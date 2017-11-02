Massive Government Report Says Climate Is Warming and Humans Are the Cause

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: It is "extremely likely" that human activities are the "dominant cause" of global warming, according to the the most comprehensive study ever of climate science by U.S. government researchers. The climate report, obtained by NPR, notes that the past 115 years are "the warmest in the history of modern civilization." The global average temperature has increased by about 1.8 degree Fahrenheit over that period. Greenhouse gases from industry and agriculture are by far the biggest contributor to warming. The findings contradict statements by President Trump and many of his Cabinet members, who have openly questioned the role humans play in changing the climate. The report states that the global climate will continue to warm. How much, it says, "will depend primarily on the amount of greenhouse gases (especially carbon dioxide) emitted globally." Without major reductions in emissions, it says, the increase in annual average global temperature could reach 9 degrees Fahrenheit relative to pre-industrial times. Efforts to reduce emissions, it says, would slow the rate of warming.

  • Just wait (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Twitler will have it pulled.

    • Fortunately the report was basically completed before he took over the reigns of power. He can have it scrubbed from Federal web sites but the report is out in the wild now and he can't do much about that.

  • Since Republicans are in power, they will stop this socialist global warming in it's tracks . Problem solved!

  • "It is "extremely likely" that human activities are the "dominant cause" of global warming, according to the the most comprehensive study ever of climate science by U.S. government researchers. "

    I'm shocked, I tell you. Shocked. How has this been allowed to go on without anyone warning us?

  • Bla bla bla you're all stupid cunts. AMERIKA! FUCK YEAH!!!

  • "the increase in annual average global temperature could reach 9 degrees Fahrenheit"

    It's ok, we just build some more coal power stations, turn up the air-con, and it's all good..

  • The reason why the report had such an easy passage out the door, all too late, no stopping it now, damage done, all we can do now is attempt to mitigate harm. No deny it, because it will be worse next year and the year after that et al and in fact realy catastrophic years could be in there, really catasrophic. Denial and fucking around and fuck everyone I wont more money now, too late even for that. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]. You are already sinking and it will start to happen faster, done deal, you

  • Notice the split? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "The assessments are required by an act of Congress; the last one was published in 2014. "

    So we have these laws requiring the government workers to model climate change and make assessments of it, those models are used by military and civil planners to anticipate flooding, food shortages, etc. Driven by the best models the scientists can build from all the data.

    And we have Scott Pruit, head of the EPA, climate change denier, essentially driven by Hannity of Fox News, who in turn is simply sponsored propagan

  • ...you can do about it? Solar and Wind? Piffle! We can build that for 100 years, and until we get massive pumped storage of electricity, a "magic" battery for storing it, or a world-wide power grid that we can afford to use and guarantee it won't be interrupted by a war - unless we can get one of these up and working, the power will be unreliable and still require the coal and natural gas and nuclear plants to exist for when the wind stops blowing at night.

    And then there's the transportation sector.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tsa ( 15680 )

      Here in the Netherlands all electric trains ride on wind energy.

    • You need to get your priorities figured out. CO2 is on track to wreck society in a way far more serious than not being able to easily drive your car 9000 miles in 10 days.

  • Glad that's over. Next issue?

