Many Junior Scientists Need To Take a Hard Look at Their Job Prospects

In its careers section this week, science journal Nature surveyed more than 5,700 early-career scientists worldwide who are working on PhDs. Three-quarters of them, they told the journal, think it's likely that they will pursue an academic career when they graduate. How many of them will succeed? The editorial board of the journal wrote in a column published on Wednesday. Most PhD students will have to look beyond academia for a career, the editorial board added. From the article: Statistics say these young researchers will have a better chance of pursuing their chosen job than the young footballers. But not by much. Global figures are hard to come by, but only three or four in every hundred PhD students in the United Kingdom will land a permanent staff position at a university. It's only a little better in the United States. Simply put, most PhD students need to make plans for a life outside academic science. And more universities and PhD supervisors must make this clear. That might sound like an alarmist and negative attitude for the International Weekly Journal of Science. But it has been evident for years that international science is training many more PhD students than the academic system can support. Most of the keen and talented young scientists who responded to our survey will probably never get a foot in the door. Of those who do, a sizeable number are likely to drift from short-term contract to short-term contract until they become disillusioned and look elsewhere.
I work in a STEM department at a US university, and it is my opinion that tenure needs to die. Faculty should get a generous stipend during those quarters when they teach... but otherwise they should have to support themselves from their research funding, and pay into retirement like “normal” people (university funds pay our emeritus faculty, at least).
Tenure has/had a place, mainly to ensure that a professor that states an unpopular viewpoint won't get run out as a knee-jerk reaction. Is it still relevant? With the insane political divisions in the US, where stating something about a hot button issue can have grave consequences, tenure is definitely a must.
Maybe it needs redone, but it seems to work, and it is better than just having universities just be an echo chamber for a small set of political beliefs.
Hahaha...you expect the Trump administration to generously fund science for research grants, an administration who believes science just a dodge, not unlike what they are turning the executive branch into.
To the extent that professors train more than one graduate student, the number of graduate students who become tenured professors will decrease.
(In today's world, what is going to happen is that they take slots as underpaid adjunct professors teaching introductory undergraduate classes for a few years, then eventually turn to something else.)
Seems to me that the majority of PhDs should be going into the private sector.
I don't think that Nye is trying to get kids to grow up to get Doctorates. Nye himself does not have a Doctorate. Nye seems to be advocating for science education because it will allow students to better understand the natural world around them and to make decisions with that understanding. A byproduct of a good science education is the development of critical thinking skills, which further helps students to make good decisions.
> The government does not spend nearly enough tax money on scientific research
Why should the government spend money on science when we have the Great Orange One to give us all the answers. Even worse, those scientists do not even agree with the answers.
Here is an example of REAL leadershipness:
> "Why should we subsidize intellectual curiosity?" -Ronald Reagan
Then . . .
> Yes, we need more science.
Now you're on to something.
Need to submit an NSF grant on "the correlation between Lavatory Twitter use and Genius I.Q."
The problem with STEM here in the US is that the government and businesses make a mistake that even the most brain-dead farmer would never do. If you expect to have a harvest, you plant a crop. You have to fund R&D, fund colleges and universities, and give Joe Sixpack Jr. a reason to go into engineering or science, and not law or finance. Because there isn't any interest in plowing a field, there are very few returns, and it is no wonder why other countries (like Germany or China) who offer universit
Reasoning (Score:2)
This should be totally obvious. If you are just training PhDs to train other PhDs to train other PhDs, you basically just have a pyramid scheme. But actually, there is work to do! Not everyone can train more of themselves, some people just need to settle down and do research! This is an expectation/logic problem. (Or a very smart ploy on the part of institutions to bring down the cost of hiring PhDs...why would PhD holders participate in that? Failure to reason!)
student loans need chapter 11 and 7 (Score:2)
Changing the student loan system will fix a lot of the issues with academic.
Any ways PHD level CS people can be very clueless working in tech to the point of not even knowing how to turn a computer on.
How about a college system like a lot of European countries? When I was in school, my German friend had his tuition paid for by the Fatherland. The Russian student? By the Motherland. The Chinese engineer? By his country. The guy from Chile? Paid for by his government. Compare that to Americans which have to mortgage their future and have to earn significantly more to maintain the same lifestyle, and it is no wonder why there are economic issues in the US.
Substitute, "taxpayer" for all those terms and then you get it right.
We need to take a look at our politics (Score:3)
We're cutting all this back so we can give more and more money to the elites. Let's stop that. I get it, everybody's afraid of tax raises because even at $250k/yr a lot of us are paycheck to paycheck (60-80% depending on how you run the numbers). But here's a crazy idea: We can raise taxes on the wealthy elite without raising taxes on the workers? I know, crazy right? All it takes is to stop voting for your friendly neighborhood right winger. Oh, and make sure you show up at your Primaries so they don't sneak an economic right winger in because they're socially left wing.
The real false choice (Score:2)
If you are living paycheck to paycheck while taking down $250k a year, you are an idiot.
And yes, that includes if you live in Silicon Valley or Manhattan where a 300st foot apartment/home goes for a quarter mil.
the drugs that kept a family member of mine alive were made in Europe at public Universities. Most drugs are (and then they're packaged up my big Pharma into profits). The computer I'm typing on wouldn't exist without massive public spending. We're cutting all this back so we can give more and more money to the elites. Let's stop that. I get it, everybody's afraid of tax raises because even at $250k/yr a lot of us are paycheck to paycheck (60-80% depending on how you run the numbers). But here's a crazy idea: We can raise taxes on the wealthy elite without raising taxes on the workers? I know, crazy right? All it takes is to stop voting for your friendly neighborhood right winger. Oh, and make sure you show up at your Primaries so they don't sneak an economic right winger in because they're socially left wing.
Living paycheck to paycheck on 250k/yr? How do you even spend roughly $500-$600/day, 20K/month on?
Assume you will be average (Score:3)
That would be a good idea, if not for the fact that in America, we have basically all just agreed that average people should be able to make ends meet. Because we are all above average! If you, like me, are above average, you will pull yourself up by your bootstraps to be a millionaire!
qmtcorrect: average people should NOT be able to make ends! That's how below average I am, I don't proof read till after I post!
Only 3-4%!? (Is that similar in other countries?)
I'm *so* happy now that I picked a Masters degree where I can either choose to work directly after getting it or still do a PhD anyway (which would be more for fun than $$$ at this point...)
Starving Artists (Score:3)
Very old news (Score:3)
If people stop going for PhDs, what criteria will Google use to cut the pile of applicants for their job openings?
climate change research (Score:2)
plenty of opportunities in this hot new growing field.
Climate Change has solved all that (Score:2)
1. Declare the sky is falling due to (something you can blame on humans)
2. Get someone to fund your long-range study.
4. Profit! (Or at least have permanent employment and probably tenure.)
Unfortunately, most of them have already been picked:
http://dailysignal.com/2009/11... [dailysignal.com]
Permanent staff position? (Score:2)
I have no doubt it's dire, but it's a bit of misleading statistic. Most academic positions are relatively short-term contracts, often 2-3 years.
Conflating academia tenure with academia research (Score:1)
Look, the article makes a view that all those who seek PhDs not only want to go into tenure-track academia, but will continue to want to do so.
And it conflates working in top-tier academic tenure with working in academia at the college and non-tenure tracks.
