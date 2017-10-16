Ophelia Became a Major Hurricane Where No Storm Had Before (arstechnica.com) 80
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The system formerly known as Hurricane Ophelia is moving into Ireland on Monday, bringing "status red" weather throughout the day to the island. The Irish National Meteorological Service, Met Eireann, has warned that, "Violent and destructive gusts of 120 to 150km/h are forecast countrywide, and in excess of these values in some very exposed and hilly areas. There is a danger to life and property." Ophelia transitioned from a hurricane to an extra-tropical system on Sunday, but that only marginally diminished its threat to Ireland and the United Kingdom on Monday, before it likely dissipates near Norway on Tuesday. The primary threat from the system was high winds, with heavy rains. Forecasters marveled at the intensification of Ophelia on Saturday, as it reached Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson scale and became a major hurricane. For a storm in the Atlantic basin, this is the farthest east that a major hurricane has been recorded during the satellite era of observations. Additionally, it was the farthest north, at 35.9 degrees north, that an Atlantic major hurricane has existed this late in the year since 1939.
No, I'm not saying things aren't warmer. But I do think we're overplaying many current observations (in terms of where and how we're spotting weather conditions with unprecedentedly sophisticated modern tools and record keeping) as being "never before seen!" - when we actually mean, "since we started using satellites and doppler radar and storm chasing aircraft" or "since a few decades ago, because who can expect a panic to sound as good if we include things that last happened longer ago than the beginning of this year."
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. Too bad this isn't one of those times, eh.
...because who can expect a panic to sound as good if we include things that last happened longer ago than the beginning of this year...
We just started using satellites and doppler radar and storm chasing aircraft last year???
We just started using satellites and doppler radar and storm chasing aircraft last year???
No, but since they haven't seen a storm like that since 1939, current reporting implies it's never happened before. And depending on what network you're watching, it has only happened because Trump became president in January. Try to keep up. That wasn't a storm that hit Puerto Rico, it's all part of his genocide plan. You can tell, because a politician said so.
Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Funny)
Man, he takes credit for everything, doesn't he?
I'd be willing to make an exception for "Donald Trump is an utter failure as President".
He makes only the bigliest of storms...
Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Informative)
For the record, even the oil companies are saying that climate change is a major concern. Being to the right of those guys on an environmental issue really takes a particular kind of dumb-ass.
How do you know they weren't just toadying up to Obama?
It's not like Obama wouldn't use his "pen and phone" to illegally funnel billions of dollars of federal funds to companies advancing his agenda...
Federal judge rules Obamacare is being funded unconstitutionally [latimes.com]
The Constitution says "No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law," Collyer noted, but the administration has continued to pay billions to insurers for their extra cost of providing health coverage.
"Paying [those] reimbursements without an appropriation thus violates the Constitution," she wrote. "Congress is the only source for such an appropriation, and no public money can be spent without one."
How do you know they weren't just toadying up to Obama?
Because oil companies outlast presidents, and they wouldn't have compromised their position just to buddy up to one of them.
Re:Those were the days. (Score:4, Informative)
I'm not sure, but I doubt it's due to Trump. IIRC, for a hurricane to form, you need cold, not hot air.
Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Informative)
The existence of ocean weather patterns created by the movement of warm water has been known for centuries. The existence of a cycle between El Niño and La Niña has been known for a very long time and the cycle is usually about 4 to 6 years. This has changed and if the cycle continues to expand in years it is a direct result of rapid climate change. The extended duration of the last cycle cause the Pacific blob, a patch of warmer water much further north in the Pacific, something never seen before.
As we see the global mean temperatures are increasing more rapidly [nasa.gov] directly because of the corresponding increase in atmospheric C02. [nasa.gov]
As a direct result of these rapid changes we can expect a much more violent climate. Plain and simple storms that cause damage will increase in frequency and severity and there is nothing we can do about it accept try to reduce the use of fossil fuels to slow the increase in atmospheric CO2. These are just the inconvenient truths about how messing up our atmospheric gas balance with the unrelenting and ever increasing burning of fossil fuels is causing more trouble than it is worth. Facts do not cause the panic however failure to act does. We still have people who believe in the idiotic NIMBY dictum that "the solution to pollution is dilution" shilling for the energy giants. Scott Pruitt is one of the worst.
