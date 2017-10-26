Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education Science

Many Junior Scientists Need To Take a Hard Look at Their Job Prospects (nature.com) 45

Posted by msmash from the harsh-advise dept.
In its careers section this week, science journal Nature surveyed more than 5,700 early-career scientists worldwide who are working on PhDs. Three-quarters of them, they told the journal, think it's likely that they will pursue an academic career when they graduate. How many of them will succeed? The editorial board of the journal wrote in a column published on Wednesday. Most PhD students will have to look beyond academia for a career, the editorial board added. From the article: Statistics say these young researchers will have a better chance of pursuing their chosen job than the young footballers. But not by much. Global figures are hard to come by, but only three or four in every hundred PhD students in the United Kingdom will land a permanent staff position at a university. It's only a little better in the United States. Simply put, most PhD students need to make plans for a life outside academic science. And more universities and PhD supervisors must make this clear. That might sound like an alarmist and negative attitude for the International Weekly Journal of Science. But it has been evident for years that international science is training many more PhD students than the academic system can support. Most of the keen and talented young scientists who responded to our survey will probably never get a foot in the door. Of those who do, a sizeable number are likely to drift from short-term contract to short-term contract until they become disillusioned and look elsewhere.

Many Junior Scientists Need To Take a Hard Look at Their Job Prospects More | Reply

Many Junior Scientists Need To Take a Hard Look at Their Job Prospects

Comments Filter:

  • Yeah, been through that (Score:3)

    by swan5566 ( 1771176 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @04:09PM (#55439563)
    But in my experience it was a blessing. Academia is so political now - not just to get in, but to stay in (tenure). Also they expect you to work yourself to death until you get tenure. Otherwise, your just a permanent postdoc wondering why you spent so long and so much to get the pay you're getting.

    • I work in a STEM department at a US university, and it is my opinion that tenure needs to die. Faculty should get a generous stipend during those quarters when they teach... but otherwise they should have to support themselves from their research funding, and pay into retirement like “normal” people (university funds pay our emeritus faculty, at least).

      Many of our faculty pull in lots of money and stay active in research; but there are a few who seem to think getting a big salary for doing next

      • Tenure has/had a place, mainly to ensure that a professor that states an unpopular viewpoint won't get run out as a knee-jerk reaction. Is it still relevant? With the insane political divisions in the US, where stating something about a hot button issue can have grave consequences, tenure is definitely a must.

        Maybe it needs redone, but it seems to work, and it is better than just having universities just be an echo chamber for a small set of political beliefs.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Hahaha...you expect the Trump administration to generously fund science for research grants, an administration who believes science just a dodge, not unlike what they are turning the executive branch into.

  • In an equilibrium, on the average every tenured professor would have exactly one graduate student that goes on to become a tenured professor.

    To the extent that professors train more than one graduate student, the number of graduate students who become tenured professors will decrease.

    (In today's world, what is going to happen is that they take slots as underpaid adjunct professors teaching introductory undergraduate classes for a few years, then eventually turn to something else.)

  • Define young footballer. I suspect most children want to play futbol or football. Even at the high school level, I bet more kids end up with jobs in research than in paying jobs in sports.

    In any case, working in your chosen field is hardly even an issue. There are a lot of engineers, chemical, electrical, civil, who I know who code. They did not want to code, but that is where the money is. Likewise, most people with doctorates I know are making a living. I wonder what the percentage of people who a

  • This should be totally obvious. If you are just training PhDs to train other PhDs to train other PhDs, you basically just have a pyramid scheme. But actually, there is work to do! Not everyone can train more of themselves, some people just need to settle down and do research! This is an expectation/logic problem. (Or a very smart ploy on the part of institutions to bring down the cost of hiring PhDs...why would PhD holders participate in that? Failure to reason!)

    Signed,
    A dropout of the academic system that

  • Changing the student loan system will fix a lot of the issues with academic.

    Any ways PHD level CS people can be very clueless working in tech to the point of not even knowing how to turn a computer on.

    • How about a college system like a lot of European countries? When I was in school, my German friend had his tuition paid for by the Fatherland. The Russian student? By the Motherland. The Chinese engineer? By his country. The guy from Chile? Paid for by his government. Compare that to Americans which have to mortgage their future and have to earn significantly more to maintain the same lifestyle, and it is no wonder why there are economic issues in the US.

    • Generally speaking, STEM PhD students don't take out student loans. Every STEM PhD program worth its salt offers a stipend and tuition waiver. Grad students earn their keep by doing research or teaching.

  • We need to take a look at our politics (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @04:19PM (#55439649)
    the drugs that kept a family member of mine alive were made in Europe at public Universities. Most drugs are (and then they're packaged up my big Pharma into profits). The computer I'm typing on wouldn't exist without massive public spending.

