'Discovery of the Century': Mysterious Void Discovered In Egypt's Great Pyramid (nationalgeographic.com) 192
New submitter klgds writes: The cavity is the first major inner structure discovered in the pyramid since the 1800s. Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza -- one of the wonders of the ancient world, and a dazzling feat of architectural genius -- contains a hidden void at least a hundred feet long, scientists said. The space's dimensions resemble those of the pyramid's Grand Gallery, the 153-foot-long, 26-foot-tall corridor that leads to the burial chamber of Khufu, the pharaoh for whom the pyramid was built. However, it remains unclear what lies within the space, what purpose it served, or if it's one or multiple spaces. The void is the first large inner structure discovered within the 4,500-year-old pyramid since the 1800s -- a find made possible by recent advances in high-energy particle physics. The results were published in the journal Nature. "This is definitely the discovery of the century," says archaeologist and Egyptologist Yukinori Kawae, a National Geographic Emerging Explorer. "There have been many hypotheses about the pyramid, but no one even imagined that such a big void is located above the Grand Gallery."
The ancient Egyptians were not Arabs. The Arabs arrived in the 7th century [wikipedia.org]
... from Arabia. The pyramids had been built more than 3000 years earlier.
Don't forget algebra and, arguably more important, distillation.
They did. Credit for their invention belongs to the Indians.
The Arabic numbers you struggle to count your 6 toed feet with for a start.
The Arabic numbers you struggle to count your 6 toed feet with for a start.
To be fair, those actually came from India. The numbers, not the troll's feet.
Are you familiar with algebra (al-jabr)?
They were also the storehouse for much of the world's scientific and mathematical knowledge while Europe was going through the Dark Age. Without the Islamic areas preserving (and building on) science/philosophy/math, we'd probably have been set back hundreds of years once science caught back on in Europe.
Re:Well duh (Score:5, Interesting)
Then have the arabs contributed anything to this world besides destruction, murder, rape, torture, fear, and hatred?
Arab civilization had a golden age [wikipedia.org] when math and science (especially astronomy) flourished. That came to an end in the 13th century for a number of reasons, but mostly because of the repercussions from political and military failure. The Mongols destroyed Baghdad, and almost reached Suez. The Spanish Reconquista was pushing the Moors out of Iberia. Then the Turks showed up.
When civilizations are threatened with decline, they tend to become less tolerant, turn inward, and look for scapegoats
... which tends to accelerate decline. Finding parallels for this in the modern world is left as an exercise for the reader.
Ancient Egyptians weren't Arabs.
idiots and rascism........
Re:Well duh (Score:4, Insightful)
It's funny that very few racists are smart enough to be racist properly. It requires good knowledge of history and anthropology to know where to direct the irrational hatred.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I can't tell if you are serious. There were no Arabs in Egypt when the pyramids were built. Or maybe you don't know what an Arab is, or what the difference between Arabs and Egyptians is. Do you think Hittites are Arabs too?
Well, the Hutterites are Arabs, so it stands to reason the Hittites are too. Right? As technophobic bearded men who are very religious, Hutterites are more Arab than a lot of Iranians are.
I can't tell if you are ignorant or a troll. I'll assume ignorant. Hittites were not Arabs by any stretch of the imagination.
Well yeah. That far East they were more likely Prussian, like the Iranians.
Exactly. The same bastards that caused WWI. Well, they are Polish, Austrian, Russian, and German now. Sad that Persia doesn't exist anymore, but I guess they deserved it.
You do know the Arabs predated Islam, right?
Who do you think built the pyramids, idiot.
Who do you think built the pyramids, idiot.
Like another poster already pointed out, the ancient Egyptians, which lived thousands of years before arabs even existed.
Or did you think mohamed invented arabs when he invented allah?
Allah means "God" in arabic, and Islam is based on Judaism and Christianity - in many ways it's the same religion worshiping the "one true God". So Mohammed didn't invent Allah. Nope.
