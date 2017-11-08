SpaceX Rocket Engine Explodes During Test

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


According to The Washington Post, a SpaceX rocket engine exploded Sunday (Nov. 5) at the company's test facility in McGregor, Texas. The explosion reportedly occurred during a "qualification test" of a Merlin engine, the type that powers SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports: SpaceX has suspended engine testing while it investigates what caused the incident, which didn't injure anyone, the Post added. In a statement provided to the Post, SpaceX representatives said they didn't expect the explosion to affect the company's launch schedule. That schedule has been pretty packed this year. SpaceX has already launched 16 missions, all of them successful, in 2017 -- twice as many as its previous high in a calendar year. And all but three of these missions also involved landings of the Falcon 9 first stage, for eventual refurbishment and reuse.

  Incident occured during a LOX test

    by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @07:52PM (#55516783)

    The incident in question did not occur during an engine firing. Rather they were performing a "LOX drop" test which basically involves pumping LOX through the engine and checking for leaks. Something went wrong in this process, causing the damage. Until the investigation is completed, there's no way to know whether it was an issue with the engine, the test rig, or the setup. It might be that a tech just dind't tighten something adequately, or a filler hose leaked or whatever. SpaceX won't know until they complete their investigation, and we may never know.

    To quote Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame "LOX makes anything flammable. LOX makes something flammable into a high explosive." So even if they just had a sufficiently large leak, and the LOX leaked onto/into asphalt or similar, all it takes is a spark to cause that asphalt to detonate like a bunch of dynamite.

    • Also, this was a block 5 engine. There are newly designed un-flown parts in that engine, ironically because NASA asked for higher reliability for human missions. For example no more turbopump impeller cracks, which SpaceX had characterized and was tolerating on cargo missions using the older impellers. For something to go wrong during a test of new designs is to be expected.

      • We should also remember that SpaceX had an engine fail destructively on the CRS-1 mission. The design of the rocket contains such a failure in one engine without damaging the others. The rocket had an engine-out capability that can cope with one or more failures. It compensated and completed the mission, achieving all expected parameters on the remaining 8 first-stage engines.

  Well..

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @08:01PM (#55516843)
    I'm no Musk fan, but what's why you test?

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm no Musk fan, but what's why you test?

      No, who's why you test.

      What's on second.

    • Yea, I'm not sure why this is news. They did a test and it failed with no injuries because they did the test safely. Other than some acceptable losses and likely the loss of the engine, there was no harm. This is why you test things like this.

  • Obviously failed the test.

  • That's a 1650-cubic inch V-12.

  • Most famous British engine in the war. Bit rude of SpaceX to reuse the name.

  • the nature of test is to find faults
    if everything was perfect by design the test people would be flipping burgers or work as perfect-design engineers

  • it is an EXTERNAL combustion engine is it not?

