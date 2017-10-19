Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Medicine United Kingdom News

Doctors To Breathalyse Smokers Before Allowing Them NHS Surgery (bbc.com) 264

Posted by msmash from the controversial-moves dept.
Smokers in Hertfordshire, a county in southern England, are to be breathalysed to ensure they have kicked the habit before they are referred for non-urgent surgery. From a report, shared by several readers: Smokers will be breath-tested before they are considered for non-urgent surgery, two clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have decided. Patients in Hertfordshire must stop smoking at least eight weeks before surgery or it may be delayed. Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery. The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) said the plan seemed to be "against the principles of the NHS (the publicly funded national healthcare system for England)." A joint committee of the Hertfordshire Valleys and the East and North Hertfordshire CCGs, which made the decisions, said they had to "make best use of the money and resources available." Patients with a body mass index (BMI) of over 40 must lose 15% of their weight and those with a BMI of over 30 must lose 10%, or reduce it to under a 40 BMI or a 30 BMI - whichever is the greater amount. The lifestyle changes to reduce weight must take place over nine months.

  • but this is a big step towards them.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by mean pun ( 717227 )
      What do you think the phrase 'non-urgent' means?

      • What to you think the phrase "step towards them" means?

        • It means your hair is on fire.

        • Re:Everyone mocked Sarah Palin's "Death Panels" (Score:4, Funny)

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, 2017 @04:36PM (#55399113)

          What to you think the phrase "step towards them" means?

          A slippery slope toward logical fallacies?

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Shotgun ( 30919 )

            Slippery slope does not apply when there is a clear, inevitable path from point A to point B. If I tell you that if you keep increasing the pace of your binge drinking it is going to ruin your liver, I have not made a slippery slope argument. I've told you that A must lead to B. There is not enough money to give every person every medical service that they would like. At some point, someone would have to decide who gets what. In a western culture, that decision maker would most likely be a panel ('caus

        • Re:Everyone mocked Sarah Palin's "Death Panels" (Score:5, Insightful)

          by slack_justyb ( 862874 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @04:43PM (#55399175)

          I don't think this falls into slippery slope territory. Smoking and obesity aren't things that increase risks in your surgery by something small value, they increase it by large values. Acting like this is some slope that leads us to "death panels", is much like saying, "The Federal government mandates seatbelts, next thing you know they'll be installing cameras in your car and watching you every minute you're in your car." or my personal favorite, "You let your barber cut your hair, next thing you know they'll be lopping off your limbs."

          It might be just me, but I think we're really reaching here thinking that this is a gateway to death panels in any country.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by OhPlz ( 168413 )

            "they had to make best use of the money and resources available"

            Their healthcare system doesn't have the money or resource to care for everyone, so they're wait-listing smokers and the obese. If everyone were in similar condition, they would still have to ration care since they have neither the money or resources available. This absolutely falls under "death panel". The goal here isn't to promote healthy lifestyle choices, it's to shorten the queue of people waiting for surgery.

          • "You let your barber cut your hair, next thing you know they'll be lopping off your limbs." Historically, this is actually completely accurate. The original surgeons WHERE barbers, because they had steady hands and sharp tools.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Shotgun ( 30919 )

            And yet: seat belt laws -> stop light cameras -> cameras everywhere

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "What do you think the phrase 'non-urgent' means?"

        It means something which isn't required immediately. So, it either shouldn't be covered at all, or it should be covered immediately so it doesn't become a more expensive to treat urgent issue.

    • How dare they refuse to save people's lives just because they're trying to kill themselves!

    • Nothing new. Old people are denied kidney transplants, cancer treatments etc all the time in England.

      To clarify, they are denied them everywhere for medical reasons, in England they are denied them for financial ones.

      • Do you have any proof of that?

        Because my wife is a GP - and she disagrees with you. She successfully referred a 90 year old for cancer treatment just a few weeks ago.

    • Re:Everyone mocked Sarah Palin's "Death Panels" (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Gavagai80 ( 1275204 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @04:41PM (#55399155) Homepage

      We've always had "death panels" in that we've never been able to afford to keep treating people with every last-ditch expensive possibility and always need to decide when it's better for the patient's comfort to just give up.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nnet ( 20306 )
      No, no it's not.

    • Everyone mocked Sarah Palin's "Death Panels" but this is a big step towards them.

      Requirements for non-urgent surgeries isn't anything new. The issue is that in their current state the patient has an elevated risk of dying as a result of the surgery. Do no harm is something that is taken seriously.

      However, we've already had death panels, you just didn't know about them. Just read about this history of dialysis. [davita.com]

      In 1962, Scribner started the world’s first outpatient dialysis facility. Immediately the problem arose of who should be given dialysis, since demand far exceeded the capacity of the six dialysis machines at the center. In another brilliant move, Scribner decided that the decision about who would receive dialysis and who wouldn’t—a matter of life and death for the patients involved—would not be made by him. Instead, the choices would be made by an anonymous committee composed of local residents from various walks of life plus two doctors who practiced outside of the kidney field. Although his decision caused controversy at the time, it was the creation of the first bioethics committee, which changed the approach to accessibility of health care in this country.