It's a common accusation from more base-minded people that Mohammed was a pedophile, which I guess is what you're hinting at. While it might be true that Mohammed had sex with what we consider to be children in the 21st century - I honestly don't know that - I think it's safe to say that this was happening all over the world in the 6th century and would not be some "perversion" unique to Mohammed. It might be inconceivable to you, but moral and ethical standards do change over the centuries.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Be fair: One child. Very much a child when they married, but it was a political thing to tie families together. In accordance with custom he didn't consummate the marriage until she was menstruating, and thus considered an adult by the standards of the time. Today, he would be considered guilty of statutory rape - but those were very different times, and what he did was not really out of the ordinary for a man of some wealth and political importance.
... considered guilty of statutory rape
In some places, yes.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Who do you think built the pyramids, idiot.
Like another poster already pointed out, the ancient Egyptians, which lived thousands of years before arabs even existed.
The Coptic people in Egypt represent the ethnicity and culture of Egypt prior to the Arabic invasion. Egypt had converted to Christianity before it was overrun by the Muslims.
Or did you think mohamed invented arabs when he invented allah?
Allah means "God" in arabic, and Islam is based on Judaism and Christianity - in many ways it's the same religion worshiping the "one true God". So Mohammed didn't invent Allah. Nope.
Wow. so much misinformation, where shall I begin? Allah is not "god" in Arabic. It is the name of the head god in the Arabic pantheon which was the Moon god. Why do you think there are crescent moon symbols everywhere? Mohammed's people, the Arabs where likely not related to the people of Ishmael. His tribe was likely the nomadic tribe
Re:Well duh (Score:5, Informative)
Where are the laws of Moses in Islam? Where are the teachings of Jesus in Islam? Nowhere because they were incompatible with it.
Read these, they might be illuminating:
Like all prophets in Islamic thought, Jesus is also called a Muslim (i.e., one who submits to the will of God), as he preached that his followers should adopt the "straight path". Jesus is written about by some Muslim scholars as the perfect man.
Mûsâ ibn 'Imran - known as Moses in the Hebrew Bible, considered a prophet, messenger, and leader in Islam, is the most frequently mentioned individual in the Quran.
Sure, the specifics of both are viewed through a quite different lens, but the myth, history and basic teachings are all there.
Being an atheist, I have no stake in either of the many sides -- but at least I try to pay attention to what is and is not in the various beliefs, lest I not just be believed a fool, but let my words prove it.
Agreed, the jews invented the "one true God" unless you considered them to have borrowed their deity from the Egyptians since the occult inner teachings of their priesthood tend to support that idea even if the simplified version for the masses of their people was quite different than anything in Egypt.
"It might be inconceiva
I think it's safe to say that this was happening all over the world in the 6th century and would not be some "perversion" unique to Mohammed. It might be inconceivable to you, but moral and ethical standards do change over the centuries.
Human standards do, religious standards supposedly don't. The ten commandments are still the ten commandments, unchanged for thousands of years and it is not up to man to change God's rules. Now I'd say both the churches and their believers do a lot of creative selection and interpretation of what the Bible says to make their beliefs compatible with their own moral compass and modern society, but they never put themselves above God.
The problem in Islam is that the Quran is not a story retold by disciples of
Yes.
So if they all worship the same "one true God", why do the mohamed-psychos believe they need to kill everyone else for the glory of their "one true God". Because it's not a religions it's a murderous cult of crazy nuts.
The reason is always the same: power and money. Diligent people with an agenda have always taken advantage of weak-spirited individuals to serve their purpose. Islamic extremism is just one example of how faith can be used to radicalize people. The Nazis used the argument of racial superiority, Mexican drug lords use the more immediate promise of wealth and power to lure young, impressionable people... religious extremism is not really about faith... that's just the means to recruit the foot soldiers. The r
Re: (Score:3)
Who do you think built the pyramids, idiot. Or did you think mohamed invented arabs when he invented allah? I wonder where the guy found all the time between his mass rape sessions.
