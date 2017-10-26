CERN Scientists Conclude that the Universe Should Not Exist (ign.com) 124
Scientists at CERN are bemused as to why the universe exists, according to a new study. From a report, shared by a reader: Recent discoveries suggest that there's a perfect symmetry between matter and antimatter - meaning it's not clear why they didn't annihilate each other upon the birth of the universe. CERN's latest study sought to find out whether different magnetic properties accounted for matter's seeming victory after the Big Bang, but found another point of symmetry. Essentially, going by our findings so far, there simply shouldn't be a universe. Further reading: Universe shouldn't exist, CERN physicists conclude - Cosmos Magazine.
Today's silly joke (Score:2, Troll)
Seriously, "Universe should not exist" is not a good description of the physics.
Sure it is, and that's the point they're making.
"The Universe should not exist" is the press simplification of "the observable physics shows no reason why matter and anti-matter should be in an imbalance, however, clearly they are in an imbalance, so... WTF!"
- Isaac Asimov
WARNING SPOILER ALERT!
It is only because Ruin has made a deal with Preservation and the universe in the end does not exist, but miniscule fraction of a second before collapse has been expanded indefinitely. Ruin doesn't mind because time is inconsequential in the face of immortality. Eventually the forces will cancel each other and the universe will end unless the Hero of Ages intervenes claiming both powers simultaneously.
So does Kelsier punching Preservation speed that up or what??
It's an example of poor communication. (Score:2)
Read the scientific article, A parts-per-billion measurement of the antiproton magnetic moment [nature.com]. There is nothing dishonest.
It would have been far better to explain the conflict being observed and acknowledge that not much is known in that area of interest. It is FAR too early to draw conclusions.
What the CERN scientists may have discovered
Statistical variation (Score:2)
It's probably due to statistical variation in the early expansion of the universe.
Here's an analogy:
Suppose you throw 1 million coins and tally the results. You might expect to get 500,000 heads and 500,000 tails, but it's *more* probable that you would get a different ratio. The probability of being 1-off in either direction is higher: even though both individual probabilities are smaller there's two possible outcomes (one more head, or one more tail).
(In 8 tosses of the coin, there's 70 ways to make 4H/4T
Dark matter is one of the few remaining possibilities for the imbalance - if dark matter somehow interacts with anti-matter somewhat less weakly, for some reason. Black holes don't work, since there don't seem to have been any in the early universe, and there's no reason to think they'd prefer anti-matter.
This news is exiting to me, since one way or another it suggests new physics is needed to understand the imbalance.
"In the beginning..." (Score:5, Funny)
"...the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move."
- Douglas Adams
Chemical Ali was what us Brits called Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf
No, we called him Comical Ali. A play on the already monikered "Chemical Ali"
Propaganda (Score:1, Informative)
Separate but equal (Score:1)
Or for the "separate but equal" [wikipedia.org] ones. Khm...
The phrasing here is just terrible. They confirmed the universe is harder to explain. Phrasing like this is for pushing intelligent design arguments.
Intelligent Design tends to get awkward when you combine questions like "Is God irreducibly complex?" with the same reasoning accepted as applicable to theories about evolution (or anything else for that matter).
How about if we lower the bar from to Sentient Influence ?
Meaning a self-aware or thinking entity's influence caused the universe to come into existence.
That allows for the possibility that some or many aspects of it were intelligently designed, and other
aspects were emergent characteristics or occured due to probability (Which might or might not have
been the primary goal of the Sentient Influencer).
It's not clear to me how that's any different that the argument that we're living in a simulation. Interesting idea, but what novel, testable predictions does it make?
News Flash: Quantum Theory Confirmed. Again. (Score:2)
The phrasing here is very much hyperbole.
Standard quantum mechanics (well, relativistic quantum mechanics) states that particles and antiparticles must have exactly the same magnetic properties. Exactly.
If CERN tests didn't verify this, there would be a big, big problem with parts of physics that we thought we knew pretty well. That's a pretty exciting experiment to try, since if there was a big big problem with quantum mechanics, it would be groundbreaking to find this out. But it's not particularly hea
How many of these do you need before you start wondering if there is something worth considering in the Intelligent Design theory
Unless you can quantify the "intelligent designer" and use its properties to make further predictions, it is inherently unscientific and therefore irrelevant.
Science is about establishing explanations for the world around us that are increasingly well-tested, accurate, and precise. Intelligent Design is intellectual masturbation that accomplishes neither of those goals.
You're free to believe whatever you want, but your pseudo-philosophical meanderings add nothing to discussions of science.
We Already Knew That the Universe Shouldn't Exist (Score:4, Insightful)
The human mind is particularly bad at handling some concepts... like 'infinity' for one.
What if the universe always existed, and always will? Why can't it be infinitely long on the time axis as well as the spatial ones? You ask how it came into existence in the first place, and I say what if it DIDN'T and it's simply always been there?
Everything our current models tell us about reality, from the Big Bang to the Heat Death of the observable universe could very well be nothing more than a finite and insigni
If Einstein was right, and space and time are the same thing, it seems reasonable that if the Universe has infinite space it should have infinite time.
Our universe is merely a zit.
The universe is not infinitely old (Score:2)
The human mind is particularly bad at handling some concepts... like 'infinity' for one. What if the universe always existed, and always will? Why can't it be infinitely long on the time axis as well as the spatial ones?
Because if it had always existed, there would be dead stars that are infinitely (or nearly infinitely) old. But there aren't.
