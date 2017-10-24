Anti-Aging Stem Cell Treatment Proves Successful In Early Human Trials (newatlas.com) 3
An anonymous reader quotes a report from New Atlas: The results of two human clinical trials into a stem cell therapy that can reverse symptoms of age-associated frailty have been published, and the indications are that this landmark treatment is both safe and strikingly effective in tackling key factors in aging. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are a particular type of adult stem cell generating a great deal of interest in the world of science. This new MSC treatment is targeted at reducing the effects of frailty on senior citizens. This is the first anti-aging stem cell treatment directed specifically at the problem of age-associated frailty to move close to a final FDA approval stage. The treatment derives human mesenchymal stem cells from adult donor bone marrow and in these clinical trials involves a single infusion in patients with an average age of 76. Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 human trials have demonstrated the treatment to have no adverse health effects.
Although the two human trials were ostensibly designed to just demonstrate safety they do offer remarkable results in efficacy as well, paving the way for larger, Phase 3 clinical trials. In the first trial 15 frail patients received a single MSC infusion collected from bone marrow donors aged between 20 and 45 years old. Six months later all patients demonstrated improved fitness outcomes, tumor necrosis factor levels and overall quality of life. The second trial was a randomized, double blind study with placebo group. Again no adverse affects were reported and physical improvements were noted by the researchers as "remarkable." The next stage for the research is to move into an expanded Phase 2b clinical trial involving 120 subjects across 10 locations. After that a final, large randomized Phase 3 clinical trial will be the only thing holding the treatment back from final public approval. The results of the Phase 1 clinical trial were recently published in The Journals of Gerontology. The results of the Phase 2 clinical trial were recently published in The Journals of Gerontology. Further reading available via University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.
Doesn't hold water (Score:2)
Reposted from a more reputable interpreter of the results on reddit:
"I look at these results [imgur.com]
(Fig. 2 from the journal article, supposedly demonstrating an improvement in frailty markers) and just see noise. No dose-response. No consistent benefit across measures for different treatment groups.
The figure shows four different tests for resilience to age-related frailty - each fig. 2a, 2b, 2c and 2d represent how each of the treatment groups performed on these tests at different time points.
There were three tr
Too good to be true (Score:2)
We see health breakthroughs like this reported all the time, yet the ages people live to and the quality of life for the elderly haven't budged in the developed world for a long time. So what's the catch, what's the misrepresentation, what's the flaw in this treatment?