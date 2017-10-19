Doctors To Breathalyse Smokers Before Allowing Them NHS Surgery (bbc.com) 264
Smokers in Hertfordshire, a county in southern England, are to be breathalysed to ensure they have kicked the habit before they are referred for non-urgent surgery. From a report, shared by several readers: Smokers will be breath-tested before they are considered for non-urgent surgery, two clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have decided. Patients in Hertfordshire must stop smoking at least eight weeks before surgery or it may be delayed. Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery. The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) said the plan seemed to be "against the principles of the NHS (the publicly funded national healthcare system for England)." A joint committee of the Hertfordshire Valleys and the East and North Hertfordshire CCGs, which made the decisions, said they had to "make best use of the money and resources available." Patients with a body mass index (BMI) of over 40 must lose 15% of their weight and those with a BMI of over 30 must lose 10%, or reduce it to under a 40 BMI or a 30 BMI - whichever is the greater amount. The lifestyle changes to reduce weight must take place over nine months.
but this is a big step towards them.
What to you think the phrase "step towards them" means?
A slippery slope toward logical fallacies?
Slippery slope does not apply when there is a clear, inevitable path from point A to point B. If I tell you that if you keep increasing the pace of your binge drinking it is going to ruin your liver, I have not made a slippery slope argument. I've told you that A must lead to B. There is not enough money to give every person every medical service that they would like. At some point, someone would have to decide who gets what. In a western culture, that decision maker would most likely be a panel ('caus
I don't think this falls into slippery slope territory. Smoking and obesity aren't things that increase risks in your surgery by something small value, they increase it by large values. Acting like this is some slope that leads us to "death panels", is much like saying, "The Federal government mandates seatbelts, next thing you know they'll be installing cameras in your car and watching you every minute you're in your car." or my personal favorite, "You let your barber cut your hair, next thing you know they'll be lopping off your limbs."
It might be just me, but I think we're really reaching here thinking that this is a gateway to death panels in any country.
"they had to make best use of the money and resources available"
Their healthcare system doesn't have the money or resource to care for everyone, so they're wait-listing smokers and the obese. If everyone were in similar condition, they would still have to ration care since they have neither the money or resources available. This absolutely falls under "death panel". The goal here isn't to promote healthy lifestyle choices, it's to shorten the queue of people waiting for surgery.
Obesity and smoking are not protected classes. Besides which, organ donation already works this way in the US.
The quoted line is right from the summary. The motive isn't promoting health, it's rationing due to insufficient funding and availability.
And yet: seat belt laws -> stop light cameras -> cameras everywhere
This is typical of the bullshit doctors have to put up with these days - patients saying "I want X fixed and I don't want to take any personal responsibility for it".
You've torn some ligaments in your knee - thats terrible, it must hurt and you must be restricted in your movement.
Being obese means you put more weight on that knee - its going to take considerably longer to heal because you are going to struggle to exercise the knee while its healing, because you are fat and can't put your weight on it.
For both of those things, your recovery is massively impacted. The doctor can't just "fix your damn knee", your body is going to do that - and you aren't helping it one little bit.
But how does that impact the surgeon? He does the surgery, he takes his gloves off, he never sees me again.
You die, it goes against their statistics.
You have complications, it goes against their statistics.
The NHS largely runs a "choose and book" service these days - gone are the days when you are booked into the local hospital and get operated on by whichever surgeon is on rotation on that day. You get your referral from your GP, and you get to pick from most NHS hospitals in the UK and most surgeons at that hospital. You get access to that surgeons statistics.
He is just one person. He might never have to see you again, but his boss's boss still has to coordinate the long-term physiotherapy and the follow-up examinations, and possible future surgeries.
You've never actually had surgery, have you?
If you did you would know that Richard_at_work is completely correct.
Obese people face significantly more, and significantly more dangerous, complications, regardless of the surgury.
