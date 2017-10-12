Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


'Maybe Wikipedia Readers Shouldn't Need Science Degrees To Digest Articles About Basic Topics'

Posted by msmash
Wikipedia articles about "hard science" (physics, biology, chemistry) topics are really mostly written for other scientists, writes Michael Byrne, a reporter on Science beat at Vice's Motherboard news outlet. From the article: This particular class of Wikipedia article tends to take the high-level form of a scientific paper. There's a brief intro (an abstract) that is kinda-sorta comprehensible, but then the article immediately degenerates into jargon and equations. Take, for example, the page for the electroweak interaction in particle physics. This is a topic of potentially broad interest; its formulation won a trio of physicists the Nobel Prize in 1979. Generally, it has to do with a fundamental linkage between two of the four fundamental forces of the universe, electromagnetism and the weak force. The Wikipedia article for the electroweak force consists of a two-paragraph introduction that basically just says what I said above plus some fairly intimidating technical context. The rest of the article is almost entirely gnarly math equations. I have no idea who the article exists for because I'm not sure that person actually exists: someone with enough knowledge to comprehend dense physics formulations that doesn't also already understand the electroweak interaction or that doesn't already have, like, access to a textbook about it. For another, somewhat different example, look at the article for graphene. Graphene is, of course, an endlessly hyped superstrong supermaterial. It's in the news constantly. The article isn't just a bunch of math equations, but it's also not much more penetrable for a reader without at least some chemistry/materials science background.

  • Then feel free to "translate" it for Simple Wikipedia

    • Mike: "Well, it looks like I have more than answered your encyclopedia grievances..."
      Crow: "No!"
      Servo: "I miss complaining already!"

  • Simpler. [wikipedia.org]

  • Maybe not everything needs to be dumbed down to Popular Mechanics levels. I for one enjoy reading difficult articles on Wikipedia: even if I don't understand a quarter of a half of a them, I always learn something new one way or another.

  • Anytime I have tried to edit an article, my changes get reverted (without recourse) by a bot or some random wikipedia fanatic that refer to a set of rules I never agreed to or was consulted about. I don't have enough time in the day to deal with an internet edit war. If people want an easier to read article, change the edit policy.

  • First problem, Wikipedia. Not saying it cannot be fixed, but the way that articles are edited and the ability of an editor to win by simply out-camping everyone else is a problem.

    Second problem, some topics do not readily lend themselves to easy explanation. Perhaps Wikipedia should include more overview paragraphs, but unfortunately to understand some topics one really does need the underlying education.

  • Silly (Score:3)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @03:47PM (#55358101) Journal
    So punish the 90% who can use the information for the 10% who are 'just curious'. Frankly I don't care if the general public understands what electroweak interaction is. If they really want to know they have to do the heavy lifting needed to understand something. BTW I don't think electroweak interaction or graphene are 'basic topics' whether they are in the news or not.

  • If you go to simple.wikipedia.org, you get much simpler articles on this sort of thing.

    There isn't a specific page for electroweak interaction, but it redirects you to Weak interaction [wikipedia.org], the text of which describes the electroweak interaction.

    The Simple page for graphene [wikipedia.org] is decent enough.

  • Troll Bait.

    Get lost.

