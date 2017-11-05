Jeff Bezos's Just Sold $1.1 Billion in Amazon Stock (cnn.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes CNN Money: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the newly minted richest person in the world, just sold more than $1 billion worth of his stock. The sale was made public in a filing posted Friday. In total, Bezos let go of one million shares for $1,097,803,365. Exactly how Bezos plans to spend those Benjamins wasn't clear. But it isn't unprecedented for him to sell such a large chunk. In May, he sold more than a million shares. A similar sale was executed in August 2016.
Even after his most recent sell off, Bezos still personally owns about a 16% of Amazon, which he founded in 1994. Bezos's large ownership stake helped vault him past Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index... One possible destination for the cash Bezos just freed up is his commercial space company, Blue Origin. Earlier this year, Bezos told reporters at a space symposium that he sells about $1 billion per year worth of Amazon stock to fund the company, according to Reuters... Last month, Blue Origin Chief Executive Officer Bob Smith said he expects the first manned flight to take place by April 2019.
One Silicon Valley newspaper calls it the biggest stock sale ever.
Funding Blue Origin (Score:3)
Washington Post has gone down the toilet since he bought it.
I don't think so. I've read them before Bezo and after Bezo and I cannot tell the difference.
still a role for newspapers (Score:4, Interesting)
Because the newspapers actually have reporters and editors, while the stuff that shows up on the internet is neither researched nor edited; it combines garbage and half-garbage and random factoids in a mish-mash of opinion.
I also read news on the internet, but pretty much all the news that actually has substance originated from a newspaper.
There should be no difference between the printed Washington Post and the online Washington Post.
There is absolutely no need to rape the English language like this. A simple "Jeff Bezos Just Sold..." would have been correct. If you want to use the past participle to underline the immediacy of what happened, just write out "has" in full, as in "Jeff Bezos's Has Just Sold...". The "Bezos's" contraction is technically not incorrect - it's just stylistically obtuse.
I am not a native speaker, but even to my "ears" this headline sounded atrocious.
Suborbital (Score:3)
Note that's a brief suborbital vomit comet flight that simply goes upward, nowhere near the speeds required to orbit. It's hard to imagine it'll attract much business long term after people realize they can see the blackness of space for longer in a balloon and feel weightlessness just as long on a regular vomit comet plane. Their orbital rocket won't even be ready for unmanned testing by then. It remains to be seen if the billion dollars a year is building a true competitive space company or simply being burned on a billionaire's vanity project.
Using a roughly standard seven inches per step, how many steps to reach space?