I see someone doesn't know their Middle Eastern history. The Great Pyramid at Giza was built around 2580–2560 BCE. Arabs didn't exist in Egypt until after 600 BCE (almost 2000 years later) because Arabs are descended from the Neo-Assyrian empires that didn't conquer Egypt until then.
"Discovery of the Century"
Especially considering this century is only 17 years old.
Especially considering this century is only 17 years old.
Not in Egypt. According to the Islamic Calendar [wikipedia.org] this is the year 1439. The ancient Egyptians had two calendars [wikipedia.org]: a lunar calendar for religious purposes, and a civil calendar for government administration, but they didn't have leap years so it is hard to project their calendars to the present.
Of the millennium... (Score:2)
Of course, saying "of the Millennium" would have been ten times worse.
Maybe it's a safe space (Score:5, Interesting)
I wonder whether, in today's climate of tearing down statues of famous slavers and imperialists (Jackson, Rhodes etc), people would advocate tearing down the pyramids which, for all their architectural genius, were built at a cost of thousands of lives. They're like Qatari football stadia x1000.
that only applies to the west, you should know better than that.
The east destroys "offensive" statues too
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
Re:Maybe it's a safe space (Score:4, Informative)
Actually, I believe current thought is that pyramids weren't built by slave labour, and Egypt had the wealth to afford it when they didn't need their farmers in the fields.
I mean, yeah, I'm sure a lot of people died because workplace safety standards weren't really a thing then, but I don't think it was due to throwing away the lives of whip-driven slaves.
Evidence points to the pyramids being built by Egyptian government contractors. Evidence also shows they were supposed to be giant cubes.
I always thought that the Pyramids had all the architectural genius of a pile of dirt.
A large, regularly shaped pile of dirt demonstrating some limited knowledge of astronomy.
It's like Soviet era construction, but more so: The bigger and thicker you build it, the longer it will stand.
That's because you don't know jack shit about building large things.
And just FYI, early attempts at building big structures were indeed just huge piles of dirt.
Re:Maybe it's a safe space (Score:5, Interesting)
I always thought that the Pyramids had all the architectural genius of a pile of dirt.
And that is where you would be wrong. To a lot of laymen looking at the pyramid as nothing more than a stack for block stacked on top of each other. Then they give it no more thought.
There was a lot of thought that went into the shape of the pyramids before they build the 3 big ones. It took a lot of trial and error before they could get the 45 degee slope in the those. All around Egypt there are actually dozens of pyramids where the Egyptians where trying to figure that out. Lots of the attempts failed.
The first step would be getting the blocks there, most of them weighing several tons, from far away locations by barge. Then there is the moving of those stones across land, up ramps and positioning them in place. Did you know that each stone was shaped for the position that it was being placed in. Think about that for a moment. The stones themselves had complex coding systems that said where they went. The even have markings on them that say "this end up."
Then there is the grand gallery itself. The load bearing stones around that that keep the gallery open are holding up thousands of tons of stone. The shape and fitting of the support stones has to be nothing short of perfect or the whole thing would come down.
We should talk about the moving parts of the pyramids. Yes, the pyramids have or had moving parts. Once the pyramids where closed up they did this by sliding 100+ ton blocks into place. Blocks, as in more than one. You know those scenes in the Indiana Jones movies where they would break the rock, sand pours out, and the big door comes down? That is probably how they did it.
I could go on and on but I think you see what I mean. There was the aligning of the pyramids with he stars. Did you know the pyramids had a outer limestone coating? When they where built the pyramids where coated in limestone and the sides where smooth and bright white. The case stones where fitted with such perfection that you couldn't get a playing card between the seems.
The building of the pyramids for the Egyptians was a task that was on par with the moonshot of the '60's.
