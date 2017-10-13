Magic Mushrooms 'Reboot' Brain In Depressed People, Study Suggests (theguardian.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Magic mushrooms may effectively "reset" the activity of key brain circuits known to play a role in depression, the latest study to highlight the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics suggests. Psychedelics have shown promising results in the treatment of depression and addictions in a number of clinical trials over the last decade. Imperial College London researchers used psilocybin -- the psychoactive compound that occurs naturally in magic mushrooms -- to treat a small number of patients with depression, monitoring their brain function, before and after. Images of patients' brains revealed changes in brain activity that were associated with marked and lasting reductions in depressive symptoms and participants in the trial reported benefits lasting up to five weeks after treatment.
Dr Robin Carhart-Harris, head of psychedelic research at Imperial, who led the study, said: "We have shown for the first time clear changes in brain activity in depressed people treated with psilocybin after failing to respond to conventional treatments. Several of our patients described feeling 'reset' after the treatment and often used computer analogies. For example, one said he felt like his brain had been 'defragged' like a computer hard drive, and another said he felt 'rebooted.' Psilocybin may be giving these individuals the temporary 'kick start' they need to break out of their depressive states and these imaging results do tentatively support a 'reset' analogy. Similar brain effects to these have been seen with electroconvulsive therapy." The study has been published in Scientific Reports.
First time I tried to do magic mushrooms, the only thing that got rebooted were the magic mushrooms.
It took a few tries, but I finally got them to work. God, I was so young then.
Maybe it could help put the brakes on the recent suicide epidemic [nytimes.com].
I sure hope so. It's a damn shame that research with entheogens was limited (or outright banned) for all these decades. A lot of people might have been helped.
Get a bud buster, bust them up, throw some Aero bars into a small pot, melt them and throw in the shrooms. Punt into fridge and voila can't taste the shrooms.
I've never done shrooms till about a year ago, done them about 15-20 times. Started off with 1 gram chocolates and took 1/2 of one. When I felt like something after 45+ min I took the other 1/2. There were no hallucinations but you get an almost weed high but really special feeling where feel your surroundings more. If I take them at say at 8pm and don't take anymore after 10pm then I can fall asleep around 2am. Next morning though I feel great and clear brained and no mood swings for a couple of days. Bonus is you can (or at least if worked for me) fuck like a champ and get really horny on them. Now that's with the lower doses. Higher doses right under loosing your ego is still ok not not as enjoyable as your mind wonders too much and at times some darker places and then full trips are meh too taxing on the brain, maybe if I was younger.
I did 2 of really strong ones, lol my buddy called me after I got them and warned me that the batch was strong. I though he was BS as I took a whole chocolate (1gram) and nothing happened after an hour. Was like WTF? so I took another 1/2 and then I started to feel a bit. About 1.5 hours later I took the other 1/2. Was feeling ok and smoked some weed with the wife. About 15 min later sitting on the couch got the oh oh something is different this time as I saw my arm melt into the couch arm rest. Anyways sh
