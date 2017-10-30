Carbon Pollution Touched 800,000 Year Record in 2016, WMO Says (bloomberg.com) 87
Carbon dioxide levels surged to their highest level in at least 800,000 years because of pollution caused by humans and a strong El Nino event, according to the World Meteorological Organization. From a report: Concentrations of the greenhouse gas increased at a record speed in 2016 to reach an average of 403.3 parts per million, up from 400 parts per million a year earlier, the WMO said in a statement on Monday warning of "severe ecological and economic disruptions." The WMO said the last time the Earth had a comparable concentration of CO2s, the temperature of the planet was 2 degrees to 3 degrees Celsius warmer and sea levels were 10 meters to 20 meters higher than now.
Actually I heard Venus is pretty nice around this time of year...
(for the humor impaired, look up the Marching Morons)
The way you can tell CO2 doesn't have the effect on the climate the fear-mongers want you to think it does, is that as CO2 continues to climb climate changes do not track with CO2 increases, much less exhibit any kind of runaway effect which is the whole reason you were supposed to fear CO2 to begin with.
Luckily even for those of you that continue to fear irrationally, CO2 production will inevitably decline in the coming decades as solar and other forms of renewable energy take over for real, now that that are close to actually making more sense than fossil fuels.
I don't think that you understand the meaning of the word rational.
CO2's effect has been demonstrated conclusively.
CO2's effect has been demonstrated conclusively.
Really, in what way?
How do you "demonstrate" the whole planet will warm into an unstoppable Venus like unlivable atmosphere? Because that's why we were told to fear CO2.
Meanwhile in real life even though CO2 increases exponentially, we see only the same slow warming trend we have been seeing for a while. Even the IPCC now forecasts MAYBE 2C warming over 100 years. So what? There's not any reason to fear that; unless you fear more livable landmass and bette
Just a guess, but the lack of 7 billion people and their concomitant industrial output probably had something to do with it.
I guess we should start killing them off, eh "Captain"?
Environmentalists first!
Maybe we can do another Cultural Revolution or reopen the Gulags.
Maybe we shouldn't bother with restoring Puerto Rico's power. Less carbon, ya know?
CO2 provides raw material for plant photosynthesis, which helps to grow food. Global warming = more food.
Strawman and company (Score:2)
Nobody sane has been saying that scenario is likely. If that's what people you are listening to are either saying or claiming that other people are saying, then you should consider listening to other people.
Not that it isn't possible. You mentioned the incontrovertible evidence yourself: Venus. It's just that the climate models don't predict it. Of course, if y
When you attack somebody for asking questions, you aren't doing science. You're doing religion.
Yeah, we wouldn't want to challenge assumptions in order to form a better understanding of the physical world. Everyone that doesn't agree with you should just shut up and go away I guess.
How can you embrace science and fact when you aren't willing to challenge hypotheses and theories? That's the whole basis of science.
Here's an idea: instead of being a smug douchebag throwing around ad hominem, why don't you actually refute his / her claims? Or, if your claim of repetition is to be believed at all, link
Luckily even for those of you that continue to fear irrationally, CO2 production will inevitably decline in the coming decades as solar and other forms of renewable energy take over for real, now that that are close to actually making more sense than fossil fuels.
Luck is the key word there, because despite huge increase in solar and wind, we are see NO improvement in CO2 emissions. As long as so many cling to the oversimplified dream that simply adding solar and wind and EVs will make enough of a difference, we will fail.
We need all the tools in the toolbox, particularly nuclear, to stand a chance. We can't hope for breakthroughs as a strategy. We must consider the socioeconomic aspects of solutions as well. But, unfortunately we'll just hear more of the same 'mo
Climate Change is a Threat...
But apparently not enough of a threat to convince the anti-nukes to abandon their irrational fears.
Yes, there is more solar and wind generation.
There is also more energy use in general.
For the huge increases in solar and wind to matter, we need to actually TURN OFF the fossil fuel based generation. Installation of renewables need to outpace demand increase to the degree of replacing existing generation. That's when CO2 output goes down.
Let's start with your local power plant.
There's lots of effects that you generally wouldn't think of. For example, as someone who's working on engineering a house to last many hundreds of years, one thing that's key to avoid is the key longevity limitation of traditional concrete: carbon dioxide slowly seeps into the concrete, turning calcium hydroxide to calcium carbonate (limestone) and thus lowering its pH; when the pH drops too much at the steel rebar, it no longer protects it, it rusts, increases greatly in volume, and the concrete spalls ou
There is NO form of energy that can provide the base power load requirements that is not fossil based, other than nuclear.
"as solar and other forms of renewable energy take over for real, now that that are close to actually making more sense than fossil fuels" good to see someone actually seeing the point of scientific progress and finally seeing that things do not happen overnight as most deniers seem to think it should happen (same problem for evolution deniers too, expecting to see things happen overnight). Imagine if they listened to the climate deniers and didn't do all t
Huh? (Score:2, Insightful)
You mean the world already had these CO2 levels 800,000 years ago and yet life is still thriving? Color me unamused.
Re:Huh? (Score:4, Informative)
Back then it was covered in lush forests and giant mammals.
Re:The Russia collusion investigation will get Tru (Score:4, Informative)
Insofar as he understands anything, he knows the desires of political hacks who will use this for massive control of the economy so they can get huge kickbacks to ease off a bit.
