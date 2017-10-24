New York State Bans E-Cigarettes Everywhere Traditional Cigarettes Are Prohibited

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: New York state is banning electronic cigarettes indoors everywhere that traditional tobacco cigarettes are prohibited, such as restaurants, bars and other workplaces. The ban goes into effect in 30 days, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Clean Indoor Air Act on Monday. About 70% of the state's cities already ban e-cigarettes, so the statewide policy captures the rest, according to the American Lung Association. Cuomo signed legislation in July that banned e-cigarettes in public and private schools. The industry, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at $2.5 billion per year, contends that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional tobacco products. Smokers say inhaling the nicotine through a vapor produced by the devices helps them quit traditional cigarettes. But the New York State Health Department warned that vaping carries its own risks because the aerosol emissions can include formaldehyde, cadmium found in batteries, benzene found in gasoline and the industrial solvent toluene.

  • Nanny State (Score:2, Insightful)

    by sharkbiter ( 266775 )

    Don't do this and don't do that. 'Cause we know what's best for you and we're gonna pass laws that make you conform. Nanny,. nanny boo boo! Hell, by the time we're done, you'll serve prison time.

    Thus sayeth the Nanny State.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 )

      This is the will of the people - not nannying. Your rights end in my personal space. Do whatever you want at home or outside, but not next to me in a crowded building.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        Your rights end in my personal space.

        Your personal space is as safe as ever — it is not even being alleged, that the devices are harmful to anyone other than the actual users. And even to them, they merely "can" be harmful — not "are".

        You wouldn't know nannying if it spanked you and left you without supper.

        Do whatever you want at home or outside, but not next to me in a crowded building.

        Nor feet away from you in the park either. On the basis of a "can" — a statement as convincing as a Gei

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by omnichad ( 1198475 )

          Who said anything about harmful? How about annoying? Infuriating? Laws like this reduce violence. If I throw a drink at you to put out your cigarette (or short your e-cig), it's assault. If you force me to partake, that's assault just the same.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The right to allow vaping or not belongs to the proprietor, not "the people," no matter how lopsided the vote. If I permit vaping in my bar and you choose not to be around it, that's your prerogative -- the prerogative to set policy on my property is mine.

      • Should we all stop breathing in public, too? I assure you that what we all exhale is more toxic to you than water vapor.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by damn_registrars ( 1103043 )

      Don't do this and don't do that. 'Cause we know what's best for you and we're gonna pass laws that make you conform.

      That's an overstatement, there. The law isn't telling people they can't do it, rather it is saying that the rest of society has the right to not be exposed to it involuntarily (as is also the case with regular tobacco smoke). You can still smoke it in your private home, or in your private car, or in other private places. Those who are intelligent enough to not smoke this should not be forcibly exposed to the toxic brew that is produces.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by EEPROMS ( 889169 )
        so are they also banning combustion engines, perfumes, deodorants and the millions of other products and devices that emit aerosol based chemicals.

        • This ban is for indoor. I could only wish that spraying perfume inside were equally illegal. Put that on at home. If you are so strongly doused that you set off a smoke detector, you should be forced to leave. I was once in a movie theater and someone thought it necessary to spray on extra perfume - in her theater seat. She's lucky I was thirsty, or I would have sprayed her with my drink to clean her off.

          I am fully in favor of an Axe law [huffingtonpost.com].

          • This ban is for indoor. I could only wish that spraying perfume inside were equally illegal.

            A male goat that sees females in heat will urinate on his beard. The smell of that is revolting outdoors and unbearable indoors, to the point that even cows (badly smelling creatures themselves) will refuse to enter a barn polluted by a perfumed goat.

            A good part of human perfumes are not much more appealing to me than what a goat uses.

            I am fully in favor of an Axe law [huffingtonpost.com].

            Spraying a dangerous substance that has adverse effect (beyond just revulsion) to multiple schoolmates? Sounds pretty obvious to me.

        • In a lot of workplaces, strong perfumes are often banned., because some people are assholes and don't respect their coworkers, so sadly rules are needed to reign in antisocial types. And we're working on ICE engines, over the kicking and screaming of another group of self-entitled snowflakes who believe it's their God-given right to help melt the ice caps.

        • so are they also banning combustion engines

          Most civilized countries already announced plans to ban these by year XXXX.

          perfumes, deodorants

          Sadly, not yet, but see other responses.

          and the millions of other products and devices that emit aerosol based chemicals.

          If they're harmful or offensive to bystanders, yes, they do get banned.

        • so are they also banning combustion engines, perfumes

          Several cities ban "excessive" perfume in public buildings.
          Many more regulate ICE emissions.

    • I just want to be able to go places without my eyes watering and my throat hurting. If you're not desensitized to it it's pretty awful. Yes, even vaping.
      • Water vapors make your eyes watery? Should we outlaw boiling water in public for your convenience?

    • Don't do this and don't do that. 'Cause we know what's best for you and we're gonna pass laws that make you conform. Nanny,. nanny boo boo! Hell, by the time we're done, you'll serve prison time.

      Thus sayeth the Nanny State.

      There are additional motivations for restricting Ecigs, among which are the threat they pose to tobacco tax revenues, and strong lobbying by big tobacco and their sock puppets against Ecigs.

      Always follow the money.

      Strat

  • Nicotine is a great drug. It's a stimulant and a depressant. Sure it's poisonous, but so is every other drug in the correct dose.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      The hate is people around people who like nicotine have the right to make a personal decision to not use the drug.
      Fine if you utilize nicotine in a manner that does not expose other people to nicotine vapors.

      • And let's ban caffeine vapors in 2nd-hand caffeine inhalation (supermarket isles and all hot caffeinated beverages). Say, are you a mormon? Oh, and, of course, 2nd-hand alcohol inhalation by anyone smelling alcohol vapors under any circumstances. And don't forget gasoline vapors. What else can we ban that doesn't hurt anyone in marginally small amounts?
    • to put money in somebody's pocket, which is what companies pushing nicotine delivery are doing. Said this on other threads, will say it again, go read Fred Pohl's The Space Merchants.
  • c'mon man. this is true; ban ALL colors.
  • naturally they are going to ban batteries and gasoline next? To make sure their fumes are not inhaled through 2nd-hand exposure?

  • Live and let live. Stop legislating stupid bicycle helmet type laws for people's own good. Stop being busy bodies.

    I don't smoke and am not going to start. People that smoke generally do not prefer to vape. But the stories I hear personally about people that have quit because vaping is cheap and convent is very compelling. Vaping is not smoke and it doesn't carry like smoke. The thicker vapors actually settles down even faster.

    I can see codified rules of etiquette such that a person if vaping they must yield

