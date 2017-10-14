8.5-Ton Chinese Space Station Will Crash To Earth In a Few Months (cnbc.com) 6
dryriver writes: China launched a space laboratory named Tiangong 1 into orbit in 2011. The space laboratory was supposed to become a symbol of China's ambitious bid to become a space superpower. After two years in space, Tiangong 1 started experiencing technical failure. Last year Chinese officials confirmed that the space laboratory had to be scrapped. The 8.5 ton heavy space laboratory has begun its descent towards Earth and is expected to crash back to Earth within the next few months.
Most of the laboratory is expected to burn up in earth's atmosphere, but experts believe that pieces as heavy as 100 kilograms (220 pounds) may survive re-entry and impact earth's surface. Nobody will be able to predict with any precision where those chunks of space laboratory will land on Earth until a few hours before re-entry occurs. The chance that anyone would be harmed by Tiangong-1's debris is considered unlikely.
When NASA's SkyLab fell to earth in 1979, an Australian town fined them $400 -- for littering.
Every time I buy Chinese made tech, I start out with high hopes for it. Then 2 years later everything starts breaking and I have to give up and scrap it and buy something good.
"Nobody will be able to predict with any precision where those chunks of space laboratory will land on Earth until a few hours before re-entry occurs."
"The chance that anyone would be harmed by Tiangong-1's debris is considered unlikely."
You're not allowed to assert this.
... I may be a debris, let me check ...
If a 100 kg debris make it to someone's body, he's very likely to be harmed.
But who am I to tell ? I not with NASA, nor a Chinese
The chances of the debris to hit anyone are low (the area with actual humans on it divided by total area of earth), that's why it's unlikely. If they do hit someone, the chances of harm are quite high, but again, that's unlikely to happen.
I was poorly trying to refer to The Guide (the one which says "Don't panic").
I can't quote, but think it says something like : the most improbable things have more chances to happen.
But can you imagine me, a French guy, trying to make a joke on a mostly US site, using UK literature references
Not really. The surface area of all the human beings on earth is microscopic compared to the surface area of the earth (land and water). That also makes for statistically insignificant chance of anyone getting hurt by this. It doesn't matter that the re-entry cannot be predicted.