Follow the money.
We should no more be throwing brakes on the economy than people in 1900 should have to "help" us today...leaving us with 1970 level tech (if that) in 2017.
800,000 years ago (Score:2)
El Nino (Score:3)
That "El Nino" needs to be taxed so this doesn't happen again.
..and the deniers will keep on denying. (Score:5, Insightful)
Face it: Whether or not it's human-caused, there is literally no downside to our species ceasing to dump unnecessary waste gasses and pollutants into our environment. Saying "it costs too much, it's too much of an economic burden!" is about as short-sighted as you can get. We, as a species, keep shitting all over the planet we live on, and through the magic of denial, expect there's going to be no consequences -- or worse, don't care because the consequences won't affect us, immediately, it'll affect future generations ("that's their problem, not ours, why should we care?"); reprehensible. We have the technology to move away from 100-year-old energy sources, why not use it?
This pretty much sums it up.
Even if it were true that the pollution isn't going to have catastrophic economic and migrant effects (which it isn't unless you watch Fox news) we can still make a better world.. so why not?
Addressing the global warming problem doesn't stop anyone from addressing local pollution problems.
Unless people with power give a shit nothing will change.
Quit being an abject coward and at least exercise your right to freedom of speech AND COMPLAIN PUBLICLY ABOUT THINGS YOU THINK ARE WRONG, not just on anonymous internet discussions forums!
Re: (Score:1)
so why not?
Because if it adds $5/year to a bill people will hate it, even if it saves then $500 in other ways.
Their electricity bill will say "$5 renewable energy fee", but their insurance premium won't say "$500 discount due to reduced coal power emissions".
Even if it were true that the pollution isn't going to have catastrophic economic and migrant effects (which it isn't unless you watch Fox news) we can still make a better world.. so why not?
Contrary to what politicians might tell you (or rather lie to you) about how green they are, eliminating pollution is not a matter of simply standing up, and proudly proclaiming you're going to "make the world better". Transportation, developing nations, manufacturing, and shipping is where emissions come from. No amount of carbon credits or treaties will stop China from polluting. They will gladly lie through their teeth, sign BS 'agreements' like the Paris Climate Accords, and continue polluting. The only
What you are actually saying is:
we can still make a better world through government force and compulsion
That's what we are talking about here. And that premise is false: we can not make a better world through government force and compulsion. Both socialist and fascist states tried and failed miserably. In fact, fascists
Face it: Whether or not it's human-caused, there is literally no downside to our species ceasing to dump unnecessary waste gasses and pollutants into our environment.
I absolutely agree we need to address the problem, and quickly. But saying there's no downside to changing the entire world's energy source is just as much denial as the climate deniers are spewing. Costs matter.
The short term cost for the long term gain IS the problem. This isn't simply a problem of denial, it's a problem of economics, geop
I remember when I was young we had a paper mill that every time the weather held the smell in you'd nearly gag on it. Huge polluter. Now it still runs, bigger than ever, and not a sniff from it. I see that all over. Cement company used to leave dust everywhere and now there's none. We've made great strides in the last 5 decades and will continue to make more. Electric cars will be here soon and more alternative energy is going it. Saying we're not doing anything is a lie. Maybe not enough to satisfy you but it is and will continue to improve.
Face it: Whether or not it's human-caused, there is literally no downside to our species ceasing to dump unnecessary waste gasses and pollutants into our environment.
That depends on how you define "unnecessary". I save quite a bit of money and do less to support fracking by using wood heat instead of propane. But that has negative effects on air quality...
We have the technology to move away from 100-year-old energy sources, why not use it?
We will. We will definitely move to renewable energy. But first, the people in power and the rich have too much of their wealth tied to fossil fuels. They need to divest, dump it into the market while they exit. They use all the propaganda to make sure the market does not suddenly collapse for them. Once the rich have fully divested, and all these chumps who trust their leaders shouting "drill, baby drill", "dig, baby dig" own the stocks, that market will collapse.
Already in the coal mines, all those comp
I know this may be hard for educated, privileged, middle-class Americans to grasp, but when costs of goods and services go up (and energy is the single largest input to most goods and services), that has real-world consequences. For you, it may mean one trip less to Disneyland. For people in less wealthy nations,
Re:What happens at 500ppm? 1000? 4000? (Score:5, Interesting)
So it's been higher? (Score:1)
Carbon is not pollution. If you think it is, then you should kill yourself because you are a carbon-based life-form.
USA Emissions Are Still Declining Under Trump (Score:2)
"... the drop occurred due to market forces, specifically the displacement of coal-fired power generation by cheap, plentiful natural gas provided by the shale boom. Fracking’s flourishing has made our dirtiest form of electricity production less economical, and because natural gas plants emits half as much carbon as their coal counterparts, this shift has also made our energy mix more climate friendly.
For the most part, this will continue to be the case under Trum
What "pollustion"? (Score:2)
Don't tell that to the plants. Carbon dioxide helps plants grow. That's why in times past when CO2 levels were high we had bracken ferns that were 60 feet tall. Increased carbon will certainly change things, but the planet has changed before. Seas have risen and fallen. Continents have merged and separated, the climate has warmed and cooled--all with no help from us.