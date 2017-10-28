India, China, and Japan Are All Planning Moon Missions (upi.com) 21
schwit1 shares an article from UPI: India will make its second mission to the moon in 2018, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced this week. The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft consists of an orbiter, lander and rover configuration "to perform mineralogical and elemental studies of the lunar surface," the ISRO said... Several other countries, including China and Japan, are planning lunar expeditions in the coming years -- partly to better understand the moon's environmental conditions for the potential of human settlements...
According to Popular Mechanics, the ISRO is attempting to make the lunar landing on a budget of $93 million, which is about the same cost of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket that's scheduled for launch by the end of this year. The Falcon rocket, though, is only going into orbit -- and a $93 million price tag for a lunar landing could have impact on other countries' space plans.
India landed a spacecraft on the moon in 2008, and plans to complete this second lunar landing by March.
Actually, the reality is that the USA has left space behind. If other countries feel the need to re-enact 50 year old Space Theater, that's their problem.
"At least we have the electric car fad."
Please print your comment, and put it in a place where you'll find it back in 5-10 years.
Yes, Mother Nature is flawed. After all, what are hospitals, antibiotics, central heating, surgery, air conditioning, sewers, treated municipal drinking water for? For that matter, clothes?
What about cancer? That's a flaw.
So what are you really trying to say?
Good, America can't afford this nonsense anymore (Score:1)
Too many trillions wasted on war and entitlements. Human spaceflight cannot be justified based on its enormous costs and risk vs paltry scientific return vs unmanned missions.
Why the Moon and Mars? (Score:1)
Here's what I don't get about these plans to inhabit the Moon and Mars: even with temperatures and oceans rising, the conditions on the Moon and Mars will still be less hospitable than on Earth, and going there will still be more expansive than adpating for conditions here on Earth.
Let's say temperatures rise by 10 degrees celsius and oceans by 2 meters in the next 100 years, will conditions then be worse than the current conditions on the Moon and Mars?
Let's say temperatures rise by 10 degrees celsius and oceans by 2 meters in the next 100 years, will conditions then be worse than the current conditions on the Moon and Mars?
Depends - If that warming of the earth / flooding and all the other resultant changes have led to world wars, tribalism and human societal collapse then yeah, maybe I would rather be living in a biodome on the moon.
Isn't that enough of a reason? And, if we can learn how to build a self-sustaining colony on the Moon, it will be much easier to build one on Mars. Not only will we know what to do, we won't have to do all of the exterior work in hard vacuum.
