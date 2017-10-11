A Giant, Mysterious Hole Has Opened Up In Antarctica (vice.com) 139
Scientists are perplexed over a giant hole that has opened up in Antarctica. According to Motherboard, the "gigantic, mysterious hole" is as large as Lake Superior or the state of Maine. From the report: The gigantic, mysterious hole "is quite remarkable," atmospheric physicist Kent Moore, a professor at the University of Toronto's Mississauga campus, told me over the phone. "It looks like you just punched a hole in the ice." Areas of open water surrounded by sea ice, such as this one, are known as polynyas. They form in coastal regions of Antarctica, Moore told me. What's strange here, though, is that this polynya is "deep in the ice pack," he said, and must have formed through other processes that aren't understood. "This is hundreds of kilometers from the ice edge. If we didn't have a satellite, we wouldn't know it was there." (It measured 80,000 km^2 at its peak.) "This is now the second year in a row it's opened after 40 years of not being there," Moore said. (It opened around September 9.) "We're still trying to figure out what's going on."
Again already? But it just ended on Sept 23.
It's a buy one get one free deal.
It's a buy one get one free deal.
And we still haven't recovered from the May 2011 end of the world. Ahhh, those were good times.
Upgrade the universe to 64-bits already!
Newsweek is telling us about some religious wacko who claims that the world will end in 4 (four) days !
FTFY. Interesting article, though. That guy is truly unhinged.
He has come back to take creimer back home.
I assume it's just one but he misspelt Cthulhu so I'm afraid an inevitable shrieking death probably involving dismemberment is on its way. If you thought grammar Nazis were bad you ain't seen nothing.
Shocking as it may seem, Creimer appears to have become the new Natalie Portman.
Water currents. (Score:5, Insightful)
It's most likely water currents causing this phenomenon. Unless there's a volcano that's erupting, but that would be detected seismologically.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Underwater volcanism is my first guess. There is probably a convective current starting from the heated area at sea floor beneath the hole. The heat source was probably always there, but now the temperature of sea water has risen enough that with additional heating it is enough to melt the ice.
Re: (Score:2)
Underwater volcanism is my first guess. There is probably a convective current starting from the heated area at sea floor beneath the hole. The heat source was probably always there, but now the temperature of sea water has risen enough that with additional heating it is enough to melt the ice.
Perhaps. I'm a firm believer in the laws of thermodynamics, but I certainly wouldn't declare this as related to AGW. This despite the denialists rushing to declare that people are saying it is, so they can have a strawman to beat up.
And yes folks, we are allowed to speculate. Scientists do this all the time in order to eliminate unlikely candidates for the phenomenon, like the open water being caused by the pancake syrup at iHop.
You are correct that volcanic activity is a good first guess. https://en [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
now the temperature of sea water has risen enough that with additional heating it is enough to melt the ice.
From the featured (?) article: "[a hole] was observed in the same location, in Antarctica's Weddell Sea, in the 1970s, [...] back then, scientists' observation tools weren't nearly as good, so that hole remained largely unstudied".
Re: Water currents. (Score:5, Funny)
Don't be silly. It's not completely unreasonable that one of the research scientists posted this story to tap the unparalleled hive mind at
"...gigantic, mysterious hole" is as large as Lake Superior or the state of Maine.
Clearly, the real story here is that Lake Superior and the State of Maine are interchangeable units of measuring area. Who Knew?
It depends if you are an east coast or a mid west type of person.
I had not considered the regional angle.
Perhaps the author would have been better served to use a more ubiquitous USian measurement of area, such as Olympic-sized swimming pools or football fields.
Clearly, the real story here is that Lake Superior and the State of Maine are interchangeable units of measuring area. Who Knew?
Well, I for one prefer the lake as a unit of measurement because obviously it is
.... Superior!
Scientists don't know what's going on, and this guy doesn't either, but he went ahead and made a guess. It's a pretty good guess, too, because it doesn't require any new understandings of the universe.
it doesn't require any new understandings of the universe.
That would require it to be science.
And as Malibu Stacy once said: "Science is hard!"
Scientists don't know what's going on BUT THIS GUY DOES! If only the researchers only read TFS before pontificating we would solve all the mysteries of the universe.
If you knew what the word 'guess' meant, you wouldn't have had to embarrass yourself like that. You should look up 'probably' as well.
Dumbass.
My guess is it's a promotional stunt for the film "Iron Sky 2: The Coming Age", that got out of hand.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It's most likely water currents causing this phenomenon.
