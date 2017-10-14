Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


8.5-Ton Chinese Space Station Will Crash To Earth In a Few Months

Posted by EditorDavid from the litter-from-space dept.
dryriver writes: China launched a space laboratory named Tiangong 1 into orbit in 2011. The space laboratory was supposed to become a symbol of China's ambitious bid to become a space superpower. After two years in space, Tiangong 1 started experiencing technical failure. Last year Chinese officials confirmed that the space laboratory had to be scrapped. The 8.5 ton heavy space laboratory has begun its descent towards Earth and is expected to crash back to Earth within the next few months.

Most of the laboratory is expected to burn up in earth's atmosphere, but experts believe that pieces as heavy as 100 kilograms (220 pounds) may survive re-entry and impact earth's surface. Nobody will be able to predict with any precision where those chunks of space laboratory will land on Earth until a few hours before re-entry occurs. The chance that anyone would be harmed by Tiangong-1's debris is considered unlikely.

When NASA's SkyLab fell to earth in 1979, an Australian town fined them $400 -- for littering.

  • Same thing happens to me (Score:3)

    by Jason1729 ( 561790 ) on Saturday October 14, 2017 @06:37PM (#55370185)

    The space laboratory was supposed to become a symbol of China's ambitious bid to become a space superpower. After two years in space, Tiangong 1 started experiencing technical failure. Last year Chinese officials confirmed that the space laboratory had to be scrapped.

    Every time I buy Chinese made tech, I start out with high hopes for it. Then 2 years later everything starts breaking and I have to give up and scrap it and buy something good.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      2 years seems overly optimistic. When I moved into my new house, I replaced all of my old nasty mismatched kitchen appliances with shiny new matching versions. About 7 in all. Within the first year, and all at about the year mark, six had died. Found replacements on craigslist of copies that were probably built in the 50's and 60's, so no more matching kitchen.

      And yes, I know all about survivor bias, but I also remember my childhood very well, and the only dead appliance my mom had (inherited from her mot

    • Every time I buy Chinese made tech, I start out with high hopes for it. Then 2 years later everything starts breaking and I have to give up and scrap it and buy something good.

      Which is also made in China...

  • Dead like me? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Meet Georgia Lass (who prefers to be called George). She is a young Seattle college dropout who is unhappy with life. She is always at odds with her mom, Joy. One day coming back from her temp job as a filing clerk, she is hit by the toilet seat of the re-entering Space Station Mir. Finding out she is now dead, she is recruited to become a grim reaper.

    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt03... [imdb.com]

  • Seems to be the favorite place to crash space stations.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Well, if movies have taught me anything, all that's out there are mutant gangs and dune-buggies anyway. It would be ashamed to lose all that S&M gear and shoulderpads though.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Everything in Australia is the most dangerous in the world. Even things that are not in the world at the moment.

  • Beware falling toilet seats (Score:4, Funny)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Saturday October 14, 2017 @07:11PM (#55370301)

    Those things will get you a post-it note for sure.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      You might want to update your signature. So far one is a science genus and the other is the capable, focused captain who is willing to do what it takes to win the war.

      There have been three non white females. One was a good captain but killed by Klingons, one was an idiot killed by a wild animal and the third is pretty much the worst criminal in the Federation who is blamed for the war.

      Maybe you confused it with the Orville, where all the white males are actually incompetent idiots (some of the time).

      • The one straight white male in new Star Trek will be portrayed as evil or incompetent.

        You might want to update your signature.

        Actually, to enhance the diversity of the cast, I heard the one straight white male will be played by a gay minority female. Sounds interesting (but not enough to sign up for CBS All Access).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Nice. I thought I was the only one who remembered Dead Like Me

  • "The chance that anyone would be harmed by Tiangong-1's debris is considered" SMALL, not "unlikely"

    OR

    "It is considered unlikely that anyone would be harmed by Tiangong-1's debris."

    SLASHDOT EDITORS, EDIT !
    FFS.

  • Sum-Tim Wong

    Weteu lue

    Frye Wedie....

  • I'm sure I'll feel like having the Chinese Space Station crash again an hour later.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      I seem to recall somebody making a home computer video game about Skylab falling back to earth back when that event was a thing... allowing those that wanted to play the game to experience a facsimile of the real event as many times as they want (and always landing someplace different).

  • The space laboratory was supposed to become a symbol of China's ambitious bid to become a space superpower. After two years in space, Tiangong 1 started experiencing technical failure.

    It seems another case that we would like to find any opportunity to derogate China, even when it is clearly a case of technical and quality achievement?

    Wikipedia entry [wikipedia.org] on this space station: Tiangong-1 was initially projected to be deorbited in 2013,[11] to be replaced over the following decade by the larger Tiangong-2 and Tiangong-3 modules,[12] but as of June 2016 it was still aloft, though in a decaying orbit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 )

      It was a hell of an achievement to get it up there and working as long as it did, but it experienced failure before its projected end-of-mission - that kind of puts a limit on the "quality" score.

      If you want to talk technical and quality achievement, look at Spirit and Opportunity, Voyager, Cassini, and so on.

      • You are spreading misinformation. Read the wikipedia entry, the station has two extended years of service than it was designed to be.

  • Will they have an appropriate WTO compliant export license? But seriously, why don't the send up a module that can steer it back to a known safe reentry.

  • How to tell when it's really not your day.

  • I hope everyone's insurance is up to date...