Re:Maybe it's a safe space (Score:4)
While I'm pretty sure you are being funny, so the following rant isn't directed at you.
This is really one of the things that pushes all the wrong buttons I have. Attributing something like the pyramids or Stonehenge to aliens because they think early man was to stupid to figure out how to do it, or some such bullshit. The Egyptians where primitive, not stupid. They where just as intelligent as anyone alive today.
Actually, now that I stew on it, calling them primitive is bullshit too. They Egyptians at the time had and extremely complex society. They had a complex social order, economic system, and production capacity. What they didn't have was technological advancement.
Re: (Score:3)
I always thought that the Pyramids had all the architectural genius of a pile of dirt
.. .A large, regularly shaped pile of dirt demonstrating some limited knowledge of astronomy.
Part of architecture is the design. Part of architecture is the execution or construction. At the time, constructing them was a feat.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't forget you are comparing them to the modern spectacle of skyscrapers and whatnot, and looking at them after thousands of years of looting and theft.
Imagine instead that you saw them on the horizon, their sides polished smooth white limestone (stolen to pave roads in Cairo), their peaks covered in hammered gold/electrum, reflecting the light of the Sun. As you approach the sheer enormity of these objects, made by man to praise their God, would strike you in awe. Yes there are temples and other large s
I wonder whether, in today's climate of tearing down statues of famous slavers and imperialists (Jackson, Rhodes etc), people would advocate tearing down the pyramids which, for all their architectural genius, were built at a cost of thousands of lives. They're like Qatari football stadia x1000.
Perhaps people died, which happens even in modern times on modern construction projects, but there is evidence they were not slaves. Maybe you weren't trying to infer that, but that's how your post came across to me given the Confederate reference.
https://harvardmagazine.com/20... [harvardmagazine.com]
I wonder whether, in today's climate of tearing down statues of famous slavers and imperialists (Jackson, Rhodes etc), people would advocate tearing down the pyramids which, for all their architectural genius, were built at a cost of thousands of lives. They're like Qatari football stadia x1000.
I hope you're not legitimately having trouble differentiating structures built thousands of years ago to celebrate gods with statues built a little over 100 years ago to remind black people that the whites were still in charge.
I hope you're not legitimately suggesting that those confederate statues were built to frighten the blacks. Might as well say that statues of JFK were built to glorify womanizing and to terrify women.
I wonder whether, in today's climate of tearing down statues of famous slavers and imperialists (Jackson, Rhodes etc), people would advocate tearing down the pyramids which, for all their architectural genius, were built at a cost of thousands of lives. They're like Qatari football stadia x1000.
Other than the difference that confederate statues have a much smaller footprint than the pyramids and would require lots of labor and equipment to remove. That and many statues were erected long after the Civil War to intimidate the local African-Americans.
Wouldn't bother me in the slightest (Score:2)
But even as symbols there's strong evidence that they were built for one of two reasons:
a. Religion. And I don't hear anyone calling to tear down the sistine chapel.
b. As a show of power to other nations. To say "Look what we can do, don't mess with us".
Now, as for those famous slaver monuments, they were built during the 'Jim Crow' era when the south was trying to oppress black people. They sent a ve
... people would advocate tearing down the pyramids which, for all their architectural genius, were built at a cost of thousands of lives.
Definitely tear it down. Carefully cataloging every piece and location. Measure and photograph exhaustively and then re-assemble exactly.
Then we'd know. No more guesses or conspiracies. We'd just know.
The clues for this have been around for a while? (Score:4, Interesting)
I thought that when the robot that was looking to the end of one of the "Star Shafts" (back in 2002), a chamber like this was hypothesized because the robot came to the "door" at the end of the shaft.
I haven't keep up with the research for a while, but I think saying that this is the "discovery of the century" is simple hyperbole.
Nonsense. It is easily the hyperbole of the century.