You should email the atmospheric physicist quoted in the article and let him know.
https://www.utm.utoronto.ca/cp... [utoronto.ca]
I bet if we dropped some sensors in the water, we would learn that the water is slightly above the freezing point.
Measurements. That would make it science.
Well, that was easy. I wonder if the scientists already contacted you to solve other problems.
That's like saying the bug in this software is probably due to a subroutine.
If people were forced to right more straight in-line code, in Assembler, there would be less bugs in software (because far less software would get written)
It's always been there!
It's the hole that leads to Nazi occupied Hollow-Earth, where they have there domesticated dinosaurs to ride on and keep their UFOs. Every educated person knows this.
I live on a flat earth you insensitive clod!
BTW, have the cats pushed everything off your flat earth yet?
SSSSHHHHHH!!!!!
You fool!
Now they're going to come for you!
FLEE!
Actually I've long been a fan of both Hyperborean and hollow-Earth theories, which are often found together and some people sincerely believed back in the 1800s (and probably still do). Antarctica fired many peoples' imaginations which is why I suppose people sent expeditions there; it was just on the edge of what could be accessible, like the Moon was in the 1960s. WIthout satellites it was just a big blank spot on the map; anything could be there. Maybe event Lovecraft's Mountains of Madness.
The combi
Underwater thermal vents. And/or aliens.
No problem, we got our giant robots ready to fight.
... do we?
Not knowing where it came from, scientists are looking into it.
If there is any time for Alien overlords it is now.
Heck I would be happy with Richard Nixon Head in a headless robot body of Agnew.
You are just being an effete intellectual. Go put on your plain cloth coat and sit down!
If you wanted alien overlords, you should've voted for Clinton!
Nah, two guys [southpolestation.com] should be sufficient.
I just yesterday watched a DVD of the 1948 movie 'Scott of the Antarctic' [imdb.com] and your link to 'two guys' now makes me very very sad for some reason.
Will the Park Service soon make the South Pole wheelchair accessible?
Reminds me also of the X-Man somewhere at the end of the eighties, but that could have been in Siberia.
Russian hentai, not Japanese. The word is Russian.
"Russian hentai" doesn't sound right, like saying "American maple syrup".
Do any of you fellow slashdotter have any insight on how thick the ice actually is, around there?
Re:How thick is the ice? (Score:4, Informative)
Um, this is the Antarctic and "hundreds of kilometres from the ice edge".
viral marketing?
...acting out. We must immediately throw in all the orange Climate.Change Deniers to appease them,
It's not a good idea to pollute the ocean like that.
A government actions or lack of action are a multiplier effect of the people ability to act personally on helping environmental problems.
If the government signs papers that will put funding into Electric Car R&D. Help local communities update their infrastructure for more efficient methods. Insure education and training are modern and up to date, so high school graduates don't feel they will have to work in the coal mine for the next 20 years.
If they are a bunch of available electric cars (Suited for di
Dude....this had me cackling with laughter.
Weddell Polynya (Score:5, Informative)
The Weddell Polynya is reasonably well understood [phys.org]
"The Southern Ocean is strongly stratified. A very cold but relatively fresh water layer covers a much warmer and saltier water mass, thus acting as an insulating layer," explains Prof. Dr. Mojib Latif, head of the Research Division at GEOMAR. Under certain conditions, the warm water of the lower layer can reach the surface and melt the ice. "This is like opening a pressure relief valve - the ocean then releases a surplus of heat to the atmosphere for several consecutive winters until the heat reservoir is exhausted," adds Professor Latif
15 million football fields.
Considering he used bathtubs as an example and asked for human terms, I believe he was looking for something like the list I'm about to provide, each of which is close to 80,000 km^2, rather than having a number that is beyond our ability to grasp easily expressed in terms of equally ungraspable units.
Anywhere, here's a quick list I pulled together of some notable items between about 77K and 83K km^2:
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Lake Superior
- Maine, USA
- Scotland
- South Carolina, USA
- United Arab Emirates
Rat
So the giant crack in the image is not a concern?
Maybe it heralds the flipping of the magnetic poles, which has happened in the past and according to some is overdue.
It's happening!
...you look like Shackleton!
Start the expedition [youtube.com].
Vaguely more on topic than a lot of what I'm reading here.
Was there last year too (Score:2)
For those who use metric, it's a bit less than three standard Belgiums.
We're at 135 posts so far and nobody made the obvious connection.
A giant mysterious hole has opened up in Antarctica? The answer is obvious: it's the other end of a wormhole that links to Uranus.
I thought the cutting edge of the lunatic fringe was all about the flat earth. Sounds like David Icke is old news
