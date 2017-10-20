Blue Origin Successfully Test Fires Game-Changing BE-4 Rocket Engine (geekwire.com) 63
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space venture has successfully test-fired its BE-4 rocket engine, marking a key step in the development of its own New Glenn rocket as well as United Launch Alliance's next-generation rocket. GeekWire reports: ULA has been waiting for months to get good news about the BE-4 tests in West Texas. The company wanted to see a successful full-scale test before going ahead with plans to use the BE-4 engine on its Vulcan rocket, which is due to have its first flight in 2019. A Blue Origin competitor, Aerojet Rocketdyne, has been waiting in the wings with its AR1 engine, which ULA saw as a "Plan B" for the Vulcan in case the BE-4 faltered. Wednesday's initial hot-firing didn't reach full power or full duration, but the test's success nevertheless reduces the likelihood that ULA would turn to the AR1. The BE-4 engine, which uses liquefied natural gas as fuel, is built at Blue Origin's production facility in Kent, Wash., and shipped down to Texas for testing. Assuming that it's accepted for ULA's use, engine production will eventually shift to a factory in Huntsville, Ala. Engines for the orbital-class New Glenn rocket will go to Blue Origin's rocket factory in Florida, which is due to be completed by the end of this year.
Game changing? (Score:5, Insightful)
I read the linked article and maybe I'm old (Ok I am old) but I couldn't see how this was "Game changing".
Landing 11 story boosters and re-launching them? Yes
Making a new liquid fueled rocket engine (that wasn't even using LH2 which I hear is harder). Not so sure
I realize that of all the parts of a rocket, the engine is the hardest. Like an air-force general said "A new plane doesn't make a new engine possible, a new engine makes a new plane possible" you get the idea. Still, considering the number and variety of liquid fueled engines out there (from the Russian RS-180 to NASA's RS-25 to Space-X's Merlin and even to Aerojet's AR1 which they refer to in the article), I'm not sure how this qualifies as game changing. An improvement? Maybe but I didn't see where in my (brief) reading of the article. And does even a less than order of magnitude improvement merit being a game changer?
Is the term being overused here or am I missing something?
Re: (Score:2)
Re-using boosters isn't game changing either. Its an improvement, but not a game changer.
What it so hard to understand? You may not agree (as game changing isn't precisely defined) but what the AC meant is pretty clear.
IMO game changing is e.g. the first functional ICBM when the opposition have "only" high altitude nuclear bombers. MIRV is a significant improvement but not game changing - but again you may think otherwise.
Re:Game changing? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
they are really afraid to simply loose all lunches
What a beautiful typo. SpaceX is eating their lunch indeed
:-)
Re:Game changing? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing wrong about this. The engines are very efficient, they were designed to be reusable and there is already an assembly line for them. This is why SpaceX trying to make the issue a political one is Musk being a dick.
Re: (Score:2)
Not only that, buying "Russian" engines also kept former Soviet rocket engine designers busy with something that did not involve a despotic regime. People forget how important that was (and to some degree still is).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Angara is not a competitor, it is mostly vapourware and a higher production rate would most likely have lowered the price anyway. And generally the price is justified because of the performance - high thrust and a very high specific impulse. The Blue Origin replacement will definitely have lower thrust and probably inferior efficiency as well due to lower chamber pressure. RD-170 was designed for ten flights, I don't think RD-180 isn't much different in this matter. Not as good as the planned 25 flights of
Re: (Score:2)
The original decision to develop the RD-180 in the first place was because of a government cooperation with US and Russia. General Dynamics was paid to integrate the engine into their Atlas rockets. Maybe they weren't forced but there might be nuances that imply some level of pressure.
Despite what the press release implies, no RD-180 engines were made in the US. ULA had revived the idea a couple years ago but that has taken a back seat to BE-4 and AR-1 programs.
Re: (Score:2)
Regarding ULA costs, it is expensive because they could charge those prices, rockets are very niche and not that many companies are capable of building one, and the over-engineering costs can be a requirement by the air force, but they also the advantage of that, they weren't complaining before.
Re: Game changing? (Score:2)
Russians are making Soyuz first stages for less than $1m a pop, and they don't even use aluminium there.
Re: (Score:3)
"Reusing airplanes isn't game changing either. It's an improvement, but not a game changer." Would you argue that?