Nonsense. It is easily the hyperbole of the century.
Re: (Score:3)
Physicists are proud of their new portable mountain scanning X-ray machine, let them have their moment.
Re: (Score:3)
There have been theories of more chambers in the great pyramid for over a hundred years. There are also theories about chambers beneath the Sphinx.
The problem is the politics with government Egypt and it's people. They are a very proud people. They want their own scientists to make all discoveries. They want to promote the theories of their own scientists. They are a Muslim nation researching ancient blasphemous religions.
Next you have international archaeological politics. There are lots of crack pots out
> "Science" isn't very scientific and it full of politics and prideful people that decree acceptable theories.
"Science progresses one funeral at a time -- Max Planck [wikiquote.org], originator of quantum theory
I expect something silly like budget cuts. (Score:2)
Perhaps it was suppose to be a much bigger chamber, but for some reason they were not able to complete it, so they made a smaller one. However they left the remains of the bigger one in place, as no one would see it or know.
It is empty (Score:2)
Awesome $22B - now, share that among all the citizens of the country and they can each pay for a month of cellphone service.
What is it they found? (Score:5, Insightful)
Dictionary: void = a space containing no matter
So they found literally nothing? Must be certainly the discovery of the century.
Might explain something that's always mystified me (Score:5, Interesting)
One of the remarkable facts of Egyptology is how nearly impossible it was to prevent tombs from being robbed over the course of thousands of years. There's never been a tomb found that hasn't been robbed at some point, even Tutankhamen's tomb. Most are picked clean of anything that might be of interest to anyone other than an archaeologist.
But it always seemed to me, given the scale of the pyramids, that there was an obvious option for deterring robbers: make the scale of the engineering project necessary to find and reach the burial chamber more costly than the value of the goods in the chamber. It's not unreasonable; the cost of even a small pyramid must have outweighed the cost of the funerary goods in it by thousands of times. I'm not talking about sealing the burial chamber with a ten ton slab of rock; I'm thinking in terms of hundreds of thousands of tons.
It has to have occurred to anyone who's pondered the pyramids that there might be things still left hidden inside all that volume. The thing is there is no way to investigate such speculation without some means of being able to see through solid stone. For that reason the matter of undiscovered chambers in the pyramids has become to Egyptology a bit like questions about perpetual motions machines are to physicists. I even saw one Egyptologist say in response to this news that there was "zero chance" of anything remaining undiscovered in the Great Pyramid.
But maybe speculation isn't so pointless, now that we in the 21st century actually *can* in a fashion see through solid stone.
It has to have occurred to anyone who's pondered the pyramids that there might be things still left hidden inside all that volume.
The problem with the design is that there is little volume in the pyramid itself as it wasn't designed that way as it is the world's largest grave markers in a way. Most of the structure is used to support it's own weight. That's a problem with using only masonry as load-bearing members. If you look at medieval castles you'd find that the interiors are much smaller than you think because the walls have to be thick. Later castles that were not used as defense but more as manors or estate homes had much large
What you say may be true of smaller pyramids, but the Great Pyramid does have internal passageways and rooms. With 2.5 million cubic meters there's plenty of room.
The medieval castle analogy is apt; to a first approximation the Great Pyramid is solid rock. But you can leave plenty space for a burial chamber and it would still to a first approximation be solid rock.
For God's sake, DON'T OPEN IT! (Score:3)
Does anyone know what these are? (Score:2)
https://mdw-ntr.com/images/blo... [mdw-ntr.com]
Thing to thank The Arabs for: (Score:2)
Big Void (Score:3)
> “There have been many hypotheses about the pyramid, but no one even
> imagined that such a big void is located above the Grand Gallery.”
Shouldn't that be long void?
long void is to void as long int is to int.
C'mon guys. Let's have consistency on this.
Slave Grave (Score:2)
I think we me have found resting place of the remains of those who built that pyramid.
