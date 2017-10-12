Evidence Suggests Updated Timeline Towards Yellowstone's Supervolcano Eruption (nytimes.com) 209
Camel Pilot writes: Geologist have been aware of fresh magma moving in the Yellowstone's super volcano system. Previously this was thought to precede an eruption by thousands of years. Recent evidence by Hannah Shamloo, a graduate student at Arizona State University, demonstrates that perhaps the timeline from the underground basin filling to eruption is more on the scale of decades. A super volcano eruption has the power to alter life's story on this earth and even destroy all life on a continent. In light of this, it seems like a good time to invest some effort and resources into finding ways to prepare, delay or deflect the potential threat. The research was presented at the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth's Interior (IAVCEI) 2017 conference in Portland, Oregon.
The difference is that the scientists are correct about Yellowstone. The problem is that fools like you want to take the rest of humanity down with you when it does go off.
There really is no difference. The problem here is the belief that Nature owes our civilization something. Nature is neither benevolent nor malevolent toward us; it is indifferent to our fate.
Supervolcano eruptions are a fact. The study of the geologic record post-dates the emergence of our civilization, so it isn't surprising that the way our civilization operates doesn't take the possibility supervolcanoes into account.
GP's reaction is fairly typical of the "reasoning" of the benevolent nature school: a supervolcano eruption in the near future would be a threat to civilization, therefore we can discount that possibility. That reasoning applies across the board to anything like climate change or sea level rise. We're not prepared for it, therefore it can't happen..
It took 4.5 billion years for an intelligent species to emerge on the planet. In our species 300,000 year history, civilization is a novelty, barely 5,000 years old, the most recent 1.6% of our species' lifespan. Yet because 1000 years is a long time to us as individuals, we see civilization as something enduring and stable. There's no evidence to support that notion on a geologic timescale.
The geologic timescale is exactly why the odds are against an eruption in the next few decades. And with an eruption that massive, there are likely to be years of very clear and indisputable warning signs all over the region. I highly doubt a supervolcano eruption will catch civilization by surprise.
As a recent (by geologic scales) example, no one was surprised by Mt St Helens actually erupting. Everyone knew it was coming. Only the precise timing was unknown. And the way it erupted was surprising, of course. But at this point, scientists are pretty good at predicting impending eruptions. I just don't think predicting one decades out is anything more than speculation, considering that this is a pretty radical departure from conventional wisdom.
For extra-ordinary claims like this, you'll need fairly extraordinary evidence. And not to impune Ms. Shamloo, but this is a grad student we're talking about, not a professional volcanologist with decades of actual experience. As such, it's wise to consider the source of this theory in regards to its feasibility.
I remember Mt St. Helens very well, because I was working as a technician in the lab which sent seismometers there. It's an irrelevant example, because the Mt. St. Helens event is something that could be prepared for with a few weeks warning.
The larger scale the event, the longer you need to plan for it. A supervolcano can eject several thousand cubic kilometers of material. Mt St. Helens ejected 0.21 km^3. The last Yellowstone super-eruption was roughly twelve thousand time larger. If it happened today it would bury everything from California to Chicago in 10 feet of ash. It would effectively halt agriculture worldwide for several years. Given that the world's global food reserve is only adequate (if perfectly distributed) for 73 days, how many decades of planning do you think we'd need to be ready? How much of that time would be spent debating whether this was real, then debating on who was going to pay?
Also, I'm not sure you understand what "geologic timescale" means. The usual unit of time used is the Ma or Mega annum. Decades don't enter into it.
If half the population dies the first day that food reserve can go for 146 days.
Found the optimist!
RTFA, no one is predicting it to happen in the next few decades.
What they are saying is that they previously thought that it takes millennia for the magma to build up to a cataclysmic eruption, but they now think they it can happen in a couple of decades, which won't give humanity much time to "prepare".
If your bar for "civilization" is "possesses any sort of permanent artificial shelter," sure. But I see that more as a precursor to civilization, which involves specialization and political organization. If the survivors of a catastrophic event were reduced to living in isolated huts with no political or economic organization above the immediate family group, I'd call that an end to civilization.
However I can use your benchmark and my point still stands.
Well excuse me for living in a cave!
so because a bunch of corporate bigwigs import cheap labour because the politicians you voted for enabled them to, you want to kill yourself?
I don't get it
Re: a pattern lately (Score:5, Interesting)
Two approaches come to mind, both of which are probably too massive to actually be undertaken. One is to cool the magma, by drilling a grid of holes and pumping water into them. (Use the heated water or steam for electric power plants.) The other is to break up the surface to a depth of several miles (underground nuclear bombs), so that any eruption will be just magma flows rather than an explosion.
