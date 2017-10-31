MIT Researchers Trained AI To Write Horror Stories Based On 140,000 Reddit Posts (qz.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: Shelley is an AI program that generates the beginnings of horror stories, and it's trained by original horror fiction posted to Reddit. Designed by researchers from MIT Media Lab, Shelley launched on Twitter on Oct. 21. Shelley, named after Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, is interactive. After the program tweets a few opening lines, it asks people on Twitter to continue the story, and if the story is popular, it responds to those responses. Using information from 140,000 stories from Reddit's r/nosleep, Shelley produces story beginnings that range in creepiness, and in quality. There's some classic "scary stuff," like a narrator who thinks she's alone and then sees eyes in the dark, but also premises one can only imagine are Reddit-user-inspired, like family porn.
And Billy realized the gypsy's curse hadn't turned him into a pumpkin man, it had turned him into... the US President!
Billy could not find the words to express his terror for all that could come out was a shriek into the Twitter abyss, "NO! FAKE NEWS! THERE WAS NO COLLUSION!"
Creepy stuff.