      When resources are limited, doctors treat the patients (with life-threatening ailments) that have a higher chance of survival. This has been and will remain true as long as th

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by ardmhacha ( 192482 )

      We already have death panels in US healthcare.

      They are called medical insurance claims processors, or adjusters.

    • You do realize that this is pure crap, right? The actual initiative was to provide payment for voluntary counseling on end-of-life care, that was already in the law, not any denial of healthcare. From Death Panels [wikipedia.org]

      Section 1233 of bill HR 3200 which would have paid physicians for providing voluntary counseling to Medicare patients about living wills, advance directives, and end-of-life care options. ...

      Legislation providing for counseling patients on advance directives, living wills and end-of-life care had been on the books for years, however, the laws did not provide for physicians to be reimbursed for giving such counseling during routine physical exams of the elderly.

  • Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.

    Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by naris ( 830549 )

      Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.

      Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.

      or -- it will get a boost from those looking for a shortcut to "lose weight" and reduce their BMI

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by XanC ( 644172 )

        Think a little harder.

      • Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.

        Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.

        or -- it will get a boost from those looking for a shortcut to "lose weight" and reduce their BMI

        Except that liposuction is a non-urgent surgery, meaning they'd have to reduce their BMI *before* they can have liposuction...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery.

      This is a risky non-medical (cosmetic) surgery that insurance or the NHS probably won't cover anyways.

    • Liposuction isn't available on the NHS for weight loss - its used for reconstructive purposes, but you can't get it for free for weight loss.

      So the situation remains - if the person is unwilling to diet, they go to a private clinic and pay £2000+ for liposuction.

  • Being obese is a large risk factor in surgery (Score:5, Interesting)

    by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @04:29PM (#55399035) Homepage
    A friend of mine was talking to a surgeon (a friend of his) about the risks of some surgery, and the doctor quoted his own success rates, so maybe he said "8% had a bad outcome" (I forget the number but it was in that range) but then he added, "but please realize every single one of those patients had serious complications such as being morbidly obese, usually with diabetes", etc. In those cases the risk of not doing the surgery was certain death, so the patient and doctor had little choice but to take the risk. However, I can see why a surgeon would want to avoid "non-urgent" surgery on a patient if they could significantly reduce the risk by losing some weight first.

    • Yes, absolutely.

      First do no harm.

      My Dad told me about one of his friends, a cardiologist, who had a patient in for a triple-bypass. Dr. L. went to check on his patient and found him laying in the *hospital* bed smoking cigarettes. Dr. L. canceled the surgery immediately.
      Risk due to performing the surgery on that day was significantly greater than the risk due to NOT performing the surgery on that day.

      If the surgery is "non-urgent" this means that the risk due to NOT performing the surgery *today* is trivi

  • Healthcare is a product with infinite demand and limited supply. There must always be a rationing system. In the US it can cost an absurd amount of money. In the UK it is "free" and therefore there will need to be another rationing method.

  • Cost savings: Only healthy people treated! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by CQDX ( 2720013 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @04:43PM (#55399169)

    How long before we see this catch-22 in the Daily Mail:

    Guy with bad knees can't walk. Gains weight. Needs knee replacement surgery. Ordered to loose weight before surgery can be approved. Told to get out and walk more to loose weight. "I can't walk!" Sorry, sucks to be you. BTW, I see you have a liver donor card...

    • Re:Cost savings: Only healthy people treated! (Score:5, Informative)

      by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @05:02PM (#55399371)

      Walking is great for improving your health in general, but for the sole purpose of losing weight, it's way less effective than just putting less into that pie hole.

      • Walking is great for improving your health in general, but for the sole purpose of losing weight, it's way less effective than just putting less into that pie hole.

        Given your use of derogatory language here, I'm guessing you have no real medical information to share and have not read any of the literature regarding reduced calorie intake and the response of the body to it.

        Hint: your body is a miser. It evolved to survive shortages. It knows how to reduce use of calories when calories aren't available for input. And second hint: it is easier for the body to make up a calorie intake deficit by burning muscle instead of fat, a tactic that also reduces the resting metabo

    • Yeah, sounds like the typical Daily Mail bullshit.

      There are plenty of ways for non-mobile people to lose weight - dieting, upper body exercise etc etc.

      Your story sounds like the typical "the doctor said to do something impossible!!!!!!!!" bullshit the Daily Mail loves to push - manufacturing outrage because the patient didn't get what they wanted on the first consultation and actually had to *do* something.

      • There are plenty of ways for non-mobile people to lose weight - dieting, upper body exercise etc etc.

        Methods exist, yes.

        However, as we all know, if it were easy to lose body weight there wouldn't be any fat people.

        Even though methods exist, it is still critical to recognize that substantial weight loss is difficult, it requires major life changes for most people, often changes including changes to friendships or careers and/or psychological care, and only the smallest percent of people who attempt to lose significant weight will actually succeed.

        • quires major life changes for most people, often changes including changes to friendships or careers and/or psychological care, and only the smallest percent of people who attempt to lose significant weight will actually succeed.