Ditto with smokers. At an absolute minimum, smokers face SIGNIFICANTLY more pain after surgery. A nonsmoker who would be given, say, tylenol-3, a nonsmoker in the same condition would need opioids so they arn't in agony.
What is "non-urgent surgery," anyway?
Non-Urgent is also known as elective surgery. These are surgeries where a date and time can be set that best meets the doctor's and patient's schedule. There's no need to rush for the surgery because it, at the present time, poses no significant immediate risk to life. This can be things like cataract surgery, mastectomies, vasectomies, donation of a kidney, and so on. None of these surgeries represent an immediate risk to life.
Urgent surgery (or as we call it here "emergency") = you are at grave risk of dying if it doesn't happen immediately
Non-urgent (or as we call it here "elective") = you won't die without it happening immediately
Note that "emergency surgery patients" are at higher risk of anaesthetic problems and surgical site infections because they haven't been (and can't be) properly assessed and prepared.
Within the elective category, there's categories [qld.gov.au].
Sometimes the "try to save the life of someone 80 years old at great expense" isn't so cut and dried.
The treatment proposed for the 80-year old will have a range of possible successes for a group in the same circumstances, ranging from "no change" to "success" where "success" could be an extra 6 months of life with questionable quality.
It means something which isn't required immediately. So, it either shouldn't be covered at all, or it should be covered immediately so it doesn't become a more expensive to treat urgent issue.
You make the mistake in thinking that all non-urgent issues eventually become urgent - they do not.
Does not mean it will become urgent either. Thereâ(TM)s a difference.
Here's a list of categories and explanations within the non-urgent category.
http://www.performance.health.... [qld.gov.au]
How dare they refuse to save people's lives just because they're trying to kill themselves!
Nothing new. Old people are denied kidney transplants, cancer treatments etc all the time in England.
To clarify, they are denied them everywhere for medical reasons, in England they are denied them for financial ones.
Do you have any proof of that?
Because my wife is a GP - and she disagrees with you. She successfully referred a 90 year old for cancer treatment just a few weeks ago.
We've always had "death panels" in that we've never been able to afford to keep treating people with every last-ditch expensive possibility and always need to decide when it's better for the patient's comfort to just give up.
If it were up to the patient to decide how far to go in saving their lives, you'd probably find a few of them attacking the next patient along with a scalpel to steal organs.
Resources are limited. People did not evolve to live to eighty years old - it takes a lot of very expensive medical care to maintain the lifespan expected today.
Everyone mocked Sarah Palin's "Death Panels" but this is a big step towards them.
Requirements for non-urgent surgeries isn't anything new. The issue is that in their current state the patient has an elevated risk of dying as a result of the surgery. Do no harm is something that is taken seriously.
However, we've already had death panels, you just didn't know about them. Just read about this history of dialysis. [davita.com]
In 1962, Scribner started the world’s first outpatient dialysis facility. Immediately the problem arose of who should be given dialysis, since demand far exceeded the capacity of the six dialysis machines at the center. In another brilliant move, Scribner decided that the decision about who would receive dialysis and who wouldn’t—a matter of life and death for the patients involved—would not be made by him. Instead, the choices would be made by an anonymous committee composed of local residents from various walks of life plus two doctors who practiced outside of the kidney field. Although his decision caused controversy at the time, it was the creation of the first bioethics committee, which changed the approach to accessibility of health care in this country.
When resources are limited, doctors treat the patients (with life-threatening ailments) that have a higher chance of survival. This has been and will remain true as long as th
We already have death panels in US healthcare.
They are called medical insurance claims processors, or adjusters.
You do realize that this is pure crap, right? The actual initiative was to provide payment for voluntary counseling on end-of-life care, that was already in the law, not any denial of healthcare. From Death Panels [wikipedia.org]
Section 1233 of bill HR 3200 which would have paid physicians for providing voluntary counseling to Medicare patients about living wills, advance directives, and end-of-life care options.
...
