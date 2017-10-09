Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Half the Universe's Missing Matter Has Just Been Finally Found (newscientist.com) 166

Posted by msmash from the upbeat dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The missing links between galaxies have finally been found. This is the first detection of the roughly half of the normal matter in our universe -- protons, neutrons and electrons -- unaccounted for by previous observations of stars, galaxies and other bright objects in space. You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull. But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far. Two separate teams found the missing matter -- made of particles called baryons rather than dark matter -- linking galaxies together through filaments of hot, diffuse gas. "The missing baryon problem is solved," says Hideki Tanimura at the Institute of Space Astrophysics in Orsay, France, leader of one of the groups. The other team was led by Anna de Graaff at the University of Edinburgh, UK. Because the gas is so tenuous and not quite hot enough for X-ray telescopes to pick up, nobody had been able to see it before.

  • Titles are adding in words for the hell of it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:12PM (#55338259)

    "Just been finally found"?

    How about "Just been found" or "Finally been found"?

  • I've been saying for years that "dark matter" and "dark energy" aren't really things. They're placeholders for some type of matter or interaction we'll discover later.

    That we're finally able to detect these baryon filaments is a solid step in the right direction to finally solving the "dark" mystery.

    • Re:Dark matter (Score:5, Informative)

      by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:21PM (#55338321)

      I've been saying for years that "dark matter" and "dark energy" aren't really things. They're placeholders for some type of matter or interaction we'll discover later.

      That we're finally able to detect these baryon filaments is a solid step in the right direction to finally solving the "dark" mystery.

      Not quite. TFA and TFS say that Dark Matter exists *and* they just found the missing "regular" matter. (highlighting mine):

      You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull.

      But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far.

      • There's actually an infinite amount of everything and we're getting close to detecting it and having perfect memories of everything that has ever happened.

      • Dark matter is literally a placeholder for matter we expect to be there but can't detect.

        If we've found X more matter, that means there's X less dark matter out there.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Nope, this "found" matter was already accounted for in the known matter area. The amount of dark matter / dark energy hasn't changed.

          • Nope, this "found" matter was already accounted for in the known matter area. The amount of dark matter / dark energy hasn't changed.

            I understand that claim, but TFS sure as shit didn't make that clear.

            Regardless, the entire premise of "dark matter" is that our observations of matter are incomplete.
            It's fundamentally a "knowns, known unknowns, unknown unknowns" shell game.

            You're claiming that this was part of the "known unknowns" because we "know" the sum of the "knowns" and "known unknowns". This may be what TFA is saying, but the very fact that we have an "unknown unknowns" category means we really don't "know" shit. That category wa

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dryeo ( 100693 )

              You should check out the history of the discovery of the neutrino, a particle invented to make the maths work given our assumptions. Also very similar to dark matter as it barely interacts with normal matter.
              Interestingly when Fermi refined the theory giving a neutrino, Nature refused to publish it as too far out there.
              https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

              The positron also was theorized first on the basis that Dirac's new theory allowed it. Though at first it wasn't considered as a new particle. https://en.wiki [wikipedia.org]

    • Re:Dark matter (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Baloroth ( 2370816 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:27PM (#55338379)

      This has nothing whatsoever to do with dark matter or dark energy, and does nothing whatsoever to disprove the existence of either of those things. We knew this stuff existence, our models said it was in the intragalactic expanse, it's just it's hard to directly see because it's extragalactic: it's not inside stars, so it mostly doesn't emit light, and when it does it's not very bright.

      In fact, I'd even go so far as to say that this is just more (indirect) evidence for the existence of dark matter: it helps confirm our models/simulations of galaxy formation, and those models don't work without dark matter, and considerable amounts of it (far more of it than the "missing" baryonic matter they found, in fact).

    • Dark matter was a thing till scifi canned it!

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Baryon filaments have nothing whatsoever to do with dark matter or dark energy. Finding them is progress in validating current models since it finds matter that our current models say should be out there. It also strengthens the cause of "dark" matter/energy, since if our current models predict something (the presence of ordinary matter not currently detectable) that's verified by discoveries, it strengthens those models.

      This still doesn't mean there has to be actual dark matter of course. Physicists once b

    • I've been saying for years that "dark matter" and "dark energy" aren't really things. They're placeholders for some type of matter or interaction we'll discover later.

      No they're real things, I kept them in the trunk of my car. Unfortunately I got really drunk a while back and haven't been able to remember where I parked. I'm guessing my car, and the missing dark matter/energy, are sitting in a police impound yard.

    • I've been saying for years that "dark matter" and "dark energy" aren't really things.

      Which would make you right, and in accordance with every scientist that's looking at this, anywhere. And when we find those types of matter, or interaction, or weird gravitational effect, or whatever, we'll likely still call it "dark matter". Does that mean it becomes a thing then, but wasn't before?

      Anyway, this isn't dark matter, or energy, it's the missing baryonic matter. Baryonic just basically means "regular stuff". Dark matter means "something else, not regular stuff".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      You (and the submitter or editor) seem to think that baryonic matter is something exotic. It is not. Baryons are the family of particles that comprise exactly three quarks, and include the protons and neutrons that make up all known (and unknown) elements. You're almost entirely made of baryonic matter.
      The real article says it's baryonic matter precisely to convey that it's mundane matter, and not mesons like pions or any of the really strange stuff like pentaquarks.

