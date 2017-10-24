Star Trek: Discovery Is Returning For a Second Season (engadget.com) 16
Engaget reports that CBS' Star Trek: Discovery series is being renewed for a second season. The show has reportedly been enough of a success to justify a second season of episodes. From the report: The move comes as a vote of confidence for both the show and its platform, since it has recently aired the sixth of its fifteen-episode first season. Now, a second run of Discovery will air, presumably at some point toward the back-half of 2018. Discovery has certainly benefited from plenty of hype, since it's the first Trek show to air as a TV show since 2005. The pull of the Star Trek name was always going to be a draw, but it wasn't clear how much of a draw given the saga's lackluster popularity at the box office. CBS refused to offer numbers, but did boast that Discovery's debut lead to the highest number of sign-ups in the history of its All Access service.
whatever (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a solid show but this pay channel crap screws everything up. paying for one show is dumb since folks pay a ton of money for channels they DON'T watch.
I'm surprised that there are folks that would pay for another channel for what, a single show?
I see the Production value and it is very good but. That is not the Trek way.
I feel that the only folks getting this show are wealthy fans and Pirates.
ARRRK BLAAARKK GARRRRK! (Score:2)
As overrated as it is overexposed and oversaturated.
Re: (Score:1)
Fixed that for you (Score:2)
"Discovery has certainly benefited from plenty of hype, since it's the first Trek show to have a character shout 'Fuck!'"
Re: (Score:1)
Highest in history... Trust me. (Score:3)
CBS refused to offer numbers, but did boast that Discovery's debut lead to the highest number of sign-ups in the history of its All Access service.
Said CBS spokesman Donald Trump.
Not even fit for "extra-legal" torrenting (Score:1)