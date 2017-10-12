FDA Advisers Endorse Gene Therapy To Treat Form of Blindness (cbsnews.com) 1
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS News: A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed an experimental approach to treating inherited blindness, setting the stage for the likely approval of an innovative new genetic medicine. A panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously in favor of Spark Therapeutics' injectable therapy, which aims to improve vision in patients with a rare mutation that gradually destroys normal vision. The vote amounts to a recommendation to approve the therapy. According to Spark Therapeutics' website, inherited retinal diseases are a group of rare blinding conditions caused by one of more than 220 genes. Some living with these diseases experience a gradual loss of vision, while others may be born without the ability to see or lose their vision in infancy or early childhood. Genetic testing is the only way to verify the exact gene mutation that is the underlying cause of the disease.
Sneaky (Score:2)
Genetic testing only way to find out, well, to make every one safer, every one needs to be genetically tested. A little bit suspect one to go for in the first instance, the health insurance companies will love that test, I wonder how far they will stretch it. The best way for insurance companies to manipulate genetic test pilfering. Wait for you to get health insurance, sneakily grab your genetic test and find you have genetic predispositions, hope you forget to say anything about your genetic test record a