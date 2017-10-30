SpaceX Lands the 13th Falcon 9 Rocket of the Year In Flames (theverge.com) 39
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida this afternoon and, while the rocket successfully delivered the Koreasat-5A to its designated orbit, it managed to catch fire after landing on one of SpaceX's autonomous barges. The Verge reports: That rocket's mission [was] to send a satellite known as Koreasat-5A into space, where it will hang above Earth for 15 years while providing communications bandwidth for Korea and Southern Asia. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully delivered Koreasat-5A to its designated orbit, marking the the company's 16th successful mission of the year -- twice the number of successful missions in 2016. Shortly after liftoff, the first stage of the rocket returned to Earth and landed (flamboyantly) in the Atlantic Ocean on one of SpaceX's autonomous barges. (The fires eventually went out.) It was the 13th successful landing of a Falcon 9 rocket this year, the 15th in a row, and the 19th overall.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
NASA has never landed an orbital-class booster, or re-launched any spacecraft with relatively minimal refurbishment.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The LEM wasn't an orbital-class booster (as far as Earth is concerned), and it wasn't re-used (it was essentially staging, since the descent stage was left behind).
Re: (Score:2)
So why couldn't NASA do this?
Ever try surfing the intertubes from a 30-year old computer?
Technology evolved. NASA technology did not.
Re: (Score:2)
Voters didn't evolve. Do you think there wouldn't be a massive public backlash if NASA was frying rockets at the same rate as X does?
It comes down to risk management, acceptable loss, and designing a system to fit in that rather than risk avoidance.
Re: (Score:3)
So why couldn't NASA do this?
Do what?
Put a satellite in LEO? NASA did that more than 50 years ago.
Have a rocket catch on fire? NASA did that many times in the 1950s, and again in 1967 [wikipedia.org].
Land a rocket on a barge? They never did that, because NASA's attempt at reusable rockets was based on tech from the 1970s. NASA could do it with modern tech, but why should they, when they can buy launch services from the private sector?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If it was in flames then the best option is it was caused by some combustible that was on the landing pad that got ignited and started to burn the rocket. Worst option is there was a fuel leak that almost caused the rocket to explode.
Did you even see the video? There was a bit of kerosene burning on the rocket, after it landed in a column of flame. Rockets can handle flames. The commentator described it as "a little bit toasty", which, yes, probably means a little bit more refurbishment before they launc
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only a handful so far. According to wikipedia the launch on October the 11th was the third reused booster. TFA doesn't seem to say if todays launch was a reused booster.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, whats the big deal? Rockets can handle flame. They will just refurbish it and launch it again.
It actually is a big deal if your intention is to get rid of the refurbishing phase altogether, at least after most landings. (But admittedly, it may not be necessarily an issue for Falcon 9 in particular due to the hard lower limit on its launch costs imposed by the expendable upper stage.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It is what I would consider a success. They got the satellite into orbit at half the price anyone else could do. No one else has been able to land boosters AT ALL. That one of them landed a bit toasty is immaterial to the overall success of the mission.
They need a landing trench (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hilarious!
Re: (Score:2)
Uhm, it's a rocket engine. What kind of temperatures do you think it experienced during launch/reentry/landing burn? A tiny bit of excess fuel burning away post-landing is hardly a concern, probably a small timing issue with keeping the rocket fueled exactly until engine shut-off.
Re: (Score:2)
A picture tells a thousand lies (Score:1)
That it *is* a concern is obviously proven by the post-landing pictures.
So you can see there is internal damage, or indeed any damage at all, through the images??
I don't see anything that looks to me like there is any kind of lasting damage. But unlike you, instead of assuming I know what actually happened through a few pictures of some kerosine flames, I'm not presuming anything about damage until the company comes out with more detail.
Would say you the regenerative cooling was active during the entire re
That grinding noise.... (Score:3)
This does feel like a bit of goalpost shifting.
"Reusable boosters are impractical. And landing on a barge? Not possible."
SpaceX begins to sucessfully reuse boosters.
"But these reusable boosters, they catch fire when they land!!"
WHEN THEY LAND - you know, that goal that, if you recall, was said to be impossible just a couple of years ago?
Or maybe they've just made landings boring enough that a bit of burning fuel on a section that is routinely covered in flames and hot gases during ascent and descent is news now.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Regardless, because somebody might have said it, we all must bear with the false arguments that use it forever.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think the term was "impractical."
Basically, NASA didn't build re-usable launch vehicles because re-use only becomes practical with more launches. NASA claims they're not in the rocket business, unless a suitable launch vehicle doesn't currently exist for what they want to do. That's why they're building SLS. Yeah, I know...
So the arguments were that (a) they'll never get it to work, (b) even if they get it to work, they won't see the cost savings in the lifetime of the vehicle, and (c) no one will pay
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oops! Guess it's parts! (Score:2)
With the amount of heat and the fuel involved, I'm a bit surprised this doesn't happen more often. I suppose that booster is parts now or is SpaceX going to risk trying another flight with it. Maybe dangeriously discounted?
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you bothered to ask the almighty google overlords you would find out that they launched at least two commercial payloads on refurbished rockets. And have more scheduled already.
I know what did it! (Score:2)