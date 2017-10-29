How Data Science Powered the Search for MH370 (hpe.com) 58
"In the absence of physical evidence, scientists are employing powerful computational tools to attempt to solve the greatest aviation mystery of our time: the disappearance of flight MH370." Slashdot reader Esther Schindler shared this article from HPE Insights: Satellite communications provider Inmarsat announced it had found recorded signals in its archives that MH370 had sent for another six hours after it disappeared. The plane had been aloft and flying for that whole time -- but where had it gone? As Inmarsat scientists examined the signals, they saw that what they had was not data such as text messages or location information. Rather, the signals contained metadata: information about the signal itself. This was recorded as the satellite automatically contacted the plane's communications system every hour to see if it was still logged on. Bafflingly, whoever had taken the plane hadn't used the satcom system to communicate with the outside world, but had switched it off and then on again, leaving it able to exchange hourly "pings" with the satellite. Some of the metadata related to extremely subtle variations in the frequency of the signal. "We're talking about changes as big as one part in a billion," says Inmarsat scientist Chris Ashton.
Nobody had tried to use this kind of data to try to locate an airplane before. At first, Ashton's team didn't know if the attempt would work. But painstakingly, over the course of weeks, the team figured out how the movement of the plane, the orbital wobble of the satellite, and the electronics within the satcom system all interacted to create the data values that had been received. "We had to create the model from scratch," Ashton says. Their work revealed that the plane had flown into the remote southern Indian Ocean. They didn't know where exactly. But since there are no islands in that part of the world, it was impossible that anyone could have survived. For the first time in history, hundreds of people were declared legally dead based on mathematics alone.
Then mathematician Dr. Neil Gordon led a team from the Defense Science and Technology Group "to extract a path from a subset of the Inmarsat data called the Burst Timing Offset. This measured how quickly the aircraft responded each time the satellite pinged it, and was used to determine the distance between the satellite and the plane." They ultimately generate "a probabilistic 'heat map' of the plane's most likely resting places using a technique called Bayesian analysis. These calculations allowed the DSTG team to draw a box 400 miles long and 70 miles across, which contained about 90 percent of the total probability distribution.
Amazing stuff.
This is an old story, and I think the analysis has shown it to be more conjecture that a real model. There is simply too many assumptions that need to be made, the variables are too complex.
The analysis was interesting, and if it had worked would have a great feat of data analysis. But over a year ago drift analysis of the wreckage indicated that any probably location was nowhere near the IMSAT estimated locations.
But until the plane is actually found, there's no point arguing which is correct. We can't draw any conclusions until the plane is found. And it probably will never be found. Even if the search area indicated by the satellit
Yeah, everyone except for the conspiracy theorists who think it was landed on a remote jungle island or flown under the radar to some particular country, or abducted by aliens or... etc.
CNN is still looking.
The funny thing is everyone knows that the plane went down in the ocean but don't know where exactly.
Everyone except those that look at the alternate interpretations of the same data.
Again, if the data analysis had actually led to something that would be one thing; but it hasn't. There's still only a high likelihood that MH370 ended in the Indian Ocean. And yes - I'm aware of the components found; consider that if if it went on the Northern Arc (again - a path predicted by the data) that it would have been in the interest of parties to make it look like it went on the Southern Arc by giving some evidenc
How big is the area? 400 x 700 square miles. How big is the aircraft in miles (73 meters x 4 meters = 0.043 miles x 0.0024 miles). Simplifying the shape of the aircraft to a box 73 meters x 73 meters, and assuming that these are aligned in a regular grid, then there are 100,000,000 possible grid squares. Submersible sonar systems can scan up to 10,000 meters, but they trade resolution for depth. but there are very few of them.
I do wonder whether weather satellites over the Indian ocean would have picked up
Well the information at hand. After the plane disappeared the phones still worked for a couple of days after, so definitely not underwater and close to a tower, so not in the seas either. The pilot had various training programs and a really odd one for landing at all places Diego Garcia. A plane was spotted not far from there flying really low and not much more came of that but airliners do not just wander about the place, expensive piece of kit and only so many. The only wreckage now found was bits of the
The "ringing phones" isn't a thing. [cnn.com]
CNN you referenced CNN, c'mon at least try to treat it a little seriously, the Corporate Nonsense Network, that's a worse smack down than referencing Wikipedia in a doctoral thesis
;D (no seriously, it's a bit of a pill to filter out news searches but you kind of have to especially for main stream US media).
Yeah, CNN isn't the greatest. Tell you what - supply your "source" and we'll compare reputations
:)
CNN is well known as a middle-of-the-road, trustworthy source.
You sound a like a nutter sheep. Bahahahahahaha little sheep bahahahahahaha! Just bleet out whatever the newsvertainment outlet told you to.
As I recall, there actually was a possible motive. He had a friend who was on trial for the crime of homosexual conduct. Yes, that's right, we're not talking 1940's UK here, we're talking about the 21st century. I'm by no means left-leaning and I think it's pretty dumb. I seem to recall but not very well that there was also something going on where his wife and kids had moved out.
And yeah, he was a flight simulator junkie and could easily have planned and practiced this from his own house. Of course flight
Everybody would not be needing to comb over minute pieces of data and vast esoteric computations if service providers had behaved better.
The satellite service was capable of gathering the gps data [extremetech.com] from the plane instantaneously and throughout its flight path. But the satellite company was charging for it, and Malaysian authorities did not want to pay for it presumably because it cost too much.
If the gps location service had been available for this flight, one can't help but wonder if there was a possible i
Re: (Score:2)
Where were the editors? HPE's not Slashdot's.
Then mathematician Dr. Neil Gordon led a team from the Defence Science and Technology Group...
Given that this is a proper noun the article's spelling is incorrect even in the US. The rest of the world is constantly making allowance for US spelling but it seems that the favour is not being returned.
While the theoretical model has been carefully studied (See for example, http://epubs.siam.org/doi/pdf/... [siam.org] ), I'm not aware if any entity ever validated the model by actually flying an aircraft along one of the potential flight paths and comparing the ping times and doppler offsets from the theoretical model with an actual flight path. Does anyone know if that was ever done? Second best would be to compare the metadata from some other known flight with that flight's actual path.
Jeff Wise has long claimed that MH370 was hijacked by Putin and flown North, in an elaborate "spoof".
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]
Nevermind your opinion of the Daily Mail - in this case, it nailed the story.
I'd be a whole lot more impressed about the performance of "Big Data" if the submarine ROVs had found any trace of the aircraft. Right now, what they have is a big fat NOTHING. Some control surfaces washed up on islands a thousand miles away are not indicative of the performance of any sort of data analysis.
Solves nothing.