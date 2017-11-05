Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Space

Jeff Bezos Just Sold $1.1 Billion in Amazon Stock (cnn.com) 33

Posted by EditorDavid from the Bezos'-billions dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN Money: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the newly minted richest person in the world, just sold more than $1 billion worth of his stock. The sale was made public in a filing posted Friday. In total, Bezos let go of one million shares for $1,097,803,365. Exactly how Bezos plans to spend those Benjamins wasn't clear. But it isn't unprecedented for him to sell such a large chunk. In May, he sold more than a million shares. A similar sale was executed in August 2016.

Even after his most recent sell off, Bezos still personally owns about a 16% of Amazon, which he founded in 1994. Bezos's large ownership stake helped vault him past Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index... One possible destination for the cash Bezos just freed up is his commercial space company, Blue Origin. Earlier this year, Bezos told reporters at a space symposium that he sells about $1 billion per year worth of Amazon stock to fund the company, according to Reuters... Last month, Blue Origin Chief Executive Officer Bob Smith said he expects the first manned flight to take place by April 2019.
One Silicon Valley newspaper calls it the biggest stock sale ever.

Jeff Bezos Just Sold $1.1 Billion in Amazon Stock More | Reply

Jeff Bezos Just Sold $1.1 Billion in Amazon Stock

Comments Filter:

  • Funding Blue Origin (Score:4, Informative)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @09:14AM (#55493069) Homepage
    In answer to the question in the headling, presumably he's putting it into Blue Origin. Because that's what he said he would do [space.com].
    • Would you fly into space with a company owned by a CEO of a company that can't make a sensible web page?

      Almost every Amazon web page has poor design. Book listings don't tell when the book was published, so you don't know the edition. Amazon web pages distract you by trying to sell you something else rather than the product you are considering. There are many other examples. Often an attractive low price is listed, but the shipping cost is huge.

    • No he took it all out in Amazon Gift cards. Who needs bit coin as an alt-currency when you can print your own if you are jeff bezos.

  • Hoping he doesn't buy another newspaper (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Washington Post has gone down the toilet since he bought it.

  • There is absolutely no need to rape the English language like this. A simple "Jeff Bezos Just Sold..." would have been correct. If you want to use the past participle to underline the immediacy of what happened, just write out "has" in full, as in "Jeff Bezos's Has Just Sold...". The "Bezos's" contraction is technically not incorrect - it's just stylistically obtuse.

    I am not a native speaker, but even to my "ears" this headline sounded atrocious.

    • You are right B.B. That is an unusual, unneeded, as well as a confusing contraction. The apostrophe "s" could even be mistaken to be the possessive form -- which makes no sense in this context. Quite right to drop the apostrophe "s" and write out "has". What is with all the unneeded apostrophes these days, anyway? They are everywhere. Drives me nuts.

  • Suborbital (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gavagai80 ( 1275204 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @09:40AM (#55493195) Homepage

    Last month, Blue Origin Chief Executive Officer Bob Smith said he expects the first manned flight to take place by April 2019.

    Note that's a brief suborbital vomit comet flight that simply goes upward, nowhere near the speeds required to orbit. It's hard to imagine it'll attract much business long term after people realize they can see the blackness of space for longer in a balloon and feel weightlessness just as long on a regular vomit comet plane. Their orbital rocket won't even be ready for unmanned testing by then. It remains to be seen if the billion dollars a year is building a true competitive space company or simply being burned on a billionaire's vanity project.

  • Anyone we know? Or just a retirement fund or mutual fund? I'll have to look more closely at my 401K annual reports this year.

  • Jeff Bezos just bought 145K Bitcoins.

Slashdot Top Deals

Lack of skill dictates economy of style. - Joey Ramone

Close