Legislation providing for counseling patients on advance directives, living wills and end-of-life care had been on the books for years, however, the laws did not provide for physicians to be reimbursed for giving such counseling during routine physical exams of the elderly.
The baby died because its condition was untreatable, no matter what some dodgy US quack says.
When you've stopped being the place that Andrew Wakefield legged it to so he could continue spouting lies about mercury and autism and profiting off three-jab vaccines, come back to us.
It shouldn't be up to the government to "allow" it.
It wasn't "up to the government".
The child had rights independent of its parents - the doctors and hospitals are required to protect the patients rights, especially when they are being violated by the parents.
It was the hospital that went to court to fight the issue - not the government.
The government had no involvement in the case.
Of course, you do know all about the case, right? A few points for you to consider:
1. The US doctor, Professor Hirano, pushing the treatment had massive financial interest in hi
These things arent separable. If the government was in the business of ruling in favor of the parents, the hospital wouldnt have done anything to stop the parents.
The baby has rights. Chief among them is a right to live. The government sentenced the child to death.
Once again, the government was not involved in this case - it was the hospital against the parents.
There is an overriding "right" beyond the "right to live", and that is "the right to not suffer at the hands of others", and that was the right being protected here.
The child was already brain dead - he had been since January 2017. He had no prospect of recovery, no prospect of any quality of life and yet the parents wanted to keep him alive artificially and subject him to unproven, untested treatments (which
He was dying anyway. Nature sentenced the child to death. Or his own messed-up mitochondrial genetics.
The parents, understandably, were clutching at straws. The only doctor who would even propose a treatment was proposing a technique that had never been tested before, not even in animal models. Even if it had somehow worked perfectly, it wouldn't have been able to do a thing about the severe brain damage already incurred. It was a dead end - a one-in-a-thousand shot at what was, at best, a reduction in seve
Actually, I'm pretty sure the US doctor was saying, "ummmm... I suppose it's not inconceivable he might benefit, but I'd have to examine him to know for sure" before he personally examined the baby... then, after flying to England to examine the baby directly, pulled the parents aside & told them, "erm... perhaps I was a bit over-optimistic. Frankly, at this point, it's hopeless. Really. It is."
That said, I think Charlie Gard's parents SHOULD have been allowed to take him to the US at their own expense
The CSRs have already been found to be in violation of the law by a Federal Court. They were only allowed to continue because the ruling has been under appeal since it was made last year.
Appropriations for the CSR was never part of the ACA and by law, and yes the constitution, only the legislative branch can appropriate the money to pay for them and thus far they have declined (both Dems and Reps). Obama used his 'pen and phone' powers (I can't seem to find those defined in the constitution but apparently
Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.
Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.
Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.
Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.
or -- it will get a boost from those looking for a shortcut to "lose weight" and reduce their BMI
Think a little harder.
Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.
Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.
Except that liposuction is a non-urgent surgery, meaning they'd have to reduce their BMI *before* they can have liposuction...
Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery.
This is a risky non-medical (cosmetic) surgery that insurance or the NHS probably won't cover anyways.
Liposuction isn't available on the NHS for weight loss - its used for reconstructive purposes, but you can't get it for free for weight loss.
So the situation remains - if the person is unwilling to diet, they go to a private clinic and pay £2000+ for liposuction.
Being obese is a large risk factor in surgery (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes, absolutely.
First do no harm.
My Dad told me about one of his friends, a cardiologist, who had a patient in for a triple-bypass. Dr. L. went to check on his patient and found him laying in the *hospital* bed smoking cigarettes. Dr. L. canceled the surgery immediately.
Risk due to performing the surgery on that day was significantly greater than the risk due to NOT performing the surgery on that day.
If the surgery is "non-urgent" this means that the risk due to NOT performing the surgery *today* is trivi
Find a different doctor then. You think people just give up if the first surgeon says no, they just go home and die?
Healthcare is a product with infinite demand and limited supply. There must always be a rationing system. In the US it can cost an absurd amount of money. In the UK it is "free" and therefore there will need to be another rationing method.
