Intelligent People More At Risk of Mental Illness, Study Finds

schwit1 shares a report from The Independent: The stereotype of a tortured genius may have a basis in reality after a new study found that people with higher IQs are more at risk of developing mental illness. A team of U.S. researchers surveyed 3,715 members of American Mensa with an IQ higher than 130. An "average IQ score" or "normal IQ score" can be defined as a score between 85 and 115. The team asked the Mensa members to report whether they had been diagnoses with mental illnesses, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). They were also asked to report mood and anxiety disorders, or whether the suspected they suffered from any mental illnesses that had yet to be diagnosed, as well as physiological diseases, like food allergies and asthma. After comparing this with the statistical national average for each illness they found that those in the Mensa community had considerably higher rates of varying disorders. While 10 per cent of the general population were diagnosed with anxiety disorder, that rose to 20 percent among the Mensa community, according to the study which published in the Science Direct journal.
You're also getting a bit mixed up with the introvert/extrovert scale; extroverts are generally happier, introverts are generally more thoughtful -- although that's not the same as "intelligent"; it's somewhat orthogonal although both thoughtfulness and intelligence contribute to mental performance.
I find extroverts gain energy from being around new people and groups of people. Introverts lose/spend energy from being around new people and groups of people.
I'm an extrovert by training (Dale Carnegie) and that mitigates the energy loss (because you have a plan/script) but I still can run out and need to get away from people.
When tested on meyer's briggs I used to be barely an "I" tho. These days, I'm barely an "E".
Here's a better heuristic. Look at your family. If you think you're the only one that isn't crazy, that's because you're just as crazy as the rest of them.
Correlation is not causation. An obvious explanation is that intelligent people have higher incomes, and can afford to better medical care, which leads to more mental health diagnoses.
"However, the study pointed out that a high IQ was not the cause of mental illness, but it could be correlated with the highly intelligent community."
Or a high IQ could be correlated with better jobs and better health benefits, therefore leading to more diagnoses of mental illness.
Or mental health professionals could have more difficulty identifying mental illnesses in those with lower IQ.
Where are the controls? I realize that relying on subject-reported data in studies is necessary in some cases, bu
I realize that relying on subject-reported data in studies is necessary in some cases, but I believe they could've done better than this.
Maybe they could have "done better", but they probably couldn't with the budget they had. The usual point of cheaper-and-lower-quality studies like this is to show why spending more money might be worthwhile.
BTW, since we're throwing out random theories: Mensa, as an organisation, is more attractive to people with a predisposition to mental illness. Highly intelligent people who are well-adjusted are less likely to join.
Doesn't mean they don't have problems. Smarter people are better at diagnosis.
Members of MENSA more likely to have access to health care, including psychiatric kind.
Film at... umm... whenever. Just stream the goddamn thing.
You make a good point. I'm thinking of the people I know who have belonged to Mensa over the years. They're a pretty messed up group. Imagine joining a club that selects for the results of an IQ test.
You'd be better off joining a club that selects for the results of a urine test. Unless it's the group that scored "positive" in the urine test. I want to party with them.
Unfortunately, my urine tested negative for "credulity about the scientific merit of IQ tests".
People with mental illness more likely to be intelligent?
Apparently a higher than average percentage of people with mental illness.
I envy those people I know who are capable of insanity and irrationality.
So far my brain just won't break.
But alzheimers or dementia are probably in my late 70s.
It's a problem because the rational person sees a lot of the bad in the world and can't really alleviate their own suffering other than by taking mind altering substances or temporarily distracting activities.
I envy those people I know who are capable of insanity and irrationality.
Then you're a fool.
It's a problem because the rational person sees a lot of the bad in the world and can't really alleviate their own suffering other than by taking mind altering substances or temporarily distracting activities.
As someone who suffers from mental illness, I perceive people who are distraught by the everyday evils in the world to be like children crying over spilled milk. You seek to escape what I would consider an ideal state. The world isn't great but you fail to recognize that it's full of issues that can be rectified.
Plausible explanation in TFA (Score:3)
I know, I know -- I read it. I'm sorry.
Their research was based on model that suggests intelligent people with "hyper brains" are more reactive to environmental stimulus and that “may predispose them to certain psychological disorders as well as physiological conditions involving elevated sensory and altered immune and inflammatory responses".
Their study seemed to confirm this, as it suggested that because of their increased awareness levels, those with higher IQs react more to their environment. This creates a hyper brain/hyper body scenario, where they display a hyperactive central nervous system.
So highly intelligent people focus more on the shit going on around them and melt down over it. The more oblivious percentiles brush it off (if they even noticed it at all) and move on with their lives. That seems about right.
Didn't even have to read the article to tell you that. Once you understand the disgusting realities of the world, and our overlords, and the many layers of evil machinations that keep it perpetuating, it's liable to drive you insane.
I'm being pedantic, but if you notice everybody else complaining about the lack of controls (including myself), then you'll excuse some pedantry.
Your post is mistitled because it is not a "plausible explanation in TFA." They created a model, then tried to validate it with research. That fact that it "seems about right" to you isn't enough because it obviously "seemed about right" to them also. That's why they decided to conduct research to try to validate it.
Our collective problem is with the *research*