No, the simple fact that something is "reused" isn't on its own the be-all end-all situation; you have to have a high enough launch rate to overwhelm your overhead costs. But SpaceX definitely looks to be en route to that, and Blue Origin likely as well eventually. Both are making good use of the lessons of the past in their designs.
Just because the Shuttle was hobbled by NASA's extremely high
Re:Game changing? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Game changing? (Score:5, Informative)
A better article explains it betterer:
"SpaceX has also invested significant amounts of its own funds into its new Raptor engine, which has a sea-level thrust of 380,000 pounds. But this engine has yet to undergo full-scale testing.
Meanwhile, Blue Origin's BE-4 engine is more powerful, at 550,000 pounds of thrust—it is in fact the most powerful US rocket engine developed since Rocketdyne built the RS-68 engine two decades ago."
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/10/blue-origin-has-successfully-tested-its-powerful-be-4-rocket-engine/
Re: Game changing? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Game changing? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"SpaceX has also invested significant amounts of its own funds into its new Raptor engine, which has a sea-level thrust of 380,000 pounds. But this engine has yet to undergo full-scale testing.
What full-scale testing? This full-scale testing? [youtu.be] That's already happening. If I understand the situation correctly, SpaceX has accumulated 1200 seconds of full-scale tests by now, whereas Blue Origin just now had its first several-second burn.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Liquid hydrogen is harder, sure. As in near impossible. It have a low energy density, it have to be stored at low temperatures ( the fuel tank would be _big_ which mean heavy and the extreme insulation needed will just add to the weight.
The thing here isn't that someone have switched to another liquid fuel - it is that they have succeeded in using LNG as the liquid fuel. If cheap* natural gas can do the work of a relatively expensive** RP1 fuel (as used by SpaceX and most other liquid fueled rockets) well t
Re:Game changing? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Blue origin != SpaceX.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
that wasn't even using LH2 which I hear is harder
You say that like it's a good thing. Methane is easier to handle and makes refurbishing the engine for reuse simpler, cutting costs all around.
I think the game-changing aspect is supposed to be a combination of low manufacture cost, low operation cost, high thrust, and very high reusabiity -- 25 missions. The idea is to be pretty good on every metric, not necessarily the best (e.g. highest thrust) in every metric. That's engineering for you: it involves ma
Game-Changing? (Score:1)
So it's like upgrading from Hammers to Kickbacks? Got it.
Natural gas as fuel? (Score:2)
The BE-4 engine, which uses liquefied natural gas as fuel
Yeah! Fuck my carbon footprint, I'm going to the MOON!
Re:Natural gas as fuel? (Score:5, Informative)
Re: Natural gas as fuel? (Score:2)
Hydrokarbons are for hipsters, real men fly on pentaborane + chlorine pentafluoride
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No problem! We'll just build a cryogenic containment vessel so that any escaped gas condenses and save money that way!
Re: (Score:2)
fubarr quipped:
Hydrokarbons are for hipsters, real men fly on pentaborane + chlorine pentafluoride
Mod parent +1 funny, please
...
Re: (Score:3)
Who shortens state names like that? (Score:5, Insightful)
If you want to abbreviate surely use WA, TX, AL, or write the actual name. It's just bizarre reading Wash, Ala, etc. Capitals were used so they might as well have finished off the word.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, I didn't know that. Even as a non-American, two letter State abbreviations jump out at me. I'd struggle to name all 50 states but given the abbreviation I've a pretty good chance of getting it right.
Re: (Score:3)
In the early 80s, we still addressed our envelopes with the old-fashioned abbreviations. Fortunately, I grew up in a state where the old abbreviation was the same as the new, just with dropped punctuation
:) N.J. -> NJ
Here's the list of proper abbreviations. [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
nah, methane in deep gravity wells and what are you going to use for oxidizer?
why not crack water using a nuclear reactor with 20+ year life?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You must be young. Before the silly and misleading two-letter abbreviations came out states had longer abreviations that were more human-friendly and sensible. A computer can of course deal with these too, no need for two letter:
http://www.searchforancestors.... [searchforancestors.com]
Re: (Score:2)
No payload in orbit yet?
No paying customers yet, so no payload to send anywhere....
Game changing because (Score:3)