What we do know absolutely for sure is that the universe has not existed infinitely in its current form. Stars don't last forever. Entropy tends toward maximum. If the universe was infinitely old, it would have slid down the curve of entropy to be a featureless mess.
The nature of that event at the beginning (of the universe as we know it), however, is still somewhat unclear. We do
>Because if it had always existed, there would be dead stars that are infinitely (or nearly infinitely) old. But there aren't.
You have mistakenly interpreted my comment on the existence of the universe being infinite as a claim that the universe is steady-state.
You probably should have paid more attention to my final statement in that post which would have disabused you of that notion.
Among other things, if the universe always existed, where is the fresh matter coming from that's fueling all our stars? Everything should have burned out already in an infinitely old universe. You'd have to invent some source of matter generation or non-energy-conservation, and that's far more problematic than the current big bang theory..
> Everything should have burned out already in an infinitely old universe.
It's even possible at small scale given enough time. Lots and lots of time. An example being the Loschmidt paradox and the Fluctuation Theorem [wikipedia.org].
Sentient life is incredibly improbable, therefore sentient life ends up observing an incredibly improbable universe around it, because in all the other possible outcomes, there's nobody there to observe it. So maybe it's just that we are in the matter corner of a universe that just lucked out, and the corresponding antimatter part is somewhere outside the observab
I just want to know if they wear cowboy hats or if they wear goatees, so I know what kind of universe we're dealing with if we ever decide to visit.
what kind of universe we're dealing with if we ever decide to visit.
It will be a universe with a you-shaped hole in it. Because you will annihilate everything you touch. Kind of like Symantec.
Always (Score:2)
There has just always been a universe. Problem solved
There has just always been a universe. Problem solved
Problem not solved, but replaced by a different problem: where are the infinite number of infinitely old burned-out stars?
Because the negative energy balances out the equation.
Gravity wells are negative energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Looking for a large stone (Score:2)
and I will be able to refute this claim by kicking it
And the universe goes.... (Score:4, Funny)
poof in a flash of logic?
(Yes, from the joke {Rene Descartes walks into a bar and orders a drink. When he finishes his drink, the bartender asks him if he would like another. Descartes replies, “No, I think not,” and disappears in a puff of logic.})
The bartender says "we don’t serve time travellers in here." A time traveller walks into a bar.
That's what I was thinking.
Like when Wiley E. Coyote realizes he's run off the edge of a cliff, but gravity doesn't take effect until he realizes it.
And then.. (Score:2)
"CERN Scientists confirm God" (Score:2)
Oh, it's coming I'm sure.
Probably. I personally have stopped trying to use science to justify my faith or lack of.
Faith in a supernatural entity is outside the realm of science. Because Supernatural is something that cannot be measured or directly observed. It doesn't mean that it cannot be true, but it doesn't prove that it is.
But saying because of God, is a wonderful way of cutting off the exploration of the topic. This Dichotomy of facts that we exist, however mathematically we shouldn't is an interesting aspect that needs to b
"Time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so." - Douglas Adams
It does not. (Score:2)
[The Truth provided above is released under MIT GPL. Please make sure you provide a copy of original Truth, if you redistribute. Any enhancemen
Admit it, you watched it only for Penny Hofstadter.
Baryon Asymmetry = Old News (Score:2)
This is an old and well understood mystery in physics. We've known about baryon asymmetry [wikipedia.org] since shortly after we understood E=mc^2 (more properly E^2 = m^2*c^4 + p^2*c^2). We just don't have a model or data that fully explains why we see lots of matter but not much anti-matter. We have some ideas about how it might have happened but nothing that really answers the question adequately.
Timing? (Score:1)
Maybe they got the rate of annihilation wrong. Maybe the mutual destruction process is ongoing.
If that were the case, there would be a very easily recognizable signature from the annihilation. We do not see large-scale annihilation like this anywhere.
It's just one problem (Score:2)
Obligatory Douglas Adams (Score:2)
The Universe
Some information to help you live in it.
1. Area: infinite.
2. Imports: none.
It is impossible to import things into an infinite area, there being no outside to import things from.
3. Exports: none.
See Imports.
4. Population: none.
It is known that there are an infinite number of worlds, simply because there is an infinite amount of space for them to be in. However, not every one of them is inhabited. Therefore, there must be a finite number of inhabited worlds. Any finite numbe
LHC (Score:1)
So the true purpose of the Large Hadron Collider is to rectify the situation.
SNL! (Score:1)
This just proves the scientists failure to underst (Score:2)
obDeteriorata (Score:2)
So after all this time and study, it turns out we really are a fluke of the universe and we really do have no right to be here.
I suppose it's just a matter of time that we discover that the Cosmic Microwave Background is really just the sound of the universe laughing behind our backs.
Rounding Error (Score:2)
I like to think that there was originally a whole shitload more matter/antimatter and what we're seeing now is just a rounding error.
Slight Correction (Score:2)
There is no such thing as the Objective Universe. Everything that exists is in Subjective Universes. What we call the Objective Universe is the intersection of Subjective Universes that correlate well enough for us to communicate or otherwise share experiences.
Go ahead, try to provide proof that an Objective Universe exists. Any proof you present must be in a Subjective Universe. Or you can skip all that and conclude that the Objective Universe is just God's Subjective Universe.
Here's another possibility. (Score:1)
Well, clearly. (Score:2)
You sir. You do not exist. My computer says so. -Therefore I shall ignore you from this moment forward.
My condolences to your non-existent offspring.