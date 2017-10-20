Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Space Transportation Technology

Blue Origin Successfully Test Fires Game-Changing BE-4 Rocket Engine (geekwire.com) 63

Posted by BeauHD from the fired-up dept.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space venture has successfully test-fired its BE-4 rocket engine, marking a key step in the development of its own New Glenn rocket as well as United Launch Alliance's next-generation rocket. GeekWire reports: ULA has been waiting for months to get good news about the BE-4 tests in West Texas. The company wanted to see a successful full-scale test before going ahead with plans to use the BE-4 engine on its Vulcan rocket, which is due to have its first flight in 2019. A Blue Origin competitor, Aerojet Rocketdyne, has been waiting in the wings with its AR1 engine, which ULA saw as a "Plan B" for the Vulcan in case the BE-4 faltered. Wednesday's initial hot-firing didn't reach full power or full duration, but the test's success nevertheless reduces the likelihood that ULA would turn to the AR1. The BE-4 engine, which uses liquefied natural gas as fuel, is built at Blue Origin's production facility in Kent, Wash., and shipped down to Texas for testing. Assuming that it's accepted for ULA's use, engine production will eventually shift to a factory in Huntsville, Ala. Engines for the orbital-class New Glenn rocket will go to Blue Origin's rocket factory in Florida, which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

  • Game changing? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by wisebabo ( 638845 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @06:29AM (#55402195) Journal

    I read the linked article and maybe I'm old (Ok I am old) but I couldn't see how this was "Game changing".

    Landing 11 story boosters and re-launching them? Yes

    Making a new liquid fueled rocket engine (that wasn't even using LH2 which I hear is harder). Not so sure

    I realize that of all the parts of a rocket, the engine is the hardest. Like an air-force general said "A new plane doesn't make a new engine possible, a new engine makes a new plane possible" you get the idea. Still, considering the number and variety of liquid fueled engines out there (from the Russian RS-180 to NASA's RS-25 to Space-X's Merlin and even to Aerojet's AR1 which they refer to in the article), I'm not sure how this qualifies as game changing. An improvement? Maybe but I didn't see where in my (brief) reading of the article. And does even a less than order of magnitude improvement merit being a game changer?

    Is the term being overused here or am I missing something?

    • Re:Game changing? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, 2017 @06:50AM (#55402253)

      A better article explains it betterer:

      "SpaceX has also invested significant amounts of its own funds into its new Raptor engine, which has a sea-level thrust of 380,000 pounds. But this engine has yet to undergo full-scale testing.
      Meanwhile, Blue Origin's BE-4 engine is more powerful, at 550,000 pounds of thrust—it is in fact the most powerful US rocket engine developed since Rocketdyne built the RS-68 engine two decades ago."

      • Disingenuous. The raptor has a higher efficiency by using full flow staged combustion. The current lower output is for two reasons. The first is for optimizing the thrust to weight ratio. Higher thrust engines disproportionately weigh more. The second is multi engine out support. If you have one big engine and it goes down, you crash. If instead you have 3 smaller engines in the same space and 1 goes down, the mission continues on the remaining 2. When landing becomes imperative with lives at stake, I'll ta
        • They also had to down-scale the "full-size" engine along with the recent downscaling of the upper stage from 150 to 80 metric tonnes. If the dry mass of the upper stage is 80 metric tonnes, the formerly planned 3 MN version would make landings with redundancy problematic.

      • "SpaceX has also invested significant amounts of its own funds into its new Raptor engine, which has a sea-level thrust of 380,000 pounds. But this engine has yet to undergo full-scale testing.

        What full-scale testing? This full-scale testing? [youtu.be] That's already happening. If I understand the situation correctly, SpaceX has accumulated 1200 seconds of full-scale tests by now, whereas Blue Origin just now had its first several-second burn.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Liquid hydrogen is harder, sure. As in near impossible. It have a low energy density, it have to be stored at low temperatures ( the fuel tank would be _big_ which mean heavy and the extreme insulation needed will just add to the weight.

      The thing here isn't that someone have switched to another liquid fuel - it is that they have succeeded in using LNG as the liquid fuel. If cheap* natural gas can do the work of a relatively expensive** RP1 fuel (as used by SpaceX and most other liquid fueled rockets) well t

      • Re:Game changing? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @07:42AM (#55402447)
        The three actual benefits of methane fuel at the moment for SpaceX are 1) the enabling of the FFSC cycle which is impossible with RP-1, 2) improved prevention of fouling up the internal fuel lines in the engine necessitating extra maintenance, and later, 3) easy synthesizability on Mars. Lower price gets only important in the long run, perhaps around the time when 3) comes into play as well. For now, it's still two orders of magnitude cheaper than the flight hardware. So it only gets reasonably important when you get to the point of having >50 flights per vehicle lifetime or so.
    • I think the game changed is the competition between various engine companies.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      that wasn't even using LH2 which I hear is harder

      You say that like it's a good thing. Methane is easier to handle and makes refurbishing the engine for reuse simpler, cutting costs all around.

      I think the game-changing aspect is supposed to be a combination of low manufacture cost, low operation cost, high thrust, and very high reusabiity -- 25 missions. The idea is to be pretty good on every metric, not necessarily the best (e.g. highest thrust) in every metric. That's engineering for you: it involves ma

  • Who shortens state names like that? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by oobayly ( 1056050 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @07:13AM (#55402313)

    If you want to abbreviate surely use WA, TX, AL, or write the actual name. It's just bizarre reading Wash, Ala, etc. Capitals were used so they might as well have finished off the word.

    • Those two-letter abbreviations were created by the Post Office to help them sort mail, and they don't even need them any more because everything is done by ZIP code. Wash, Ala, are fine, they're more human-readable. Quick, what's the difference between ME and MS? Or CT and CO? Yeah, exactly.

    • You must be young. Before the silly and misleading two-letter abbreviations came out states had longer abreviations that were more human-friendly and sensible. A computer can of course deal with these too, no need for two letter:

  • Game changing because (Score:3)

    by Kogun ( 170504 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @08:52AM (#55402781)
    it will allow Bezos to put Amazon women on the moon.

