Earth Science

Ophelia Became a Major Hurricane Where No Storm Had Before (arstechnica.com) 80

Posted by BeauHD from the first-of-its-kind dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The system formerly known as Hurricane Ophelia is moving into Ireland on Monday, bringing "status red" weather throughout the day to the island. The Irish National Meteorological Service, Met Eireann, has warned that, "Violent and destructive gusts of 120 to 150km/h are forecast countrywide, and in excess of these values in some very exposed and hilly areas. There is a danger to life and property." Ophelia transitioned from a hurricane to an extra-tropical system on Sunday, but that only marginally diminished its threat to Ireland and the United Kingdom on Monday, before it likely dissipates near Norway on Tuesday. The primary threat from the system was high winds, with heavy rains. Forecasters marveled at the intensification of Ophelia on Saturday, as it reached Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson scale and became a major hurricane. For a storm in the Atlantic basin, this is the farthest east that a major hurricane has been recorded during the satellite era of observations. Additionally, it was the farthest north, at 35.9 degrees north, that an Atlantic major hurricane has existed this late in the year since 1939.

  • Those were the days. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @11:46PM (#55381143)
    Back in 1939, when global warming was much worse!

    No, I'm not saying things aren't warmer. But I do think we're overplaying many current observations (in terms of where and how we're spotting weather conditions with unprecedentedly sophisticated modern tools and record keeping) as being "never before seen!" - when we actually mean, "since we started using satellites and doppler radar and storm chasing aircraft" or "since a few decades ago, because who can expect a panic to sound as good if we include things that last happened longer ago than the beginning of this year."

    • ...because who can expect a panic to sound as good if we include things that last happened longer ago than the beginning of this year...

      We just started using satellites and doppler radar and storm chasing aircraft last year???

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by ScentCone ( 795499 )

        We just started using satellites and doppler radar and storm chasing aircraft last year???

        No, but since they haven't seen a storm like that since 1939, current reporting implies it's never happened before. And depending on what network you're watching, it has only happened because Trump became president in January. Try to keep up. That wasn't a storm that hit Puerto Rico, it's all part of his genocide plan. You can tell, because a politician said so.

        • Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Funny)

          by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @12:57AM (#55381317) Journal

          it has only happened because Trump became president in January.

          Man, he takes credit for everything, doesn't he?

        • Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Informative)

          by h33t l4x0r ( 4107715 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @01:38AM (#55381411)
          For the record, even the oil companies are saying that climate change is a major concern. Being to the right of those guys on an environmental issue really takes a particular kind of dumb-ass.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            For the record, even the oil companies are saying that climate change is a major concern. Being to the right of those guys on an environmental issue really takes a particular kind of dumb-ass.

            How do you know they weren't just toadying up to Obama?

            It's not like Obama wouldn't use his "pen and phone" to illegally funnel billions of dollars of federal funds to companies advancing his agenda...

            Federal judge rules Obamacare is being funded unconstitutionally [latimes.com]

            The Constitution says "No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law," Collyer noted, but the administration has continued to pay billions to insurers for their extra cost of providing health coverage.

            "Paying [those] reimbursements without an appropriation thus violates the Constitution," she wrote. "Congress is the only source for such an appropriation, and no public money can be spent without one."

            • How do you know they weren't just toadying up to Obama?

              Because oil companies outlast presidents, and they wouldn't have compromised their position just to buddy up to one of them.

        • Re:Those were the days. (Score:4, Informative)

          by Zocalo ( 252965 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @03:26AM (#55381635) Homepage
          I think you're mis-parsing the report a bit. What's exceptional here is the *combination* of factors; the strength of the storm, that it's so far east, *and* so late in the year. There have absolutely been recorded storms that are more powerful, further east, *or* later in the year, but not all three at the same time - hence it's of at least some note to those with an interest in meteology or climate change - even the deniers and skeptics, since they need to know about it to try debunk it. Yeah, there's an element of those dumb precedent stats [xkcd.com] (Oblig. XKCD) like "Party X has never lost the election when they've won seats Y & Z", but there's nothing wrong with the reporting - all it does is state a series of facts about the storm.

        • I'm not sure, but I doubt it's due to Trump. IIRC, for a hurricane to form, you need cold, not hot air.

    • Re:Those were the days. (Score:5, Informative)

      by deviated_prevert ( 1146403 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @01:00AM (#55381329) Journal
      The level of panic is not what we have to worry about as the Atlantic boils for the next however many years it takes for the Pacific to switch around to El Niño again. What we do have to worry about is a longer succession of seasons of high ocean temps in the Atlantic and the shift in the cycle caused by global warming. Like all short sighted comments about what is going on the failure here is to see obvious trends and it is these trends to climate extremes that are the thing we have to worry about the most.

