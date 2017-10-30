Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


SpaceX Lands the 13th Falcon 9 Rocket of the Year In Flames (theverge.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the coming-in-hot dept.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida this afternoon and, while the rocket successfully delivered the Koreasat-5A to its designated orbit, it managed to catch fire after landing on one of SpaceX's autonomous barges. The Verge reports: That rocket's mission [was] to send a satellite known as Koreasat-5A into space, where it will hang above Earth for 15 years while providing communications bandwidth for Korea and Southern Asia. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully delivered Koreasat-5A to its designated orbit, marking the the company's 16th successful mission of the year -- twice the number of successful missions in 2016. Shortly after liftoff, the first stage of the rocket returned to Earth and landed (flamboyantly) in the Atlantic Ocean on one of SpaceX's autonomous barges. (The fires eventually went out.) It was the 13th successful landing of a Falcon 9 rocket this year, the 15th in a row, and the 19th overall.

  • They need a landing trench. And maybe some LN2 system to displace oxygen. And they definitely need to get rid of kerosene. This is why it was predicted for Saturn V that any on-pad detonation would be worse than for a purely-hydrogen rocket.
    • Their next generation of rocket engine will use methane rather than kerosene for a whole bunch of reasons. The Sabatier process https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sabatier_reaction [wikipedia.org] allows one to make methane which allows you to make methane from CO2 and hydrogen. This is good because a) it allows one to make carbon neutral rockets if one makes the methane from the air (Musk is really concerned about global warming) and b) It allows one to make fuel on Mars without too much work. Unfortunately, no matter what fue
      • If you get a propellant leak on engine shutdown (because there's a time between the flameout and the cessastion of the flow of the liquid) and then you get a pool of a combustible fluid below the vehicle, that's a problem for kerosene, but not for methane. That was my point.
      • "It allows one to make fuel on Mars without too much work"

        Hilarious!

      Uhm, it's a rocket engine. What kind of temperatures do you think it experienced during launch/reentry/landing burn? A tiny bit of excess fuel burning away post-landing is hardly a concern, probably a small timing issue with keeping the rocket fueled exactly until engine shut-off.

      • That it *is* a concern is obviously proven by the post-landing pictures. Regarding rocket engines, there's a reason why they have regenerative cooling. It's because it works very well. (In fact, in LH2 engines, it cools the inner surface of the chamber and nozzle to room temperature.) But *not* post-landing when the engine isn't operating.

        • That it *is* a concern is obviously proven by the post-landing pictures.

          So you can see there is internal damage, or indeed any damage at all, through the images??

          I don't see anything that looks to me like there is any kind of lasting damage. But unlike you, instead of assuming I know what actually happened through a few pictures of some kerosine flames, I'm not presuming anything about damage until the company comes out with more detail.

          Would say you the regenerative cooling was active during the entire re

  • That grinding noise.... (Score:3)

    by ColaMan ( 37550 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @05:01PM (#55459535) Homepage Journal

    This does feel like a bit of goalpost shifting.

    "Reusable boosters are impractical. And landing on a barge? Not possible."

    SpaceX begins to sucessfully reuse boosters.

    "But these reusable boosters, they catch fire when they land!!"

    WHEN THEY LAND - you know, that goal that, if you recall, was said to be impossible just a couple of years ago?

    Or maybe they've just made landings boring enough that a bit of burning fuel on a section that is routinely covered in flames and hot gases during ascent and descent is news now.

    • Who said reusable boosters were impossible? It is difficult, not impossible. I don't think anyone said it was impossible.
      • "they" said it. Those hypothetical people that exist to help make arguments. Now, maybe somebody said it, but it was never generally thought by any group or sect that it would be impossible.

        Regardless, because somebody might have said it, we all must bear with the false arguments that use it forever.
        • Oh THOSE people. Well since THOSE people were wrong, then everything must be possible. I am packing my bag for Mars.
          • Yes. Exactly. And because 'they' said it, anything that goes wrong is not nearly as bad as it would have been if "'they' hadn't said it.

      • I think the term was "impractical."

        Basically, NASA didn't build re-usable launch vehicles because re-use only becomes practical with more launches. NASA claims they're not in the rocket business, unless a suitable launch vehicle doesn't currently exist for what they want to do. That's why they're building SLS. Yeah, I know...

        So the arguments were that (a) they'll never get it to work, (b) even if they get it to work, they won't see the cost savings in the lifetime of the vehicle, and (c) no one will pay

      • You did.
    • I haven't been a fan of Musk, but yeah there's not a lot of news here. As long as the rocket is useful enough times so that it creates a profit and it doesn't destroy more than it benefits, then it just comes down to being part of the cost of business. The trick is to stay ahead financially.

  • With the amount of heat and the fuel involved, I'm a bit surprised this doesn't happen more often. I suppose that booster is parts now or is SpaceX going to risk trying another flight with it. Maybe dangeriously discounted? :)

    • Here is an easier question: how many "refurbished" rockets has SpaceX launched commercially?

      • If you bothered to ask the almighty google overlords you would find out that they launched at least two commercial payloads on refurbished rockets. And have more scheduled already.

  • Fucking Lipo batteries!

