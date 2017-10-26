Scientists Find a Better Way To Wash Pesticides Off Your Apples (cnet.com) 12
According to a new study, the best way to reduce pesticides from your supermarket apple is to use a baking soda solution. The discovery was made by a team of scientists from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. They compared the effectiveness of plain tap water, a commercial bleach solution and a baking soda/water mix in removing pesticides from apples. CNET reports: The scientists started with organic Gala apples and applied the fungicide thiabendazole and the insecticide phosmet before testing the different washing liquids. "The baking soda solution was the most effective at reducing pesticide," a release on the study notes. "After 12 and 15 minutes, 80 percent of the thiabendazole was removed, and 96 percent of the phosmet was removed, respectively." The researchers say the industry-standard approach of washing fruit in a bleach solution for two minutes after harvest is not an effective way to completely remove pesticides. They also found the fungicide thiabendazole penetrated into the apple peel much more than the insecticide. Apple lovers would need to remove the peel to also get rid of the pesticide that wasn't washed off with the baking soda solution. The researchers published the findings this week in the American Chemical Society's Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
washing removes fecal first (Score:2)
Dose (Score:3)
Any ill effects from the pesticide or fungicide in low doses? No? No chronic effects at low doses, either? No bio accumulation?
Then I don't care.
Power washer (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
What I do is get the screen replaced by a third party. Wipes them totally clean.
This is excellent. (Score:2)
I imagine the baking soda would be safer and cheaper for cleaning produce than a bleach solution.
Re: (Score:2)
That would depend on both the cost of bleach and sodium bicarbonate and the concentrations required for washing.
Bleach is for bacteria not pesticides (Score:2)