    We're cutting all this back so we can give more and more money to the elites. Let's stop that. I get it, everybody's afraid of tax raises because even at $250k/yr a lot of us are paycheck to paycheck (60-80% depending on how you run the numbers). But here's a crazy idea: We can raise taxes on the wealthy elite without raising taxes on the workers? I know, crazy right? All it takes is to stop voting for your friendly neighborhood right winger. Oh, and make sure you show up at your Primaries so they don't sneak an economic right winger in because they're socially left wing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      If you are living paycheck to paycheck while taking down $250k a year, you are an idiot.

      And yes, that includes if you live in Silicon Valley or Manhattan where a 300st foot apartment/home goes for a quarter mil.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      the drugs that kept a family member of mine alive were made in Europe at public Universities. Most drugs are (and then they're packaged up my big Pharma into profits). The computer I'm typing on wouldn't exist without massive public spending. We're cutting all this back so we can give more and more money to the elites. Let's stop that. I get it, everybody's afraid of tax raises because even at $250k/yr a lot of us are paycheck to paycheck (60-80% depending on how you run the numbers). But here's a crazy idea: We can raise taxes on the wealthy elite without raising taxes on the workers? I know, crazy right? All it takes is to stop voting for your friendly neighborhood right winger. Oh, and make sure you show up at your Primaries so they don't sneak an economic right winger in because they're socially left wing.

      Living paycheck to paycheck on 250k/yr? How do you even spend roughly $500-$600/day, 20K/month on?

  • Assume you will be average (Score:3)

    by Steve1952 ( 651150 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @04:20PM (#55439673)
    Having gone through all this myself, my advice would be: "assume you will be average". Will this particular career let you have a decent life if you end up being about average in your field? If not, consider something else.

    • That would be a good idea, if not for the fact that in America, we have basically all just agreed that average people should be able to make ends meet. Because we are all above average! If you, like me, are above average, you will pull yourself up by your bootstraps to be a millionaire!

      • qmtcorrect: average people should NOT be able to make ends! That's how below average I am, I don't proof read till after I post!

  • Only 3-4%!? (Is that similar in other countries?)
    I'm *so* happy now that I picked a Masters degree where I can either choose to work directly after getting it or still do a PhD anyway (which would be more for fun than $$$ at this point...)

  • Whatever the department - physics, journalism, drama, or "human performance" (athletes) - professors and department chairs need lots of students in order to keep their own jobs, regardeless of whether there are enough job opportunities in the field for the students upon graduation.

  • Starving Artists (Score:3)

    by WrongMonkey ( 1027334 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @04:41PM (#55439887)
    I always say that being a scientist is like being an artist: it is a privilege just to be able to pursue my passion, even if it isn't a great career choice. I didn't get a PhD because it made financial sense, I did it because I have this insatiable curiosity and academic research gives me access to resources that I wouldn't have any other way.
  • I went through grad school in a similar illusion of going into a strictly academic position. Then I went through a postdoc position and hit a wall. There are lots and lots of PhDs running around out there who tried the same and failed the same.

    Thankfully a lot of advisers now are more receptive to their students announcing early that they want to follow a non-academic track (many before used to reject prospective students who wanted that). However not many are great at steering their grad students to

  • Very old news (Score:3)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @04:53PM (#55439991) Journal
    It's been this way since the 90's, possibly earlier.

  • If people stop going for PhDs, what criteria will Google use to cut the pile of applicants for their job openings?

  • plenty of opportunities in this hot new growing field.

  • 1. Declare the sky is falling due to (something you can blame on humans)
    2. Get someone to fund your long-range study.
    3. ....
    4. Profit! (Or at least have permanent employment and probably tenure.)

    Unfortunately, most of them have already been picked:
    http://dailysignal.com/2009/11... [dailysignal.com]

    Although there is a strong second-order field opening up, like "how the ocean ate my global warming expectations" or better, "attribution science" where your entire existence is about proving how weather = climate, as long as it

  • > will land a permanent staff position at a university

    I have no doubt it's dire, but it's a bit of misleading statistic. Most academic positions are relatively short-term contracts, often 2-3 years.

  • Look, the article makes a view that all those who seek PhDs not only want to go into tenure-track academia, but will continue to want to do so.

    And it conflates working in top-tier academic tenure with working in academia at the college and non-tenure tracks.

    And it presumes, that after ten years in academia being paid half of what industry pays, they won't want to switch to corporate with some academic participation (e.g. associate faculty at nearby locations, institute work with campus seminars, or more con

Slashdot Top Deals

Programmers used to batch environments may find it hard to live without giant listings; we would find it hard to use them. -- D.M. Ritchie

Close