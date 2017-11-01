Scientists Prove Emoticons Are Not Universally Understood (qz.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: The most recent such study, published Oct. 24 in the Journal of Cross-Cultural Psychology, examined how emotions expressed in symbols and pictures are understood in three nations with varying degrees of internet connectivity and access: Japan, Cameroon, and Tanzania. Psychologists from the University of Tokyo tested subjects on how well they recognized emotions in emoticons and photographs. Participants across cultures could read emotion accurately in images of real people regardless of race -- but symbolic tech expression was not universally comprehensible. The study subjects were shown photographs of happy, neutral, and sad Caucasians, Asians, and Africans and told to describe the emotions expressed in the images. Generally, participants accurately assessed the feelings expressed across the board. The researchers noted one difference: African participants tended to confuse Asian neutral and sad faces, "perhaps due to lack of exposure to the out-group [Asian] faces," they suggest.
When it came to symbols, however, the scientists found clear cultural differences in emotion recognition. Subjects from all three countries were given a tablet, on which they were asked to scroll through a series of emoticons. They were shown emoticons in the Japanese style, with happiness, sadness, and neutrality expressed in the eyes; in a western style with emotion expressed in the mouth; and "smiley face" emoticons (pictured above). The Japanese subjects fluently read emotion in emoticons, whereas subjects from Cameroon and Tanzania found emoticons utterly mystifying at similar rates. This was true both for urban and rural dwellers in both African nations. The researchers believe this is due to the varying levels of internet exposure in the three countries.
When it came to symbols, however, the scientists found clear cultural differences in emotion recognition. Subjects from all three countries were given a tablet, on which they were asked to scroll through a series of emoticons. They were shown emoticons in the Japanese style, with happiness, sadness, and neutrality expressed in the eyes; in a western style with emotion expressed in the mouth; and "smiley face" emoticons (pictured above). The Japanese subjects fluently read emotion in emoticons, whereas subjects from Cameroon and Tanzania found emoticons utterly mystifying at similar rates. This was true both for urban and rural dwellers in both African nations. The researchers believe this is due to the varying levels of internet exposure in the three countries.
My favorite emoticon (Score:3)
is the pile of smiling pudding. Yum!
We needed a study for this? (Score:2)
Can I have my college tuition fees back now? I think I can put it to better use in my bathroom.
natch (Score:1)
(.)(.)
I don't blame the Africans, (Score:2)
wide eyed (0_0) looks far from a deadpan face
And (T_T) looks more like a whoosh face than a crying rivers face.
Re: (Score:2)
I mislabeled both.
wide eyed (0_0) looks far from a deadpan face
:-|
And (T_T) looks more like a whoosh face than a crying rivers face.
I'm thinking that if you have been exposed to Anime then you would figure these out. But otherwise, yeah, the meaning isn't obvious without a cultural reference.
somebody got paid for this study (Score:2)
Africans don't understand emoticons? (Score:2)
Maybe they were too busy wondering how they fit a TV into something so small?