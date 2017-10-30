Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Carbon Pollution Touched 800,000 Year Record in 2016, WMO Says (bloomberg.com) 87

Carbon dioxide levels surged to their highest level in at least 800,000 years because of pollution caused by humans and a strong El Nino event, according to the World Meteorological Organization. From a report: Concentrations of the greenhouse gas increased at a record speed in 2016 to reach an average of 403.3 parts per million, up from 400 parts per million a year earlier, the WMO said in a statement on Monday warning of "severe ecological and economic disruptions." The WMO said the last time the Earth had a comparable concentration of CO2s, the temperature of the planet was 2 degrees to 3 degrees Celsius warmer and sea levels were 10 meters to 20 meters higher than now.

  • Huh? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You mean the world already had these CO2 levels 800,000 years ago and yet life is still thriving? Color me unamused.

  • they did something called "Carbon Credits" and it worked

  • El Nino (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @12:22PM (#55457749)

    That "El Nino" needs to be taxed so this doesn't happen again.

  • ..and the deniers will keep on denying. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @12:22PM (#55457751) Journal
    Face it: Whether or not it's human-caused, there is literally no downside to our species ceasing to dump unnecessary waste gasses and pollutants into our environment. Saying "it costs too much, it's too much of an economic burden!" is about as short-sighted as you can get. We, as a species, keep shitting all over the planet we live on, and through the magic of denial, expect there's going to be no consequences -- or worse, don't care because the consequences won't affect us, immediately, it'll affect future generations ("that's their problem, not ours, why should we care?"); reprehensible. We have the technology to move away from 100-year-old energy sources, why not use it?

    • Face it: Whether or not it's human-caused, there is literally no downside to our species ceasing to dump unnecessary waste gasses and pollutants into our environment. Saying "it costs too much, it's too much of an economic burden!" is about as short-sighted as you can get. We, as a species, keep shitting all over the planet we live on, and through the magic of denial, expect there's going to be no consequences -- or worse, don't care because the consequences won't affect us, immediately, it'll affect future generations ("that's their problem, not ours, why should we care?"); reprehensible. We have the technology to move away from 100-year-old energy sources, why not use it?

      This pretty much sums it up.

      Even if it were true that the pollution isn't going to have catastrophic economic and migrant effects (which it isn't unless you watch Fox news) we can still make a better world.. so why not?

      • Because we are ignoring the real danger in the chase for solving climate change via carbon credit schemes: local pollution. Local pollution is a major problem that we aren't addressing. Our streams and lakes are polluted. Continuous habitat is being lost. These have an immediate effect on us in the short and long term. We are ignoring this and spending time and money on worrying if the sea levels will flood Manhattan. Meanwhile loss of buffer habitat on the coastlines is causing flooding that we see TODAY.

        • Addressing the global warming problem doesn't stop anyone from addressing local pollution problems.

          • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

            by 110010001000 ( 697113 )
            But it does in reality. The only reason that "global warming" is being "addressed" is because there is a monetary reward in implementing "solutions" (carbon credits). It is not a coincidence that carbon credit schemes were implemented as soon a AGW was identified and became mainstream. There is no such incentive for addressing local pollution. If anything, solving local pollution has a financial disincentive. Global warming isn't going to kill you or your children, but local pollution might.
            • Well quite frankly there might be more 'incentive' to tackle local pollution problems if we didn't have to endure an Administration that puts someone in charge of the EPA that cares more for the 'health and welfare' of corporations (and their profits) over whether we have clean air to breathe, safe water coming out of our taps, and non-toxic land to build our homes, schools, and parks on. Also, who said that 'local pollution' problems aren't capable of being handled 'locally'? Or do you not speak up publicl
              • It has nothing to do with the current Administration or even the US. Local pollution is everywhere, globally. Continuous habitat and coastal buffer areas have been disappearing for many decades. I do plenty to address local pollution in my area, so get bent "Rick".

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        so why not?

        Because if it adds $5/year to a bill people will hate it, even if it saves then $500 in other ways.

        Their electricity bill will say "$5 renewable energy fee", but their insurance premium won't say "$500 discount due to reduced coal power emissions".

        • I already covered that; "not my problem, let the next generation worry about it" is about as despicable as you can get for this subject. People NEED TO CARE.

