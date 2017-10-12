Evidence Suggests Updated Timeline Towards Yellowstone's Supervolcano Eruption (nytimes.com) 48
Camel Pilot writes: Geologist have been aware of fresh magma moving in the Yellowstone's super volcano system. Previously this was thought to precede an eruption by thousands of years. Recent evidence by Hannah Shamloo, a graduate student at Arizona State University, demonstrates that perhaps the timeline from the underground basin filling to eruption is more on the scale of decades. A super volcano eruption has the power to alter life's story on this earth and even destroy all life on a continent. In light of this, it seems like a good time to invest some effort and resources into finding ways to prepare, delay or deflect the potential threat. The research was presented at the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth's Interior (IAVCEI) 2017 conference in Portland, Oregon.
Re: a pattern lately (Score:3, Insightful)
The difference is that the scientists are correct about Yellowstone. The problem is that fools like you want to take the rest of humanity down with you when it does go off.
Re: (Score:3)
Asteroids, and a super volcano, do not seem to be due to human interaction, it is just a natural disaster that we will need to make sure we have a plan for dealing with. If we can't stop it, at least have an emergency infrastructure out there to move large scale of people.
Global Warming and Mass Extinction, are slow disasters which is why there are so many more deniers, first they are cause by us and our life styles (which people take exception too) and second there isn't a single simple cause and fix, it
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the 1970's, a couple of USGS geologists predicted that Mt St Helens was going to erupt soon. And you know what? It did.
Shit... (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
We may not be able to beat this one, but we can prepare for this.
Improving infrastructure to move people to the east coast. Having a backup supply of volcanic ash resistant air filters, and gas masks, to provide the public. Good relations with other countries as a way to deal with Refugees from America in case of such a disaster...
Re: Shit... (Score:1)
Insignificant. You are missing the point. A super volcano would cause massive climate change. Almost all current crops would die off in their new climate. All of California's crop would be covered in ash. You cannot feed massive populations without modern farms. That's just the beginning. The dinosaurs didn't die out due to getting hit by an asteroid. They died of starvation and climate change as a result of the asteroid. No moving of populations or mask filters would help that.
Don't worry. Don't be an alarmist. (Score:5, Funny)
"Since we are starting ab-initio in a new planet", he said, "the entire planetary infrastructure will be built on sustainable resources from the ground up from the start from get go". Complete with Boring Machines taking all the roads underground, with some tunnels reserved for hyperloop, cars will drive themselves to charging stations, a Dyson Sphere of 2 Astronomical units in diameter will refocus sunlight on the Mars surface to maintain Earth like lighting and temperature.
He said "If Secretary General of UN would sign the contract, all this will be completed in 100 days or it would be free. "
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
There's enough tritium in the universe to keep Mars warm!!
... for 100 days at-least.
Re: (Score:3)
If we can figure out how to live on Mars, we can probably figure out how to live on Earth.
Slow down! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Shouldn't we wait until most people are no longer worried about a global warming catastrophe before we create a new armageddon story?
The Yellowstone hot spot has been a cause for concern for a long, long time. It's also one of those things we can't do much about.
We also have case history https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] as the hotspot travels and does it's thing. No need for humans to "create" anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Now there is a problem witch science where the money for funding needs the pitch, so a little doom and gloom is a good way to insure their grants are up to date.
Volcanology? (Score:2)
Because millenials see "vulcanology" and think it's something to do with Star Trek?
Follow the money (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever interacted with the officials that award research grants? They aren't panicky people.
As well, the definition of a "lot of money" seems to be quite fluid.
Neat to know (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Based on the debris from the last two Yellowstone eruptions, over 80% of the continental US, most of unpopulated western Canada, and some of northern Mexico would experience significant ashfall. Weather patterns around the world would be disrupted for years. It would be a larger release of energy into the atmosphere than the most generous estimates of total animal activity since any records of human existence.
Much like most of the other doomsday scenarios, some areas would become uninhabitable, and everyw
Interesting (Score:2)
Build a tunnel to Mexico (Score:1)
Have them pay for it.
.. or alternatively just give it all back to Mexico and have them sort it out ;)
The synopsis is wrong (Score:2)
Earth Zit (Score:1)
Run away (Score:1)