Cost savings: Only healthy people treated! (Score:5, Interesting)
How long before we see this catch-22 in the Daily Mail:
Guy with bad knees can't walk. Gains weight. Needs knee replacement surgery. Ordered to loose weight before surgery can be approved. Told to get out and walk more to loose weight. "I can't walk!" Sorry, sucks to be you. BTW, I see you have a liver donor card...
Re:Cost savings: Only healthy people treated! (Score:5, Informative)
Walking is great for improving your health in general, but for the sole purpose of losing weight, it's way less effective than just putting less into that pie hole.
Walking is great for improving your health in general, but for the sole purpose of losing weight, it's way less effective than just putting less into that pie hole.
Given your use of derogatory language here, I'm guessing you have no real medical information to share and have not read any of the literature regarding reduced calorie intake and the response of the body to it.
Hint: your body is a miser. It evolved to survive shortages. It knows how to reduce use of calories when calories aren't available for input. And second hint: it is easier for the body to make up a calorie intake deficit by burning muscle instead of fat, a tactic that also reduces the resting metabo
Yeah, sounds like the typical Daily Mail bullshit.
There are plenty of ways for non-mobile people to lose weight - dieting, upper body exercise etc etc.
Your story sounds like the typical "the doctor said to do something impossible!!!!!!!!" bullshit the Daily Mail loves to push - manufacturing outrage because the patient didn't get what they wanted on the first consultation and actually had to *do* something.
There are plenty of ways for non-mobile people to lose weight - dieting, upper body exercise etc etc.
Methods exist, yes.
However, as we all know, if it were easy to lose body weight there wouldn't be any fat people.
Even though methods exist, it is still critical to recognize that substantial weight loss is difficult, it requires major life changes for most people, often changes including changes to friendships or careers and/or psychological care, and only the smallest percent of people who attempt to lose significant weight will actually succeed.
quires major life changes for most people, often changes including changes to friendships or careers and/or psychological care, and only the smallest percent of people who attempt to lose significant weight will actually succeed.
Sorry, but those are just the usual excuses - "weight loss is hard". No, it actually isn't. Restrict yourself calorie wise to a 1000 calories a day and you will lose weight, even if you just lay in bed all day.
People simply don't want to do it.
So why should they have non-urgent care on their own terms?
Restrict yourself calorie wise to a 1000 calories a day and you will lose weight, even if you just lay in bed all day. People simply don't want to do it.
Yeah, because many times they have to go to WORK every day so they can pay to have a house with that bed in it. I wonder, if NHS is using weight as a tool to ration care because of the cost, will they pay the dole for someone to take nine months off work so they can "lay in bed all day" while choosing your fantastically successful weight loss program?
I've found that the people who propose such radical diet methods and call others lazy because they cannot stick to them to be medically challenged (i.e. not
You don't need to walk to lose weight, just eat less.
Starving people don't walk around much, and they don't get fat.
Losing weight requires discipline, thats all.
BMI? (Score:2)
Cases where BMI is badly off (ie, those with a big muscle mass) tend to be distinct from obesity. Also, more accurate methods have the downside of requiring a costly measurement, while all you need to know for BMI is weight and height.
It can be used in such extreme cases without problem (unless the guy is 4m wide or a pyramid), but yes, its deprecated.
Non-urgent (Score:5, Insightful)
If they are my employer, it will be deferred until it's urgent.
Americans will all Find Out (Score:2)
If you Drink, Do Drugs, Smoke or are Over Weight you will not get health care.
FYI for Kids in America [cdc.gov]
FYI for Adults in America [cdc.gov]
Will be interesting to see how the government bureaucrats and politicians handle denying health care. My money is on "SECRET BOARDS". Unless you are on the right team, then you get what ever you need.
Funny, Canada has had single-payer for decades, and hasn't pulled this kind of nonsense.
Are Americans such sheep that they'd put up with it? I have my doubts.
