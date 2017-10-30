Algorithm Can Identify Suicidal People Using Brain Scans

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by BeauHD from the suicide-prevention dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from WIRED: In a study published today in Nature Human Behavior, researchers at Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh analyzed how suicidal individuals think and feel differently about life and death, by looking at patterns of how their brains light up in an fMRI machine. Then they trained a machine learning algorithm to isolate those signals -- a frontal lobe flare at the mention of the word "death," for example. The computational classifier was able to pick out the suicidal ideators with more than 90 percent accuracy (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). Furthermore, it was able to distinguish people who had actually attempted self-harm from those who had only thought about it. In today's study, the researchers started with 17 young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 who had recently reported suicidal ideation to their therapists. Then they recruited 17 neurotypical control participants and put them each inside an fMRI scanner. While inside the tube, subjects saw a random series of 30 words. Ten were generally positive, 10 were generally negative, and 10 were specifically associated with death and suicide. Then researchers asked the subjects to think about each word for three seconds as it showed up on a screen in front of them. "What does 'trouble' mean for you?" "What about 'carefree,' what's the key concept there?" For each word, the researchers recorded the subjects' cerebral blood flow to find out which parts of their brains seemed to be at work.

  • They've invented political affiliation detection, education level detection, eGaydar, and now suicide detection. What's next, fingerprints that indicate one jacks off twice a day...I mean once a day?

  • Getting scary (Score:5, Insightful)

    by myid ( 3783581 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @11:56PM (#55461505)

    An abstract of the nature.com article is here [nature.com].

    I hope this algorithm will help prevent suicides.

    However, the increasing ability of machines to read minds is getting a little scary. Some day we'll be able to read someone's emotions without hooking the person up to a machine - just point a reader at their head.

    Government employee: What do you think of our dear leader?

    The person's brain shows the emotion of revulsion.

    Government employee: Off to a re-education camp, for you and your family!

    • George: Jerry, just remember. It's not a lie... if you believe it.

    • Once this is easy and cheap, governments around the world will be using this en masse.

    • Full paper (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The full paper (or at least some version of it) is available online here:

        https://nocklab.fas.harvard.edu/files/nocklab/files/just_2017_machlearn_suicide_emotion_youth.pdf [harvard.edu]

      It's probably a preprint without the last-minute changes, but it should be good enough to understand the research.

    • I hope this algorithm will help prevent suicides.

      Why?

      • I hope this algorithm will help prevent suicides.

        Why?

        I know you're just trying to be provocative here, but a majority of people that survive a serious suicide attempt will recover and go on to live better lives. Maybe you're advocating for personal freedom or something - but in most cases, a suicide attempt is best understood as a symptom of profound mental illness, so it is a good thing to treat that illness and save a life to the same extent that it is a good thing to cure a person's cancer.

        • No, I am not. I am chronically depressed, have attempted suicide in the past and genuinely think that preventing somebody from committing suicide is interfering with their personal rights. Helping them climb out of the depression pit is a different thing.

          • Oh... I'm sorry you have to deal with that kind of struggle. I'm sure it isn't easy coping with that kind of thing and I appreciate you being candid about it, obviously that changes the discussion.

            I do have to ask - if you had a suicidal friend, wouldn't you still want to help them reconsider, or at least wait it out a bit? I do agree that we should generally give people the ability to govern their lives as they see fit, and I think in cases like that of Terry Pratchett, he should have had the right to end

            • Oh... I'm sorry you have to deal with that kind of struggle.

              Don't be. I don't see it as a struggle, rather "life is shit and I live in it" - kind of like taking each moment at a time and wait for the big finale of a rather poorly played show.

              I'm sure it isn't easy coping with that kind of thing and I appreciate you being candid about it, obviously that changes the discussion.

              I don't mind talking about it, over the years I've become detached, I look at myself like watching TV: there's some dude there with a miserable life and I am watching the show. The only difference being there's only one channel and you can't turn the TV off, so you're stuck with the 24/7 show. It has become... not hard. Just...

              • And then there's the middle aged dude who lost his entire family in a plane crash, bodies maimed beyond recognition and all - that's beyond help, that man would never ever function normally again

                This is simply untrue. He might never forget, any more than he would forget the death of anyone he loved, but he is not "beyond help". Many people have had to cope with awful tragedies and gone on to live good lives.

    • I hope this algorithm will help prevent suicides.

      I hope it won't be (ab)used till it's a bit more accurate.

      Assume one person in 1000 is suicidal. 90% accuracy means that out of 1 million people (1000 suicidal), it'll correctly identify 900 suicidal people as suicidal, and misidentify 99,900 non-suicidal people as suicidal.

      This is not particularly useful at this time. Perhaps when the fraction of the population that is suicidal at any given time is up to 30%+....

  • Completely scary that mind reading is about to become mainstream. Lie detector tests are going to seem quaint very soon.

    --
    "A lie that is half-truth is the darkest of all lies.” -- Google, Aphroism's about lies

  • I discovered a way to detect someone's intent to scan my brain.

  • While the most common reason for suicide is linked to a depressive state, it is not always the case that depression is linked to any ongoing psychological abnormality that could be diagnosed clinically, or that anyone would have a reason to want to do a brain scan on you in the first place over.

