Chinese Scientists Create Genetically Modified Low-Fat Pigs (npr.org) 17
Chinese scientists have created low-fat pigs using new genetic engineering techniques. "In a paper published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the scientists report that they have created 12 healthy pigs with about 24 percent less body fat than normal pigs," reports NPR. From the report: The scientists created low-fat pigs in the hopes of providing pig farmers with animals that would be less expensive to raise and would suffer less in cold weather. The animals have less body fat because they have a gene that allows them to regulate their body temperatures better by burning fat. That could save farmers millions of dollars in heating and feeding costs, as well as prevent millions of piglets from suffering and dying in cold weather. The Chinese scientists created the animals using a new gene-editing technique known as CRISPR-Cas9. It enables scientists to make changes in DNA much more easily and precisely than ever before. Pigs lack a gene, called UPC1, which most other mammals have. The gene helps animals regulate their body temperatures in cold temperatures. The scientists edited a mouse version of the gene into pig cells. They then used those cells to create more than 2,553 cloned pig embryos. Next, scientists implanted the genetically modified cloned pig embryos into 13 female pigs. Three of the female surrogate mother pigs became pregnant, producing 12 male piglets, the researchers report.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I know it's not a popular stand to take but - some science is just wrong and shouldn't be done.
I don't understand (Score:2)
Chinese Scientists Create Genetically Modified Low-Fat Pigs
But what are they for?
No Bacon (Score:1)
Baconless pig is for millenials.
Re: (Score:2)
Those weren't the modifications I was looking for (Score:2)
Suffer less in cold weather? (Score:2)
Fat is an insulator, what polar bears and arctic seals have.
Don't they mean suffer in HOT weather?
Re: (Score:1)
Pigs can't burn fat for warmth (according to the summary).
Because of this the only defense against cold pigs have is accumulating more fat, and small/young ones die.
This modification means they require less fat to regulate body temperature, and burn more when it's cold (which is why they are leaner).
Stuffed pig? (Score:2)
They then used those cells to create more than 2,553 cloned pig embryos. Next, scientists implanted the genetically modified cloned pig embryos into 13 female pigs.
That's a lot (196) of embryos per pig. The female pigs would have exploded if the embryos had all been viable.
At least the piglets look cute.
The animals were slaughtered when they were six months old so scientists could analyze their bodies.
Oh damn, that was harsh.
Let the bacon jokes begin...
Obligatory (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Im an athiest too so the bar is... well living in a weird place.