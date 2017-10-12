Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

Evidence Suggests Updated Timeline Towards Yellowstone's Supervolcano Eruption (nytimes.com) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the short-on-time dept.
Camel Pilot writes: Geologist have been aware of fresh magma moving in the Yellowstone's super volcano system. Previously this was thought to precede an eruption by thousands of years. Recent evidence by Hannah Shamloo, a graduate student at Arizona State University, demonstrates that perhaps the timeline from the underground basin filling to eruption is more on the scale of decades. A super volcano eruption has the power to alter life's story on this earth and even destroy all life on a continent. In light of this, it seems like a good time to invest some effort and resources into finding ways to prepare, delay or deflect the potential threat. The research was presented at the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth's Interior (IAVCEI) 2017 conference in Portland, Oregon.

Evidence Suggests Updated Timeline Towards Yellowstone's Supervolcano Eruption More | Reply

Evidence Suggests Updated Timeline Towards Yellowstone's Supervolcano Eruption

Comments Filter:

  • Shit... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Yeah, I don't see us beating this one. Engage roman orgy mode.

    • We may not be able to beat this one, but we can prepare for this.
      Improving infrastructure to move people to the east coast. Having a backup supply of volcanic ash resistant air filters, and gas masks, to provide the public. Good relations with other countries as a way to deal with Refugees from America in case of such a disaster...

      • Re: Shit... (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Insignificant. You are missing the point. A super volcano would cause massive climate change. Almost all current crops would die off in their new climate. All of California's crop would be covered in ash. You cannot feed massive populations without modern farms. That's just the beginning. The dinosaurs didn't die out due to getting hit by an asteroid. They died of starvation and climate change as a result of the asteroid. No moving of populations or mask filters would help that.

  • Don't worry. Don't be an alarmist. (Score:5, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @09:10AM (#55355017) Journal
    Elon Musk just announced he has accelerated the Mars rocket program. We should be able to migrate to Mars well in time.

    "Since we are starting ab-initio in a new planet", he said, "the entire planetary infrastructure will be built on sustainable resources from the ground up from the start from get go". Complete with Boring Machines taking all the roads underground, with some tunnels reserved for hyperloop, cars will drive themselves to charging stations, a Dyson Sphere of 2 Astronomical units in diameter will refocus sunlight on the Mars surface to maintain Earth like lighting and temperature.

    He said "If Secretary General of UN would sign the contract, all this will be completed in 100 days or it would be free. "

  • Shouldn't we wait until most people are no longer worried about a global warming catastrophe before we create a new armageddon story?

    • Shouldn't we wait until most people are no longer worried about a global warming catastrophe before we create a new armageddon story?

      The Yellowstone hot spot has been a cause for concern for a long, long time. It's also one of those things we can't do much about.

      We also have case history https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] as the hotspot travels and does it's thing. No need for humans to "create" anything.

    • Now there is a problem witch science where the money for funding needs the pitch, so a little doom and gloom is a good way to insure their grants are up to date.

  • Because millenials see "vulcanology" and think it's something to do with Star Trek?

  • There's a lot of money in predicting an impeding major natural disaster that needs more research to pin down.
    • Have you ever interacted with the officials that award research grants? They aren't panicky people.

      • Have you ever interacted with the officials that award research grants? They aren't panicky people.

        As well, the definition of a "lot of money" seems to be quite fluid.

  • Neat to know (Score:3)

    by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @09:14AM (#55355045)
    It'd be neat to know within decade precision when a supervolcano would blow, but that's still a pretty big window for humans to deal with practically. Can you do much to prepare for something on that scale that may or may not happen in 20 years?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Based on the debris from the last two Yellowstone eruptions, over 80% of the continental US, most of unpopulated western Canada, and some of northern Mexico would experience significant ashfall. Weather patterns around the world would be disrupted for years. It would be a larger release of energy into the atmosphere than the most generous estimates of total animal activity since any records of human existence.

      Much like most of the other doomsday scenarios, some areas would become uninhabitable, and everyw

  • This makes for an interesting read. However, there is no point in actually getting our panties in a bunch because there is nothing we can do to really stop Yellowstone from erupting. When it decides to go off, it's going to go off with a bang. Certainly there will be warnings but a volcanic explosion of this magnitude is an extinction level event. The eruption of Mt. St. Helens will look like the proverbial cherry bomb in a toilet by comparison. I guess I am not going to worry about what I do not have contr

  • Have them pay for it. .. or alternatively just give it all back to Mexico and have them sort it out ;)

  • The scientist said that within the human lifte time we might be able to see the effects of what leads to a supervolcano. Basically within decades we could start seeing signs of a supervolcano that might erupt in 100+ years. That's what the article says.
  • This is the planet equivalent of a zit. My suggestion is to nuke the volcano, so that, like sticking a needle in a zit, it opens it up and lets the pressure off. That way it won't explode later on. Now I do agree there will be nuclear fallout, but that won't be any where near as bad as Yellowstone exploding and causing profound climate change.
  • Volcanos are good at grounding aircraft - so everyone will have to go on ground transport. Heading south all at once could be tricky - especially if someone puts a wall in the way.

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Word = 1 Millipicture

Close