Could either work? I don't even pretend to know. Would either attempt cause more problems than it solved? I wouldn't be surprised. At least some examination of possibilities should be done.
We are talking about Yellowstone, so consideration is needed as to how such preventative actions may affect the features which attract visitors.
"What, exactly, are you going to do to prevent its eruption? Send it a strongly-worded letter?"
Trump will remove its vulcano-license.
Re: a pattern lately (Score:5, Funny)
Nuclear weapons. The American way involves unholy amounts of firepower.
Yeah, I doubt all the nukes in the world would add up to a fart in a hurricane compared to a supervolcano. I think the idea with nukes is to break up the rock strata and let the magma burble out more slowly, rather than in one cataclysmic eruption.
Re: (Score:3)
I wonder if you might be on to something here. Not dropping a bunch of nukes into the thing and blowing it to hell and back. But instead using nuclear demolitions at key stress points to release pressure in a controlled way.
Well as controlled as we can possibly get it. Think of it as letting the air out of a tank using a safety valve instead of just waiting for the thing to blowup.
Might turn Yellowstone into a lake of magma but it would be better than losing the content. Of course it could also
The usual: tax increases, massive subsidies to companies creating innovative anti-volcano technologies and making big donations to the Democratic party, a massive increase in funding of anti-volcano research at universities, big payments to foreign nations potentially harmed by American volcanoes, increased immigration, and strong public condemnations of Republicans.
Ah yes, the standard methodology then.
When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail
;)
Re:a pattern lately (Score:4, Interesting)
Asteroids, and a super volcano, do not seem to be due to human interaction, it is just a natural disaster that we will need to make sure we have a plan for dealing with. If we can't stop it, at least have an emergency infrastructure out there to move large scale of people.
Global Warming and Mass Extinction, are slow disasters which is why there are so many more deniers, first they are cause by us and our life styles (which people take exception too) and second there isn't a single simple cause and fix, it requires a long fix having a change in our culture and how we do things.
"Mass extinction" is a technical term and the loss of species we are experiencing doesn't meet the criteria.
"Global warming" is happening to a limited degree, but it's unclear whether it's a "disaster"; what is completely clear is that none of the proposed policies for dealing with it are effective.
"Deniers" is a loaded term deliberately reminiscent of "Holocaust deniers"; it is used by irrational political ide
Yes to the first part. Maybe to the second. Yeah, right, to the third.
Development of renewables has benefitted from a lot of subsidies, publicly funded research, and other government programs. The leaders in renewables have leaned towards more government interventi
Some are also claiming that all of the vehicle and air traffic are setting up a resonance in the crust that is spurring volcanic reactions as evidenced by an uptick in eruptions over the last hundred years.
Re: (Score:3)
All fine and good, how do we test and measure this.
Science is about facts, not just wild or educated guesses. After making such a guess or Hypothesis then you need to find a way to measure and collect data to see if such a Hypothesis is accurate.
Global Warming and Mass Extinction, are slow disasters
That depends on what causes the mass extinction or global climate change. A large asteroid impact can cause a mass extinction and a global shift in temperatures on a very short timescale. Similarly, large volcanic eruptions can cool the climate very rapidly causing crops to fail etc.
Re: (Score:3)
This isn't genetic, but education. A lot of these areas which have people with deplorable values (what you consider deplorable is up to you) will often live with like minded people, so there isn't an equal spread of education of such ideas. If they live in an environment that accepts the idea of the educational elites conspiring to control the population, you will just not listen to this group of people. If you live in an environment where you see these educated elites and find for the most part they ar
Re: a pattern lately (Score:4, Informative)
If you're white he's saying it's your fault.
Well, we can start by killing all the lawyers.
The problem, is what would be considered a life style change? The problem isn't just stop doing one thing. But change how you approach your life and your life choices. It isn't about just using recycled napkins, but going with cloth ones, and washing them in bulk or not using them all together. It isn't about ditching your SUV for an electric car, but make sure your infrastructure is set for an electric car.
steadily rolling back population growth
You first, bucko.
Human lives are good and valuable. Humans are not a problem needing a final solution.
Citation needed.
Because I have heard the opposite.
https://www.skepticalscience.c... [skepticalscience.com]
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital... [nasa.gov]
Re: (Score:3)
The public is supposed to give up their freedoms and money for a disaster that never comes.
