SpaceX Rocket Engine Explodes During Test

According to The Washington Post, a SpaceX rocket engine exploded Sunday (Nov. 5) at the company's test facility in McGregor, Texas. The explosion reportedly occurred during a "qualification test" of a Merlin engine, the type that powers SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports: SpaceX has suspended engine testing while it investigates what caused the incident, which didn't injure anyone, the Post added. In a statement provided to the Post, SpaceX representatives said they didn't expect the explosion to affect the company's launch schedule. That schedule has been pretty packed this year. SpaceX has already launched 16 missions, all of them successful, in 2017 -- twice as many as its previous high in a calendar year. And all but three of these missions also involved landings of the Falcon 9 first stage, for eventual refurbishment and reuse.
Launch costs need to be cheaper. The trick is to figure out which corners can be cut, and which can not. Engineers learn by trying and failing, and I am sure SpaceX learned some valuable lessons today.
"Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better." - Samuel Beckett
The current Series 4 engines have been pretty reliable so far...
The incident in question did not occur during an engine firing. Rather they were performing a "LOX drop" test which basically involves pumping LOX through the engine and checking for leaks. Something went wrong in this process, causing the damage. Until the investigation is completed, there's no way to know whether it was an issue with the engine, the test rig, or the setup. It might be that a tech just dind't tighten something adequately, or a filler hose leaked or whatever. SpaceX won't know until they complete their investigation, and we may never know.
To quote Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame "LOX makes anything flammable. LOX makes something flammable into a high explosive." So even if they just had a sufficiently large leak, and the LOX leaked onto/into asphalt or similar, all it takes is a spark to cause that asphalt to detonate like a bunch of dynamite.
Also, this was a block 5 engine. There are newly designed un-flown parts in that engine, ironically because NASA asked for higher reliability for human missions. For example no more turbopump impeller cracks, which SpaceX had characterized and was tolerating on cargo missions using the older impellers. For something to go wrong during a test of new designs is to be expected.
We should also remember that SpaceX had an engine fail destructively on the CRS-1 mission. The design of the rocket contains such a failure in one engine without damaging the others. The rocket had an engine-out capability that can cope with one or more failures. It compensated and completed the mission, achieving all expected parameters on the remaining 8 first-stage engines.
There is probably a nitrogen test before the LOX is let in to the engine. But remember that LOX is its oxidizer, and it has to be run with it eventually because the engine can't work without it. And you don't want to test more than one variable at once if you don't have to, so the LOX gets let in without the fuel first. So, this test is essential.
LOX is very nasty stuff and it is prudent to test with it. Suppose you had a vendor issue and you got an organic rubber O-ring in the system rather than one that c
Yea, I'm not sure why this is news. They did a test and it failed with no injuries because they did the test safely. Other than some acceptable losses and likely the loss of the engine, there was no harm. This is why you test things like this.