We ration care too. It's just by ability to pay. If I can't afford a face-lift, I don't get one. Similarly, if I can't afford my chemo treatment, I don't get it either.
America does have one of the Worlds Best Health Care Systems."Money Can Buy"
FYI
Canadians Increasingly Come to U.S. For Health Care [usnews.com]
Canadian Politician Comes to U.S. for Heart Surgery [medpagetoday.com]
Why Canadian premier seeks health care in U.S. - SFGate [sfgate.com]
Those myths and deceptive half-truths have been utterly blown out of the water by this lady, a Canadian doctor testifying in front of the US Senate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxtGepwXaes
Yes, a Canadian politician went to the US to get a minor heart operation done. He is well-known up here as a loudmouthed posturing idiot with more money than brains. He is now retired and out of our hair, mercifully. Also, you may be surprised to learn that we have more than one politician, many of them quite wealthy
Robbery. (Score:2)
The UK government isn't refunding the taxes that these fat smokers pay for the NHS, are they?
-jcr
Nope. They don't refund the taxes that go to pave roads they don't drive on either.
Directions in health care (Score:3)
The number of emergency patients that can be cared for over 24 hours given the services needed in tax payer hospitals will be set.
What to do when too many patients need emergency services and gov funded hospitals cant accept any more patients at that time?
Wealthy governments will start to place their tax payer covered emergency patients in private hospitals removing services from the fully insured.
Such new costs will have to be covered more rationing in the public health sector.
Longer waits to see a specialist
Rationing of service to a few main city hospitals. Not in a city? A long wait to get to any services.
New standards about what level of care will be offered for any elective surgery. Rationing on an age scale. Medications and services just don't get offered to older people.
A set number of medications. Generic medications that have less of that "new" cost to the tax payer healthcare system. Fewer new drugs get added to the tax payer supported healthcare system so governments can keep funding under control.
Um, but isn't this exactly society forcing you to?
Which wouldn't bother me if we had private-funded healthcare as a viable option. But since we don't, I guess it's up to Big Brother, since the moment a third party pays, it's no longer just about me and my doctor, right?
That third-party being either the Government or private insurance - so how are they different? I private insurer can deny you coverage or payment for treatment and can have their own rules for access to care/procedures.
Re: Take care of your body (Score:5, Informative)
In the UK? Yes, we have private-funded healthcare as an option - go take out any one of the dozens of private healthcare plans and check yourself into a Spire hospital for whatever you want cut off, adjusted, added or fondled.
The NHS isn't the only option in the UK.
But be warned - if you arrest on the private hospitals operating table, they are 100% going to be calling an NHS ambulance to deal with it.
Absolutely not. Read the last sentence of the post you replied to.
No - you are voluntarily choosing not to use the NHS, thats your choice. The NHS will always be there to scrape you off the road after a car accident, to treat your cardiac arrest when you fall over in a shopping mall, to reset your broken leg when you fall down stairs after a boozy night out.
It will always give you treatment - just not on *your* terms alone. And thats perfectly fine.
It's not society's job to do it for you
Unless you have socialized medicine, then it is. At the same time, if "society" is footing the bill for your medical care, you shouldn't be surprised when "society" puts constraints on your behaviors.
It's not society's job to do it for you
Unless you have socialized medicine, then it is. At the same time, if "society" is footing the bill for your medical care, you shouldn't be surprised when "society" puts constraints on your behaviors.
Makes sense to me. Now tell us how you feel about drug tests for recipients of public assistance.
Unless you have socialized medicine, then it is. At the same time, if "society" is footing the bill for your medical care, you shouldn't be surprised when "society" puts constraints on your behaviors.
Makes sense to me. Now tell us how you feel about drug tests for recipients of public assistance.
TFS and TFA are about "non-urgent" surgery. If the the drug tests were limited to cases like this, I'm not sure I see a problem - as long as access to urgent surgery is unconstrained. I imagine this logic (critical vs. non-critical) could be expanded to handle general public assistance, if that was what you meant.