You give up freedom and money for disasters that never come every single day, dude. The only difference is that these disasters affect the entire planet and every living thing on it. The real problem is that humans like you think you're entitled to the life of gluttony that you lead, like you somehow earned it.
Do you believe an antelope is "entitled" to all the grass it can eat?
Do you believe a lion is "entitled" to all the antelope it can eat?
Do you believe a human is somehow less "entitled" to what he makes for himself than the above examples?
Or is what you really believe that you (or some group of intellectuals you approve of) should be the arbiters, deciding just how much each man is entitled to? I rather think it's this one.
Back in the 1970's, a couple of USGS geologists predicted that Mt St Helens was going to erupt soon. And you know what? It did.
Re: (Score:3)
but I don't think you have your finger on the pulse of the scientific community.
This isn't new information. I think you are confusing it with the mainstream media, where "BREAKING NEWS" is a constant ticker along the bottom of the screen.
Shit...
We may not be able to beat this one, but we can prepare for this.
Improving infrastructure to move people to the east coast. Having a backup supply of volcanic ash resistant air filters, and gas masks, to provide the public. Good relations with other countries as a way to deal with Refugees from America in case of such a disaster...
Re: Shit... (Score:5, Insightful)
Insignificant. You are missing the point. A super volcano would cause massive climate change. Almost all current crops would die off in their new climate. All of California's crop would be covered in ash. You cannot feed massive populations without modern farms. That's just the beginning. The dinosaurs didn't die out due to getting hit by an asteroid. They died of starvation and climate change as a result of the asteroid. No moving of populations or mask filters would help that.
I am guessing you may be from Asia, Alaska or Hawaii. Because California is on the west coast. We need to move the population to the east coast. a Volcanic winter will destroy crops and there will be a food shortage. However there are crops that we could still grow. This would still be a life changing event, however there are things we can do to make sure our society survives and weathers this event, and some prep work we could save more lives.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
No problem, we're not even using the farmland here in Canada to capacity for food grains. We're actually using less every year because of increasing yields on existing farmland. And unless something very screwy happens with the jetstream the prairies in central canada and the great lakes region wouldn't have any issues either.
Re: (Score:3)
umm except that the ash in the upper atmosphere would cause a ice age in Canada.
Think Mexcio or south, Sarah? maybe
... these areas might become the places where food could still be grown, given enough light.
Re: Shit... (Score:5, Funny)
All of California's crop would be covered in ash.
If the prevailing winds were to suddenly reverse direction, sure...
If I recall my geology field trip correctly, the Huckleberry Ridge Tuff was about a meter thick, in CA, east of the Sierras at least.
Global disaster (Score:2)
We may not be able to beat this one, but we can prepare for this.
True but it will take a LOT more to prepare than many people think.
Improving infrastructure to move people to the east coast. Having a backup supply of volcanic ash resistant air filters, and gas masks, to provide the public. Good relations with other countries as a way to deal with Refugees from America in case of such a disaster...
The problem will be far bigger than some dirt in the air and some refugees. A super volcano going off would cause massive and immediate global climate change. Temperatures globally would fall and crops would fail. Sunlight would be dimmed globally. Feeding people will become a huge problem far outside the US and Canada and a bigger problem in North America. We'd probably experience something akin to a nuclear winter for a time - even no
Re: Global disaster (Score:2)
> US East coast would be "book of Eli", at best. US West coast will probably not exist.
> any human society larger than a small town on the planet will be a miracle
Not really. Most estimates I've seen show South Florida left relatively unscathed. By ashfall, at least. SoFla's main problem would be dealing with an almost-overnight influx of ~40 million new residents (path of least resistance for people fleeing the eruption from elsewhere... in the US, Florida is theoretically reachable even on foot with
Re: (Score:2)
"destroy all life on a continent"
Histrionics.
Remember, this is a GRAD student's info.
The ashfall of previous eruptions, while major and terrible, suggest such an eruption wouldn't be exterminatory, not even for the western US.
https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/vsc... [usgs.gov]
Don't worry. Don't be an alarmist. (Score:5, Funny)
"Since we are starting ab-initio in a new planet", he said, "the entire planetary infrastructure will be built on sustainable resources from the ground up from the start from get go". Complete with Boring Machines taking all the roads underground, with some tunnels reserved for hyperloop, cars will drive themselves to charging stations, a Dyson Sphere of 2 Astronomical units in diameter will refocus sunlight on the Mars surface to maintain Earth like lighting and temperature.
He said "If Secretary General of UN would sign the contract, all this will be completed in 100 days or it would be free. "
It's hardly worthwhile to try to terraform Mars anyway, it's core is dead -no electromagnetic field. The solar wind would strip away whatever atmosphere we created.
