 is an ambitious target, since the world's installed solar-power capacity in 2017 is expected to be 303 GW.
You have no sympathy for the rapists, that's fine, but what about sympathy for their victims? Not to mention the kids, who may shit in the street, but they're still kids.
Pretty sure the capital of India doesn't care what either of these two Americans think.
Did you know that China has 10 times more emissions per capita than India? It's just that a lot of people in India use cars, cabs, and motorcycles that are very polluting.
It's a societal problem, and note I didn't say that Indian people are the problem. Take Indian people out of India and here in the US, they follow rules.
The problem is when enough people don't follow rules in a country, the otherwise-willing rest give up and say, "why should I follow the rules?"