    In fact, there are some life experiences that, if you didn't experience any kind of depression, and could always completely detach yourself from any emotional investment, then *THAT* would be an indication of something being wrong with you. Losing a beloved family member, sudden unwanted changes in living circumstances, being wrongfully accused of a crime... all of these things and more can be legitimate reasons for a depressive state that can turn suicidal.

    But such depression is entirely circumstantial, and not indicative of a larger scale psychological dysfunction... and because of its ephemeral nature, would not generally be caught on anything like a brain scan.

    While the theory for this might seem wonderful, I have serious doubts it would actually ever save anyone's life.

  • So anyone can be detained, how does one proved their thoughts are pure ;)

  • the one's trying to prevent someone to end his/her life are just afraid of their own final destiny in this plane of existence with their body. Won't help them though, it will happen to them.
    Who owns your life? You or well, once upon a time, it was the king, but who is it now - Mr Trump?
    Seems a legal way is to get a doctor's opinion that it's OK to end it because of .... .
    There is so much messing around with one's basic rights - about your body, what you do with whom in your bedroom, what you can speak, what

  • You don't need brain scans for this. Databrokers already try to figure this by datamining your data.

  • Then they recruited 17 neurotypical control participants and put them each inside an fMRI scanner. While inside the tube, subjects saw a random series of 30 words. Ten were generally positive, 10 were generally negative, and 10 were specifically associated with death and suicide.

    I sure hope no one of any importance in a decision-making position of authority confuses this bullshit with real, legitimate research. Control size was 17. Seventeen controls? How many people are on an professional football team? If you picked 17 people at random, it's easy to get all, or almost all professional football players, and you could extrapolate from that that all, or almost all humans, can play football on a professional level, and all they need is the helmet and pads.

    Seventeen is not a la

    • Honestly it sounds more like a pilot study. fMRIs are fantastic for trying to narrow down what parts of the brain seem to be involved in what, but they're seriously expensive things to run.

      Since I expect most people here are more in the engineering side of things--pilot studies are a form of providing proof of concept. It's the cheap(er) version you slapped together in order to demonstrate that your idea actually has a snowball's chance in hell of working. They are not always going to be terribly open ab

  • False-positive for metal fans (Score:3)

    by azrael29a ( 1349629 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @07:04AM (#55462251)
    I'm pretty sure this detector would be making lots of false positive detections when scanning black/death metal fans. Death and suicide are a hot topic in this kind of music. Horror books/movies fans might be affected too.

  • Suicidal, or 'ideators'? (Score:3)

    by fuzzyfuzzyfungus ( 1223518 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @07:41AM (#55462325) Journal
    I assume that people who commit suicide without doing some suicidal ideation first are relatively rare(and likely most common in 'never take me alive!' type scenarios, not standard mental health practice); but this thing seems totally useless if what it detects is mere suicidal ideation, rather than actually picking out the differences between people who think they would be better off dead and the ones who go through with it.

    Especially given that depression tends to ruin your focus, motivation, and ability to execute a plan (even one you fully agree would be in your interests); people who would merely prefer to be dead are a larger group, likely by a fair margin, than ones who do something about it. If all your fancy brain scan can do is provide the same 'are you thinking about suicide?' data that a few minutes of sympathetic questioning by a vaguely competent counselor or psychologist can, it is a scientific curiosity. What would actually be interesting is telling us which of the suicidal ideators are justing fantasizing; and which ones are preparing.

    (Now, if you really wanted to get futuristic, you could look into having a reasonably efficacious treatment option available for those you identify...)
  • From the evolution point of view, suicidal thoughts would be selected against. Organisms that encourage suicidal behavior would go extinct. Why/how thoughts and actions contrary to propagation of the species persist in the gene pool?

    It is easy to explain the suicidal nature of bees and ants. They are genetically identical to their queen, who is their sister. So any child of the queen is the child of the worker, so she (all workers are females) is willing to die for her queen.

    In some sense an insect colon

    • From the evolution point of view, suicidal thoughts would be selected against.

      Not necessarily. A tribe member which is effectively a burden on the population can be purged to benefit the group as a whole. Abortion (both natural and intentional) as well as infanticide have been present across a wide swath of human history. Pro-social behaviors, including altruism, are present as well, even in lower species.

      Many tribes have extended familial relationships, which could encourage selection for tribal altruism. Once selected, the trait would take quite some time to die out even if our com

    • You're making the mistake of assuming that every gene is associated with a single phenotype. But evolution doesn't necessarily work that way. For example, one of the genes that differentiates us from Neanderthals is associated with more advanced speaking ability, but it also make us more susceptible to schizophrenia. It might well be that whatever gene or genes that make someone more prone to suicide has a similar trade off.

  • Might as well point a dowsing rod at people, or have a panel of self-described experts look for "tells" not unlike a gaggle of highschoolers.

  • It would have to be a group of people who participated in a suicide study and died under mysterious conditions made to look like suicide.

  • Pattern classification, as used in this study, is not neural mind-reading. Here's a good article by a neuroscientist that explains how it actually works -- and its limitations -- in plain English.

    Pattern Classification Explained [lisafeldmanbarrett.com]

  • I invented a cheaper machine. It doesn't need to scan your brain, it just needs to know your age. If you're under thirty, it will guess yes and be right most of the time.

  • Look, MRI scans are expensive. Interpreting them is even more expensive.

    Even the cheapest headset MRI scans run 3-4 figures.

    So, in terms of detection, lack of availability, and even having such scans be useful, this is just not going to change anything.