I don't see how we could generate a magnetic field that large artificially. I think I recall seeing a proposal but it seemed pretty pie in the sky.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Don't worry. Don't be an alarmist. (Score:5, Insightful)
If we can figure out how to live on Mars, we can probably figure out how to live on Earth.
Re:Don't worry. Don't be an alarmist. (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Don't worry. Don't be an alarmist. (Score:4, Funny)
It may be easier figuring out how to live on Mars with 50,000 people that have been screened and selected, which a totally different form of government (likely totalitarian), than living on Earth with billions of people.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like the plot to a dystopian YA novel.
Something tells me that if "screen and select" people to reseed civilization it would go terribly wrong. Remember, we all emerged from uneducated, toothless, hedonistic, grungy looking ancestors. Nature knows what it is doing.
Slow down!
Re:Slow down! (Score:5, Informative)
Shouldn't we wait until most people are no longer worried about a global warming catastrophe before we create a new armageddon story?
The Yellowstone hot spot has been a cause for concern for a long, long time. It's also one of those things we can't do much about.
We also have case history https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] as the hotspot travels and does it's thing. No need for humans to "create" anything.
It's also one of those things we can't do much about.
Recently saw a suggestion from NASA JPL [nextbigfuture.com] to try to tap some of the heat to stabilize it.
Now there is a problem witch science where the money for funding needs the pitch, so a little doom and gloom is a good way to insure their grants are up to date.
You mean it would be "smart" to ignore one looming disaster because we have another looming disaster? Sounds suicidal to me.
Because millenials see "vulcanology" and think it's something to do with Star Trek?
Re:Follow the money (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Have you ever interacted with the officials that award research grants? They aren't panicky people.
As well, the definition of a "lot of money" seems to be quite fluid.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm very pro-science. I'm just anti-mixing science and politics because politics turns everything to BS. And if you follow science at all, you can see that the current state of US science is plummeting down that slippery slope.
Neat to know (Score:3)
Re:Neat to know (Score:5, Informative)
Based on the debris from the last two Yellowstone eruptions, over 80% of the continental US, most of unpopulated western Canada, and some of northern Mexico would experience significant ashfall. Weather patterns around the world would be disrupted for years. It would be a larger release of energy into the atmosphere than the most generous estimates of total animal activity since any records of human existence.
Much like most of the other doomsday scenarios, some areas would become uninhabitable, and everywhere else would need to adapt.
So I could keep my diesel car?
It'd be neat to know within decade precision when a supervolcano would blow, but that's still a pretty big window for humans to deal with practically. Can you do much to prepare for something on that scale that may or may not happen in 20 years?
I'm not certain that much can be done to prepare for it anyhow. There are enough unknowns to make most predictions just about worthless. Some speculate that Yellowstone is dying, and the hotspot that it lies over won't be an issue for a few million years, some think that while that may be true, there is still a caldera forming event to come as a grand finale for Yellowstone. I'd like to see more of the report before I give a semi-educated opinion. And they aren't making it easy to get.
Deflect the volcano to North Korea. Problem solved.

2 birds. One stone.
2 birds. One stone.
Interesting
Re: (Score:3)
The synopsis is wrong (Score:5, Informative)
Grad students are so cute when they theorize (Score:2)
Somebody needs a few more years of real-world experience and tested hypotheses before making claims like this.
Good Grief (Score:4, Informative)
There's still debate about about pinning down "the precise trigger of the last Yellowstone event."
None of these super volcanos are going to erupt anytime soon. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/1... [nytimes.com]
So clam down. You're much more likely to get hit by car crossing a street then by a super volcano.
Profitable ways to help prevent the eruption (Score:3)
Cue the next disaster movie (Score:3, Interesting)
How about if some other nutjob had 4,000?
I call BS!
It's a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese!
Either that or it's another scientific conspiracy to keep research $ flowing into worthless research while those darned scientists get rich off the taxpayer's backs.
Van Helsing
The Consensu Being
Old Faithful isn't really that faithful.
Once again...
Yes, we're making volcanoes in the geological record in order to scam you out of your paycheck. But when an oil company chose to boost octane with tetraethyl lead because it was more profitable people like you didn't ask too many questions.
So the BIG question is ... (Score:2)
perhaps the timeline from the underground basin filling to eruption is more on the scale of decades.
How long until the underground basin fills up?
If that is still thousands of years, who really cares?
But if it is due to be a year or two, I think all those "other continents" (where all life won't be destroyed) will start to re-think their immigration quotas.