          Sorry, but those are just the usual excuses - "weight loss is hard". No, it actually isn't. Restrict yourself calorie wise to a 1000 calories a day and you will lose weight, even if you just lay in bed all day.

          People simply don't want to do it.

          So why should they have non-urgent care on their own terms?

          • Restrict yourself calorie wise to a 1000 calories a day and you will lose weight, even if you just lay in bed all day. People simply don't want to do it.

            Yeah, because many times they have to go to WORK every day so they can pay to have a house with that bed in it. I wonder, if NHS is using weight as a tool to ration care because of the cost, will they pay the dole for someone to take nine months off work so they can "lay in bed all day" while choosing your fantastically successful weight loss program?

            I've found that the people who propose such radical diet methods and call others lazy because they cannot stick to them to be medically challenged (i.e. not

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Bert64 ( 520050 )

      You don't need to walk to lose weight, just eat less.
      Starving people don't walk around much, and they don't get fat.
      Losing weight requires discipline, thats all.

  • Isn't the BMI measurement widely deprecated these days?

    • Cases where BMI is badly off (ie, those with a big muscle mass) tend to be distinct from obesity. Also, more accurate methods have the downside of requiring a costly measurement, while all you need to know for BMI is weight and height.

    • It can be used in such extreme cases without problem (unless the guy is 4m wide or a pyramid), but yes, its deprecated.

    • The actual proposal [easternche...ccg.nhs.uk] says a BMI of 35 or over. That's pretty damn big, in the "severely obese" range. It also states exactly WHY, because obese people have far more complications, infections, and after-surgery complications, as do smokers. Not mentioned in the summary is they are are also screening for alcohol. Reading around, the "real" reason is this area is having a HUGE cash-crunch and is using this to push off costs.

  • Non-urgent (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Translation Error ( 1176675 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @04:47PM (#55399211)
    Now the big question is will this result in the patients improving their health before surgery or will surgery just get deferred until it's urgent?
  • with in 10 years, because America is going to go single payer.
    If you Drink, Do Drugs, Smoke or are Over Weight you will not get health care.

    FYI for Kids in America [cdc.gov]
    FYI for Adults in America [cdc.gov]

    Will be interesting to see how the government bureaucrats and politicians handle denying health care. My money is on "SECRET BOARDS". Unless you are on the right team, then you get what ever you need.

    • Funny, Canada has had single-payer for decades, and hasn't pulled this kind of nonsense.

      Are Americans such sheep that they'd put up with it? I have my doubts.

      • Yes it has. Canada has seen an explosion in the cost of providing universal healthcare. So much so that they have to ration care, have caps on the number of procedures in a given year, which leads to longer wait times. Some simple research will show you the same results. It is dying under its own weight. Choices are simple: tax more or reduce services. Either way it will get back to the same point again. Something people don't seem to get is that there will never be a time where there is "enough"
        • To clarify, Canada hasn't chosen to use smoking or obesity as the way to defer procedures covered under universal healthcare, but they have reduced services. They chose to make everyone wait longer. Either way, both methods are just delaying the inevitable.

        • We ration care too. It's just by ability to pay. If I can't afford a face-lift, I don't get one. Similarly, if I can't afford my chemo treatment, I don't get it either.

      • Valid Point, There is this ;)

        America does have one of the Worlds Best Health Care Systems."Money Can Buy" ;) ATM

        FYI
        Canadians Increasingly Come to U.S. For Health Care [usnews.com]
        Canadian Politician Comes to U.S. for Heart Surgery [medpagetoday.com]
        Why Canadian premier seeks health care in U.S. - SFGate [sfgate.com]

        • Those myths and deceptive half-truths have been utterly blown out of the water by this lady, a Canadian doctor testifying in front of the US Senate:

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxtGepwXaes

          Yes, a Canadian politician went to the US to get a minor heart operation done. He is well-known up here as a loudmouthed posturing idiot with more money than brains. He is now retired and out of our hair, mercifully. Also, you may be surprised to learn that we have more than one politician, many of them quite wealthy

  • Robbery. (Score:2)

    by jcr ( 53032 )

    The UK government isn't refunding the taxes that these fat smokers pay for the NHS, are they?

    -jcr

  • Directions in health care (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @06:21PM (#55399975) Journal
    What will gov funded health care look like globally?
    The number of emergency patients that can be cared for over 24 hours given the services needed in tax payer hospitals will be set.
    What to do when too many patients need emergency services and gov funded hospitals cant accept any more patients at that time?
    Wealthy governments will start to place their tax payer covered emergency patients in private hospitals removing services from the fully insured.
    Such new costs will have to be covered more rationing in the public health sector.
    Longer waits to see a specialist .
    Rationing of service to a few main city hospitals. Not in a city? A long wait to get to any services.
    New standards about what level of care will be offered for any elective surgery. Rationing on an age scale. Medications and services just don't get offered to older people.
    A set number of medications. Generic medications that have less of that "new" cost to the tax payer healthcare system. Fewer new drugs get added to the tax payer supported healthcare system so governments can keep funding under control.