Its not society - its the people who are taking onboard the *risk* of your surgery, in other words its the doctors and hospitals.
This is about *elective* surgery - non-essential. Which means that risk factors come into play considerably more - the CCG and the surgeons involved are improving their risk considerations by telling you to lose weight or stop smoking, as both of those things increase odds of complications during surgery.
Its quite simple - if you yourself are not willing to take action to reduce
I would submit that "risk of complication" is simply a shield to hide behind. The NHS has limited funds and too many people that want access to them. The game becomes one of finding ways to deny players access to those funds. You can't have perfect health care for everybody for free on the cheap.
You can submit anything you like, but a surgeons license isn't beholden to budgets or funding, and risk taking can and will open a surgeon up to GMC investigation.
Society has changed massively in the past 20 years - people have largely stopped taking responsibility for their own bodies and have started treating the medical profession as a quick-fix you-work-for-me solution.
In the UK, GPs have a hard time denying antibiotics to patients with viral infections - if the patient doesn't get the antibiotics durin
No, they aren't paid to take the risk, they are paid to perform successful surgeries.
Risk taking surgeons are people that the GMC love to smack down - no surgeon is going to risk their doctoring license simply because you think you have more of a right to demand treatment rather than take personal responsibility for destroying your own body.
We also have socialised medicine on the cheap - our per-capita spending is much smaller than any of the major continental European countries, which might explain why the NHS is constantly overwhelmed and struggling for resources.
Two words: supplemental policy. The math isn't that hard, try using your brain.
However, one does have to ask whether this is a wise choice based on the evidence. If the patient is in pain, for example, forcing that patient into the traumatic experience of withdrawal may be contraindicated, and if the surgery has preventative merits, patients may delay to avoid that experience and end up burdening the system even more once the need progresses to an urgent state.
However, one does have to ask whether this is a wise choice based on the evidence.
Agree. A much better strategy would be to require a mandatory annual checkup.
During the checkup, the patient will be checked for all the normal stuff, And in addition they will be checked for "Hazards" --- for example, checks will be made to determine if they are Obese or a Smoker.
Patients will be assessed an annual Penalty or additional charge that will append to taxes owed; E.g. $1400 fine for failing to report
Yes, I totally want our thoroughly corrupt government deciding who lives or dies. That's clearly better than a profit-motive based implementation where an increased demand for surgeries prompts new facilities and more doctors to fulfill the need. Whereas the government would likely ration care and wait-list patients that can't survive that long, with taxpayer funded bonuses to the heartless bastards responsible.
You don't understand how insurance works. Pre-existing condition clauses are necessary. Insurance is a risk pool. You spread out the risk by having healthy people paying in to protect themselves should they need care, and that money is used to fund care for people in need. Without the pre-existing condition clause, healthy people wouldn't buy in until they need care. They won't have paid anything in. Enough people do that and there is no pool to draw from.
Personal policies are expensive because the va
Re:Single Payer Health Care is Great ! (Score:4, Funny)
Whats the Fucking Spaghetti Monster have to do with the price of rice in China?
Higher consumption of spaghetti would result in lower consumption of rice, resulting in lower demand and thus lower price.
But one example of why having the government that involved in our lives is a really bad idea. The budget will be manipulated, best not to have the government holding the reigns at all.
Because as we learned from Wall Street in 2008, private entities never manipulate their budgets or balance sheets.
The doctor's trying to save your life, not deny you healthcare. Where's the controversy here? I don't see it.
The controversy is that everyone interprets the statements in their own world view, and generally comes to conclusions they don't like.
Taking the time to deeply understand the issues, even the hard parts, before forming the conclusions and jumping on the bandwagon with pitchforks and torches.
Certain things increase the risk factors. As you point out, when that happens and the risks of doing the surgery could be reduced by making some changes and doing the surgery later, then it makes sense to postpone it.