      • Even if it were true that the pollution isn't going to have catastrophic economic and migrant effects (which it isn't unless you watch Fox news) we can still make a better world.. so why not?

        Contrary to what politicians might tell you (or rather lie to you) about how green they are, eliminating pollution is not a matter of simply standing up, and proudly proclaiming you're going to "make the world better". Transportation, developing nations, manufacturing, and shipping is where emissions come from. No amount of carbon credits or treaties will stop China from polluting. They will gladly lie through their teeth, sign BS 'agreements' like the Paris Climate Accords, and continue polluting. The only

      • Even if it were true that the pollution isn't going to have catastrophic economic and migrant effects (which it isn't unless you watch Fox news) we can still make a better world.. so why not?

        What you are actually saying is:

        we can still make a better world through government force and compulsion

        That's what we are talking about here. And that premise is false: we can not make a better world through government force and compulsion. Both socialist and fascist states tried and failed miserably. In fact, fascists

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward


      Face it: Whether or not it's human-caused, there is literally no downside to our species ceasing to dump unnecessary waste gasses and pollutants into our environment.
      I absolutely agree we need to address the problem, and quickly. But saying there's no downside to changing the entire world's energy source is just as much denial as the climate deniers are spewing. Costs matter.

      The short term cost for the long term gain IS the problem. This isn't simply a problem of denial, it's a problem of economics, geop

      • Costs cannot be allowed to be more important than the long-term implications of a polluted, unhealthy world that people may not be able to exist in!

    • Re:..and the deniers will keep on denying. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @12:50PM (#55457949)

      I remember when I was young we had a paper mill that every time the weather held the smell in you'd nearly gag on it. Huge polluter. Now it still runs, bigger than ever, and not a sniff from it. I see that all over. Cement company used to leave dust everywhere and now there's none. We've made great strides in the last 5 decades and will continue to make more. Electric cars will be here soon and more alternative energy is going it. Saying we're not doing anything is a lie. Maybe not enough to satisfy you but it is and will continue to improve.

    • Face it: Whether or not it's human-caused, there is literally no downside to our species ceasing to dump unnecessary waste gasses and pollutants into our environment.

      That depends on how you define "unnecessary". I save quite a bit of money and do less to support fracking by using wood heat instead of propane. But that has negative effects on air quality...

    • We have the technology to move away from 100-year-old energy sources, why not use it?

      We will. We will definitely move to renewable energy. But first, the people in power and the rich have too much of their wealth tied to fossil fuels. They need to divest, dump it into the market while they exit. They use all the propaganda to make sure the market does not suddenly collapse for them. Once the rich have fully divested, and all these chumps who trust their leaders shouting "drill, baby drill", "dig, baby dig" own the stocks, that market will collapse.

      Already in the coal mines, all those comp

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by oic0 ( 1864384 )
      There is a downside. Earth as we know it is doomed. Nothing we can do about it. That's just how the universe is. Our goal should be to make it to the stars before we die out. Stiffling our industry is not helpful to that cause.

    • Saying "it costs too much, it's too much of an economic burden!" is about as short-sighted as you can get. [...] We have the technology to move away from 100-year-old energy sources, why not use it?

      I know this may be hard for educated, privileged, middle-class Americans to grasp, but when costs of goods and services go up (and energy is the single largest input to most goods and services), that has real-world consequences. For you, it may mean one trip less to Disneyland. For people in less wealthy nations,

  • So it's been higher? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Carbon is not pollution. If you think it is, then you should kill yourself because you are a carbon-based life-form.

  • https://www.the-american-inter... [the-americ...terest.com]

    "... the drop occurred due to market forces, specifically the displacement of coal-fired power generation by cheap, plentiful natural gas provided by the shale boom. Fracking’s flourishing has made our dirtiest form of electricity production less economical, and because natural gas plants emits half as much carbon as their coal counterparts, this shift has also made our energy mix more climate friendly.

    For the most part, this will continue to be the case under Trum

  • Don't tell that to the plants. Carbon dioxide helps plants grow. That's why in times past when CO2 levels were high we had bracken ferns that were 60 feet tall. Increased carbon will certainly change things, but the planet has changed before. Seas have risen and fallen. Continents have merged and separated, the climate has warmed and cooled--all with no help from us.

