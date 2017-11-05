Jeff Bezos Just Sold $1.1 Billion in Amazon Stock (cnn.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes CNN Money: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the newly minted richest person in the world, just sold more than $1 billion worth of his stock. The sale was made public in a filing posted Friday. In total, Bezos let go of one million shares for $1,097,803,365. Exactly how Bezos plans to spend those Benjamins wasn't clear. But it isn't unprecedented for him to sell such a large chunk. In May, he sold more than a million shares. A similar sale was executed in August 2016.
Even after his most recent sell off, Bezos still personally owns about a 16% of Amazon, which he founded in 1994. Bezos's large ownership stake helped vault him past Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index... One possible destination for the cash Bezos just freed up is his commercial space company, Blue Origin. Earlier this year, Bezos told reporters at a space symposium that he sells about $1 billion per year worth of Amazon stock to fund the company, according to Reuters... Last month, Blue Origin Chief Executive Officer Bob Smith said he expects the first manned flight to take place by April 2019.
One Silicon Valley newspaper calls it the biggest stock sale ever.
Funding Blue Origin (Score:4, Informative)
Billionaires don't know how to spend all the money (Score:2)
Almost every Amazon web page has poor design. Book listings don't tell when the book was published, so you don't know the edition. Amazon web pages distract you by trying to sell you something else rather than the product you are considering. There are many other examples. Often an attractive low price is listed, but the shipping cost is huge.
Amazon Gift cards (Score:2)
No he took it all out in Amazon Gift cards. Who needs bit coin as an alt-currency when you can print your own if you are jeff bezos.
Hoping he doesn't buy another newspaper (Score:1, Insightful)
Washington Post has gone down the toilet since he bought it.
I don't think so. I've read them before Bezo and after Bezo and I cannot tell the difference.
Have you read WaPo lately? First, they went all clickbaity. Then they started providing saucy stuffs for the angry anti-Trump mob. For a while, for some reason at around the same time they showed up as the top news on every topic on Google news. But then, that also made them attract a lot of comments from people who are fed up with their over-the-board anti-Trump rhetorics.
Now, they made the comments section exclusive to only subscribers.
You can verify all these yourself.
There is something fishy with WaPo.
Is this reply called for? Nobody likes Trump but a _newspaper_ cannot just write shit any how they want. That's my point. JOURNALISM 101.
You punks have no discipline.
still a role for newspapers (Score:5, Insightful)
Because the newspapers actually have reporters and editors, while the stuff that shows up on the internet is neither researched nor edited; it combines garbage and half-garbage and random factoids in a mish-mash of opinion.
I also read news on the internet, but pretty much all the news that actually has substance originated from a newspaper.
There should be no difference between the printed Washington Post and the online Washington Post.
Washington Post has gone down the toilet since he bought it.
Washington has gone down the toilet since he bought it.
Fixed that for you . . .
"Jeff Bezos's Just Sold..." (Score:2)
There is absolutely no need to rape the English language like this. A simple "Jeff Bezos Just Sold..." would have been correct. If you want to use the past participle to underline the immediacy of what happened, just write out "has" in full, as in "Jeff Bezos's Has Just Sold...". The "Bezos's" contraction is technically not incorrect - it's just stylistically obtuse.
I am not a native speaker, but even to my "ears" this headline sounded atrocious.
Unneeded apostrophes suck. (Score:2)
Suborbital (Score:4, Insightful)
Note that's a brief suborbital vomit comet flight that simply goes upward, nowhere near the speeds required to orbit. It's hard to imagine it'll attract much business long term after people realize they can see the blackness of space for longer in a balloon and feel weightlessness just as long on a regular vomit comet plane. Their orbital rocket won't even be ready for unmanned testing by then. It remains to be seen if the billion dollars a year is building a true competitive space company or simply being burned on a billionaire's vanity project.
Using a roughly standard seven inches per step, how many steps to reach space?
Okay, and who bought it? (Score:2)
In other news (Score:2)
Jeff Bezos just bought 145K Bitcoins.
A sample of a dozen rich people doing things like this doesn't mean all rich people do it.
