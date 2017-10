'Staying Longer At Home' Was Key To Stone Age Technology Change 60,000 Years Ago

A new study by scientists at the University of the Witwatersrand suggests that at about 58,000 years ago, Stone Age humans began to settle down , staying in one area for longer periods. The research also provides a potential answer to a long-held mystery: why older, Howiesons Poort complex technological tradition in South Africa, suddenly disappear at that time. Phys.Org reports:The study has been published in the journal PlosOne