      The existence of ocean weather patterns created by the movement of warm water has been known for centuries. The existence of a cycle between El Niño and La Niña has been known for a very long time and the cycle is usually about 4 to 6 years. This has changed and if the cycle continues to expand in years it is a direct result of rapid climate change. The extended duration of the last cycle cause the Pacific blob, a patch of warmer water much further north in the Pacific, something never seen before.

      As we see the global mean temperatures are increasing more rapidly [nasa.gov] directly because of the corresponding increase in atmospheric C02. [nasa.gov]

      As a direct result of these rapid changes we can expect a much more violent climate. Plain and simple storms that cause damage will increase in frequency and severity and there is nothing we can do about it accept try to reduce the use of fossil fuels to slow the increase in atmospheric CO2. These are just the inconvenient truths about how messing up our atmospheric gas balance with the unrelenting and ever increasing burning of fossil fuels is causing more trouble than it is worth. Facts do not cause the panic however failure to act does. We still have people who believe in the idiotic NIMBY dictum that "the solution to pollution is dilution" shilling for the energy giants. Scott Pruitt is one of the worst.

      Yes C02 is not a pollutant by definition but a sudden atmospheric imbalance of gases is something which is obviously going to effect our civilization in ways that we might regret. A slightly warmer earth is not necessarily a dangerous thing provided the change is not too fast for us to adapt as a species. Humans are causing an unnatural cycle to occur in atmosphere whether or not we survive our stupidity as a species remains to be seen. Then again just perhaps these short sighted greedy assholes that think they are capable of running the world will teach us to work together as a species for a change. Either that or they will blow us all up and thus solve the very real problem of mankind changing the earth's atmosphere too rapidly. The next phase of Trumpification of truth will most likely be the removal of the data to show what is happening simply do that by dissolving NASA now that muzzling the scientists working there is not working. Make America Great Again is the biggest lie ever foisted upon a peoples!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dywolf ( 2673597 )

      lucky for us, what you think is irrelevant.
      especially since what you think is directly disproven by the actual data.

      also, hurricanes aren't exactly small events liable to be missed without satellites.

    • Ok, how many hurricanes have to devastate the land before we can talk about there might be something wrong? It's not like like we're in any hurry, it's probably too late already anyway.

  • name failure ,, Hurricane , its a tropical storm or typhoon , but once above between 30 and 40 latitude it becomes an Arctic Cyclone hence ex / former /recently separated hurricane , as it got a devorce from having a name in the process, as arctic cyclones are not normaly named

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xest ( 935314 )

      The UK started naming heavy storms that hit it's shores a few years ago, it doesn't have to be a hurricane or a cyclone under the UK's naming criteria, and I believe that's where the name has come from.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Sort of - the UK has it's own naming scheme which runs in alphabetical order and there's only been one so far so this should have been called Brian as the second. There is another rule, however, that if a storm is named by the American National Hurricane Center it keeps that name as it loses its hurricane status.

      • Yup, Met Eireann (in partnership with the UK Met Office) did so in order to raise public awareness of inbound storms. People apparently react better to "Storm Aileen" than they do to "Category 1 Storm", though you still get idiots standing on piers [twitter.com].

        It's probably helps to mention that while these conditions are nothing like those encountered in Caribbean, the British Isles and Europe are unused to extreme wind conditions, so [many] people aren't aware of how quickly these conditions can overpower you.

  • It's totally time for a Scorpions comeback tour!

  • Digging for first (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    it was the farthest north, at 35.9 degrees north, that an Atlantic major hurricane has existed this late in the year since 1939.

    Had to dig deep and add three qualifiers to sensationalize this one.

    The farthest north...
    in the Atlantic...
    this time of year...
    in the last 77 years.

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Highest winds 1-minute sustained: 120 mph (195 km/h)
    Lowest pressure 961 mbar (hPa); 28.38 inHg

    Fatalities 78 total
    Damage $50 million (1961 USD) (Estimated)

    Check back later whether Ophelia will *REALLY* be "worst evah".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      The summary qualified it, to quote

      Additionally, it was the farthest north, at 35.9 degrees north, that an Atlantic major hurricane has existed this late in the year since 1939.

      A bit later in the year then Sept.

    • And this is exactly the point Debbie was Sept 16 now we are now dealing with high water temps in the Atlantic causing major storms in Ireland a full month later. A huge difference and like comparing apples to oranges. The warm surface water is staying around much longer and is spreading much further to the north and this is a real problem.

      It might not even be over quite yet for the Caribbean and even perhaps the Gulf of Mexico. Check out NOAA [noaa.gov] the water temps are still way up for this time of year. The mid