Yes C02 is not a pollutant by definition but a sudden atmospheric imbalance of gases is something which is obviously going to effect our civilization in ways that we might regret. A slightly warmer earth is not necessarily a dangerous thing provided the change is not too fast for us to adapt as a species. Humans are causing an unnatural cycle to occur in atmosphere whether or not we survive our stupidity as a species remains to be seen. Then again just perhaps these short sighted greedy assholes that think they are capable of running the world will teach us to work together as a species for a change. Either that or they will blow us all up and thus solve the very real problem of mankind changing the earth's atmosphere too rapidly. The next phase of Trumpification of truth will most likely be the removal of the data to show what is happening simply do that by dissolving NASA now that muzzling the scientists working there is not working. Make America Great Again is the biggest lie ever foisted upon a peoples!
Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Interesting)
Pacific Blob? How are you so confident there wasn't a "pacific blob" in the 1600s? Do we have satellite observations of oceanic temperatures from the 17th century to back that up? Are you assembling that data from observations? Did they have calibrated temperature probes taking measurements day and night thousands of miles out at sea?
It seems to me that a lot of your belief system is built on inferences and assumptions. The largest of those being that the weather events of the 21st century have somehow made a biblical deviation from the norm. Anything approaching a climate "norm" is based on such a limited understanding of the world, it's hard to accept as the truth. Global Warming may be a new phenomenon. But if it is we need to treat it like a science with skepticism, and not like a religion.
Global warming very much is a science, and the researchers involved do examine their data and conclusions with a lot of skepticism and they do a lot of work figuring out how to test their assumptions (I suspect there's a bunch of actual papers dedicated to figuring out if there was a "pacific blob" in the 1600s). Of course there is some uncertainty over how serious the problem will be (though as evidence mounts the problem seems to be getting worse).
But you also need to be prudent. We're talking about taking mitigating action against the cautious projections. You are correct we're dealing with a lot of unknowns. If the scientists are underestimating we might be in a lot more trouble than we realize, this isn't some computer game where someone gave us a nice path to galactic colonization, it's quite possible that the byproducts of industrialization prove disastrous for human civilization.
If the scientists are underestimating we might be in a lot more trouble than we realize,
And we already know they are, because they are repeatedly being surprised; everything is happening faster than expected by all but the most pessimistic models. (Even most of them are being outpaced by reality.)
Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Informative)
Your belief system seems to recognize climate data going back only a few decades, perhaps a century.
In fact, we have climate data going back further than you apparently believe. There are direct measurements of sea temperatures from the mid-18th century (ships logs) and many proxy measurements, going back far, far, further.
So, yes, we can tell that the rate of climate change is unprecedented.
So, yes, we can tell that the rate of climate change is unprecedented.
Sure is! Because people froze to death where Washington, DC is now, from temperatures they'd never experienced even in the heart of European winters. They've also died from "bad air" or as it's known today as malaria as far south as central Quebec -- it wasn't the draining of swamps that changed things, it was several decades of cold weather that pushed malaria carrying mosquito's further south. That was all in the span of 150 years too, and it wasn't cold to warm.
Just keep in mind that there's plenty of
Re: (Score:3)
Your belief system seems to recognize climate data going back only a few decades, perhaps a century.
Climate data goes further back obviously, but the problem is that data varies a lot in consistency, accuracy, frequency, space span.
It is like sea serpents, old data, and giant oarfishes, modern data, or krakens, old data, and giant squids, modern data: yes, you have data going back for centuries, but that data is really sketchy and totally useless if you want to infer species distribution, behavioural differences etc. through time.
In fact, we have climate data going back further than you apparently believe. There are direct measurements of sea temperatures from the mid-18th century (ships logs) and many proxy measurements, going back far, far, further.
The margin of error on those measurements are huge, and even in those there are rather large swings. Check out the historical rate of change in this reconstruction [tinypic.com], or look at around 1100 in these reconstructions [nap.edu]. The green in that second graph definitely shows a rate that changes more than our current rate. But again, the error bars are so huge in the reconstructions that a lot of questions remain: the science is definitely not settled there.
Re: (Score:3)
This is my personal favorite indication of climate change. The Sphinx snow patch in Scotland has melted only seven times in the last 300 years. They *ALL* occurred in the last 75 years, *FOUR* of those meltings occurred in the last 21 years.
Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Informative)
We do in fact have direct observations [noaa.gov] of ocean temperatures dating as far back as 1662. Thermometers did exist before the days of satellites, even if accuracy and coverage wasn't up to modern standards. Temperatures recorded then weren't even close to what we're seeing today.
