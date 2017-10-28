Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Moon Space

India, China, and Japan Are All Planning Moon Missions (upi.com) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the international-space-stations dept.
schwit1 shares an article from UPI: India will make its second mission to the moon in 2018, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced this week. The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft consists of an orbiter, lander and rover configuration "to perform mineralogical and elemental studies of the lunar surface," the ISRO said... Several other countries, including China and Japan, are planning lunar expeditions in the coming years -- partly to better understand the moon's environmental conditions for the potential of human settlements...

According to Popular Mechanics, the ISRO is attempting to make the lunar landing on a budget of $93 million, which is about the same cost of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket that's scheduled for launch by the end of this year. The Falcon rocket, though, is only going into orbit -- and a $93 million price tag for a lunar landing could have impact on other countries' space plans.
India landed a spacecraft on the moon in 2008, and plans to complete this second lunar landing by March.

  • Too many trillions wasted on war and entitlements. Human spaceflight cannot be justified based on its enormous costs and risk vs paltry scientific return vs unmanned missions.

  • Why the Moon and Mars? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Here's what I don't get about these plans to inhabit the Moon and Mars: even with temperatures and oceans rising, the conditions on the Moon and Mars will still be less hospitable than on Earth, and going there will still be more expansive than adpating for conditions here on Earth.

    Let's say temperatures rise by 10 degrees celsius and oceans by 2 meters in the next 100 years, will conditions then be worse than the current conditions on the Moon and Mars?

    I am all for space exploration, but is there really *a

    • Let's say temperatures rise by 10 degrees celsius and oceans by 2 meters in the next 100 years, will conditions then be worse than the current conditions on the Moon and Mars?

      Depends - If that warming of the earth / flooding and all the other resultant changes have led to world wars, tribalism and human societal collapse then yeah, maybe I would rather be living in a biodome on the moon.

      Of all the things that might keep me up at night, it's wondering what world my children may have to deal with when

      • Depends - If that warming of the earth / flooding and all the other resultant changes have led to world wars, tribalism and human societal collapse then yeah, maybe I would rather be living in a biodome on the moon.

        Of all the things that might keep me up at night, it's wondering what world my children may have to deal with when they're my age.

        You know what worries me? It's that we are going to have generations of children raised by people who taught them both directly and indirectly to

    • ...is there really *any* reason to settle on the Moon besides enabling us to go further into the Solar System?

      Isn't that enough of a reason? And, if we can learn how to build a self-sustaining colony on the Moon, it will be much easier to build one on Mars. Not only will we know what to do, we won't have to do all of the exterior work in hard vacuum.

  • India's mission (Score:3)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Saturday October 28, 2017 @06:33PM (#55451039)
    We'll see how they tackle the toilet problem - a technology that they have yet to master here on earth.
  • take India, China, and Japan with you! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

