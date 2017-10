SpaceX Successfully Landed the 12th Falcon 9 Rocket of 2017

Shortly after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on one of the company's drone ships in the ocean. "It marks the 12th time SpaceX has successfully landed the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket this year , the 18th overall, and the second this week ," reports The Verge. "It was also the third time that the company has successfully launched and landed a rocket that had already flown." From the report: