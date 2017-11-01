Every Other Summer Will Shatter Heat Records Within a Decade (vice.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Think of the stickiest, record-hot summer you've ever experienced, whether you're 30 or 60 years old. In 10 years or less, that miserable summer will happen every second year across most of the U.S. and Canada, the Mediterranean, and much of Asia, according to a study to be published in the open access journal Earth's Future. By the 2030s, every second summer over almost all of the entire Northern hemisphere will be hotter than any record-setting hot summer of the past 40 years, the study found. By 2050, virtually every summer will be hotter than anything we've experienced to date. Record hot summers are now 70 times more likely than they were in the past 40 years over the entire Northern hemisphere, the peer-reviewed study found. What does all this mean? Heat alerts will be increasing, cities will have to employ aggressive cooling strategies most summers, and in places like South Asia, it will be too dangerous to work outside, Francis Zwiers, director of the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium at Canada's University of Victoria, said.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair, just because they were wrong before doesn't mean they're wrong again.
Re: Heard this twenty years ago... (Score:1)
Of course it's wrong, just another attack on fossil fuels and hard working Americans(tm)!
Please excuse me while I increase my investments in renewable energy (esp. solar). I'm just hedging my bets, ya know.
Re: (Score:1)
Heard this twenty years ago...
No you didn't, at least not from any reputable source. What you heard from those was the global temperatures would continue to rise. This is a novel claim, namely that increases will be felt from year to year over "most of the U.S. and Canada, the Mediterranean, and much of Asia."
What was predicted 20 years ago?! Really?
Hottest year on record: 2016; 2nd hottest year on record: 2015; 3rd hottest year on record: 2014; 4th hottest year on record: 2010
Adjust History Accordingly (Score:1)
So what you are saying is that the temperature history will be adjusted downward every other year instead of waiting for a ten year decline to adjust the temperautre history?
Testable predictions (Score:5, Insightful)
Those are testable predictions.
If we do *not* get the results predicted by the study above, would that invalidate the theory of global warming?
If not, what testable predictions does the global warming theory make, whose failure *would* invalidate the theory?
Re: (Score:2)
If we do *not* get the results predicted by the study above, would that invalidate the theory of global warming?
I'm not sure about that, but I'm pretty sure of one thing:
If we *do* get the results predicted by the study above, you're going to deny them anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
So is looking at the sun. During the last eclipse, did you look at it without special glasses? Did you stare at it without glasses during non-eclipse times, just to verify that those astronomers advising caution weren't pushing some librul agenda?
Re: (Score:2)
If we do *not* get the results predicted by the study above, would that invalidate the theory of global warming?
Does this single study comprise the entirety of modern climatological theory as it pertains to observed warming?
If not, what testable predictions does the global warming theory make, whose failure *would* invalidate the theory?
More generally, You seem to be working from a naive Falsificationist view of science. Your question is like asking "what testable prediction does astrophysics make who
Have we heard this before? (Score:1)
I'm having a hard time getting exited given the number of predictions that have not proven accurate.
Good idea to burn it? (Score:2)
Methane has a grater impact on greenhouse effect than CO2, and ice-trapped methane will be released because of ocean warming, thus increasing greenhouse effect and climate warming again.
The best scenario would be to avoid ocean warming so that methane stays trapped, but if it is to be released, perhaps it is better to burn it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
not sure if you grasped the concept of burning;) it releases heat and CO2.
but since methane has over 20 times the greenhouse effect of CO2, we would be better off than if the methane were released unburned - though not better off than if the methane were not released in the first place.
George Soros ? (Score:1)
George Soros funded and covered by VICE ? BLAHAHAHAHAHAH
\o/ (Score:1)
Skorchio [youtube.com].
Inb4 endless GOP attempts at denial (Score:2)
But I think they're going to struggle with this one.