    • My understanding is that the story is about finally "seeing" half of the hidden baryonic mass that was inferred to exist from other data. That suggests that there is still a more baryonic mass that we only infer exists; it remains hidden.

      But that this has nothing to do with the dark matter and dark energy that is also inferred by current best theories.

      Someone has made a comment suggesting that much of the dark energy is the "vacuum energy", which I take as a reference to the energy that is demonstrated in

  • I wasn't much of a fan of the Dark Matter concept, as it was more or less a magical form of matter. A defuse gas seems to make more sense in my mind.

    I also expect as we dig further in the quantum level we will find a lot of the quantum silliness is actually something more comprehensible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ytene ( 4376651 )
      Completely agree with you - Occam's Razor Wins Again...

      Or maybe "Swings Again", depending on how you take your puns...

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by skoskav ( 1551805 )

        Completely agree with you - Occam's Razor Wins Again...

        That's a butchering of Occam's Razor. The law is about preferring the most parsimonious hypothesis, i.e. the one that makes the fewest assumptions.

        Dark matter being composed of a diffuse gas of standard baryonic matter could be the simplest hypothesis, but it makes many assumptions by implicitly refuting consolidating evidence against it. Wikipedia lists a few of them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • A defuse gas

      Shit? There's a bomb?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by LesFerg ( 452838 )

        A defuse gas

        Shit? There's a bomb?

        Yes, there will be a rapid diffusion of gas, if you don't defuse it first.

    • A little knowledge still appears to be a dangerous thing.
    • If I understand the summary correctly, they're not saying there's no dark matter. What they're saying is that even accounting for dark matter, there should be twice as much non dark matter out there than had previously been observed. And this is what they've claiming to have found.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by LesFerg ( 452838 )

      How diffuse would that defuse gas be?

  • Summary is wrong - not about dark matter (Score:4, Informative)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:26PM (#55338369)
    They found some of the missing baryon matter. This is the normal matter that is around us every day. Dark matter is stuff that has momentum and exerts a gravitational field but doesn't interact electromagnetically, so we can't see it. We believe most of the matter in the universe is dark matter but we also believe there is a lot more of the normal baryon matter out there but we just don't know where or what it is. These studies have shown that there are filaments of hot gas stretching between galaxies. The density of this gas is extremely low but the volume it occupies is huge so it contributes to a large amount of the baryon matter in the universe.

    • Re:Summary is wrong - not about dark matter (Score:4, Informative)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:40PM (#55338473)
      Summary never said it was about dark matter. It's clearly talking about the missing baryon matter.
      • The title says "matter" and whatever Dark Matter is it is most definitely matter so either the reference to "matter" is wrong or the 50% number is wrong because what is described is not the discovery of 50% of the missing matter in the universe, only 50% of the missing baryonic matter.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by prefec2 ( 875483 )

      They could have said that they found neutrons or protons which would have been much easier to understand for most people here.

  • Does that matter exist between stars and not only between galaxies? Can it be used as fuel for spaceships? Inquiring minds want to know.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )

      Can it be used as fuel for spaceships?

      In a science fiction story, sure.

      In reality, no - it's far too sparse.

      • It's kind of like that 'asteroid belt' between Mars and Jupiter. When you see it in movies, they show it like the asteroid field in Star Wars (Empire Strikes Back, I think) where there are thousands of asteroids very close to one another and constantly smashing into one another. In reality, the average distance between objects is something like 2 million miles and most of them aren't any bigger than a basketball. All the asteroids put together wouldn't create a planet even half the size of Pluto.

  • It only makes sense for something as large as a galaxy in motion to shed a bit during travel. They produce enough of their own light.

  • Which one of us is going to tell Blue Penguin production company (makers of the "Dark Matter" teevee series) that their show's been found?
  • I was just about to report it lost and file insurance claims...
  • So by half the matter in the universe, we are taking 2.0-2.3% tops. [arxiv.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      So by half the matter in the universe, we are taking 2.0-2.3% tops. [arxiv.org]

      This is the first detection of the roughly half of the normal matter in our universe -- protons, neutrons and electrons -- unaccounted for by previous observations of stars, galaxies and other bright objects in space.

      • Neither the slashdot nor the linked article said "half the normal matter". That's why I linked the actual arrive paper.
  • Let me know when they are finally able to detect the infinite amount of matter the universe actually has, as well as its infinite everything else.

    • Let me know when they are finally able to detect the infinite amount of matter the universe actually has, as well as its infinite everything else.

      You do understand, right, that in an infinite universe (with, by extension, an infinite amount of matter if you want to think of it that way) can be a thing while still not manifesting itself as an infinite amount of matter (or even hardly any matter at all) in any particular volume. Right? You get that part?

  • TL;DR version (Score:4, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @05:13PM (#55338719)

    It was behind the couch along with all the missing cat toys, single socks and car keys. ;)

    • I just looked behind our couch and found exactly the same thing.

      Which is odd because we've never had a cat. Or a car.

  • Are these cosmic super-strings? They would act like information conveyors over large time scales between the interconnected galaxies and would have been primed since the early cosmos.

  • I think that this is the first time the phrase "Has Just Been Finally Found" has been used, ever: https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
  • as "University" vs "Universe." Good for them. Lol.

