Bird Feeders Might Be Changing Bird Beaks (axios.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: Bird beaks might be evolving to better fit bird feeders. A study of great tits in the UK, where feeders are common, found the bird's beaks have grown over the last 26 years, that British birds had longer beaks than those in the Netherlands, and that birds with genes for longer beaks were more likely to visit feeders, per Science News. Scientists have known that environmental changes, like El Nino, can influence the evolution of animals. Now, it appears something as simple as bird feeders can do the same. The scientists looked at the beaks of 2,322 great tits from the UK and the Netherlands, and also examined their genes. They tagged birds with gene variants for short and long beaks and tracked their feeding habits. What they found: The British birds had longer beaks and were more likely to have genes associated with beak length.
Re: (Score:3)
That's evolution (Score:2)
This is exactly how evolution is expected to work and originally documented by Darwin' study of Galapagos Finches.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Great research position (Score:2)
I can imagine that conversation....
"So, you're a field researcher? What do you study?"
"Great tits!"
"Ah, you're an ornithologist?"
"What? Oh, uh... yeah, sure..."
=Smidge=
Re: (Score:2)
"So, you're a field researcher? What do you study?"
"Great tits!"
. . . so don't worry about this thread getting labeled "Godwined" . . . with statements like those above, this thread has officiously been labeled "Weinsteined" . . .
Re: (Score:2)
I can imagine that conversation....
"So, you're a field researcher? What do you study?"
"Great tits!"
"Ah, you're an ornithologist?"
"No, I study birds in the UK..."
Re: (Score:2)
There's already been two above your comment.
Disappointed (Score:2)
First they grab my attention...
2,322 great tits from the UK and the Netherlands
and then they show me some birds? Is the internet broken today?
;)
Re: Disappointed (Score:2)
Do not wver feed any wild animals (Score:2)
Please