In fact, we have multiple lines of evidence going back much further than that (cited thoroughly in e.g. the IPCC WG1 reports such as Chapter 5, Paleoclimate Archives) that show that the speed of current climate changes are unprecedented in anything like recent history (including ice ages). This is not surprising, considering that we can clearly see from the observational record that levels of greenhouse gases have risen from "more or less normal" to "unprecedented in the last 800,000+ years" in just the last century or so. Our knowledge of past conditions is a lot less limited than you seem to think - maybe try browsing some of the papers cited in WG1.
Since the observational evidence is entirely consistent with our physical models of past conditions, based on the known atmospheric conditions, solar output, GHG concentrations, recorded volcanism etc, speculation that "it could've been different, we just don't know" won't gain you much traction in actual scientific circles. You'd have to provide pretty solid observational evidence of anomalous ocean temperatures in the past, if you want scientists to accept that such conditions were in any way likely.
Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Informative)
Pacific Blob? How are you so confident there wasn't a "pacific blob" in the 1600s? Do we have satellite observations of oceanic temperatures from the 17th century to back that up? Are you assembling that data from observations? Did they have calibrated temperature probes taking measurements day and night thousands of miles out at sea? It seems to me that a lot of your belief system is built on inferences and assumptions. The largest of those being that the weather events of the 21st century have somehow made a biblical deviation from the norm. Anything approaching a climate "norm" is based on such a limited understanding of the world, it's hard to accept as the truth. Global Warming may be a new phenomenon. But if it is we need to treat it like a science with skepticism, and not like a religion.
Yes there have been anomalies and let us all hope beyond hope that this is indeed what we are seeing. The Maunder Minimum mini ice age that killed millions of poor people due to starvation and crop failure in Northern Europe and Russia during the Baroque era comes to mind.
Yes I have a healthy sense of scientific skepticism. But scientific skepticism does not help much when the bear decides that you are supper.
Who knows? For all we know about the solar system the sun might suddenly go into another cycle that puts the damper on global warming and makes the rapid burning of all the fossil fuels we can get our hands on a necessity for our survival. Some things however we can predict with a fair amount of certainty and with the very recent warming of the earths atmosphere and surface water temps, changes in dangerous weather patterns that will effect us drastically will happen within our life times and that of our children and this is a almost a certainty.
A rapid move now away from fossil fuel consumption might just save us if there is another mini ice age coming or if we blow ourselves up and in so doing actually test the nuclear winter hypothesis. Then again the MAD policy of the cold war served us well in one regard. At least it kept us from testing the nuclear winter hypothesis. Why some of us insist upon continuing to test the hypothesis of global warming by listening to the fossil fuel industry shills however is MAD in my books given the correlation between recent increases in C02 levels and the recent increases in global mean temperatures!
lucky for us, what you think is irrelevant.
especially since what you think is directly disproven by the actual data.
also, hurricanes aren't exactly small events liable to be missed without satellites.
Ok, how many hurricanes have to devastate the land before we can talk about there might be something wrong? It's not like like we're in any hurry, it's probably too late already anyway.
The UK started naming heavy storms that hit it's shores a few years ago, it doesn't have to be a hurricane or a cyclone under the UK's naming criteria, and I believe that's where the name has come from.
Sort of - the UK has it's own naming scheme which runs in alphabetical order and there's only been one so far so this should have been called Brian as the second. There is another rule, however, that if a storm is named by the American National Hurricane Center it keeps that name as it loses its hurricane status.
Yup, Met Eireann (in partnership with the UK Met Office) did so in order to raise public awareness of inbound storms. People apparently react better to "Storm Aileen" than they do to "Category 1 Storm", though you still get idiots standing on piers [twitter.com].
It's probably helps to mention that while these conditions are nothing like those encountered in Caribbean, the British Isles and Europe are unused to extreme wind conditions, so [many] people aren't aware of how quickly these conditions can overpower you.
it was the farthest north, at 35.9 degrees north, that an Atlantic major hurricane has existed this late in the year since 1939.
Had to dig deep and add three qualifiers to sensationalize this one.
The farthest north...
in the Atlantic...
this time of year...
in the last 77 years.
ex-Hurricane Debbie hit Ireland Sept, 1961 (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Highest winds 1-minute sustained: 120 mph (195 km/h)
Lowest pressure 961 mbar (hPa); 28.38 inHg
Fatalities 78 total
Damage $50 million (1961 USD) (Estimated)
Check back later whether Ophelia will *REALLY* be "worst evah".
The summary qualified it, to quote
A bit later in the year then Sept.
It might not even be over quite yet for the Caribbean and even perhaps the Gulf of Mexico. Check out NOAA the water temps are still way up for this time of year.
