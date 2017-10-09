SpaceX's Mars Vision Puts Pressure on NASA's Manned Exploration Programs (marketwatch.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: Entrepreneur Elon Musk's announcement late last month accelerating plans for manned flights to Mars ratchets up political and public relations pressure on NASA's efforts to reach the same goal. With Musk publicly laying out a much faster schedule than NASA -- while contending his vision is less expensive and could be financed primarily with private funds -- a debate unlike any before is shaping up over the direction of U.S. space policy. Industry officials and space experts consider the proposal by Musk's Space Exploration to land people on the red planet around the middle of the next decade extremely optimistic. Some supporters concede the deadline appears ambitious even for reaching the moon, while Musk himself acknowledged some of his projected dates are merely "aspirational." But the National Aeronautics and Space Administration doesn't envision getting astronauts to Mars until at least a decade later, a timeline NASA is finding increasingly hard to defend in the face of criticism that it is too slow.
... as well as the same level of oversight... and they can race Musk. fact is, Congress has been starving NASA since the first shuttle blew up. and it's getting worse by the year.
In what world does NASA have less access to money than SpaceX?
The problem is that government agencies waste money. If you don't believe it, go work for any city, county, state or federal agency in the USA. Keep a critical eye out for waste and inefficiency. In less than 3 months, you will see why NASA cannot keep up with the private sector. If you cannot see it after 3 months, then you are a perfect fit. Enjoy your new job.
It's a tough issue. Any reasonable colonization plan calls for decreasing reliance on imports per capita over time as, one by one, they develop local production lines for various feedstocks and finished products. But at the same time, the population keeps growing. So the question is, how does the balance of these factors play out? As you rightly note, total independence will not happen any time remotely soon. But how quickly can the bulk be reduced relative to how quickly consumer demand on Mars grows?
None. If it can't make things locally, it's not going to survive. You can't just ship a spare part to Mars overnight when it breaks.
Manned spaceflight produces very little science, and most of it is science about how humans live in space.
But it's not really true. Congress need to stop telling NASA to waste billions of dollars a year building rockets that will cost billions of dollars per launch and have no funded payloads. Then NASA could afford to do something useful.
He says astronauts are going to be heroes and will die with honor.
I recommend you read what you wrote there. First off to your 0G claim: https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
That's for a year in space. BFR trips to Mars will be around 3 months.
As for radiation, they only experience we have of sending people to an area that's not protected from the earths magnetic field is to the moon. We have no experience of keeping people outside of its bubble for months. And then it doesn't get much better once you get to Mars as Mars has no magnetic field to protect people. The planet may provide some protection at night from the sun, but nothing from all the background radiation. And in what world is building underground not "too much effort"? Here on earth it's a right pain in the ass where we can, you know, breath, and have established infrastructure.
Yes, we don't have that much experience with people in those sort of high radiation environments, and that could be a cause for concern. Some proposals have suggested having one's fuel tanks act as an additional barrier (and frankly, I suspect that the next version of BFR will have something like this or end up having a water-ice shield). It is true that Mars doesn't have a magnetic field, but this ignores the fact that as I pointed out,
How does Musk propose getting around the 0-g effects on the human body?
By harnessing the detrimental affects of radiation to just kill the travelers outright. 0.G effects are the least of your concerns here.
SpaceX's solution is simple: go fast. They propose carrying smaller cargos at higher speeds rather than higher cargos at smaller speeds.
That said, Musk is a bit handwavy on issues related to gravity and radiation. He seems to genuinely believe it won't be a problem, but a lot of people in the field aren't so sure. At this point in time, we don't even know if a person can live on Mars for protracted periods of time without suffering problematic degeneration due to the reduced gravity. At least with Venus,
If he can't make his goals of Telsa 3 production, why should we believe he can put people on Mars...
Hey, the first schedule is always based on "If nothing goes wrong" planning. It's how industry always works....
Ah, reminds me of a conversation I had with a sales exec once who was yelling about how engineering (me) never cooperated with him on the schedule... I kept saying that the best delivery date we could hope for was 6 months later than he wanted (or as it turns out, what he promised the customer already w/o asking me). Then he hit me with the following question... "So what keeps you from doing this
Wow, a month delay on a greatly accelerated production target, on a vehicle where the original plan wasn't to start production until "some time" in 2017, after explicit statements that the deadline was moved up in order to be able to hold supplier's feet to the fire because some would inevitably miss it. My teapot can hardly handle this tempest!
Maybe when we start doing similar concern trolling about future SpaceX missions we can have a tempest in Russell's teapot.
What kind of guarantee?
I really don't want to be on that first SpaceX trip to Mars though... This thing is SO expensive that taking the crawl, walk, run and then fly approach is going to soak every bit or profit SpaceX can create and then some, for little or no commercial benefit that I can come up with.
The real purpose of this story is that Musk is trying to soak up more taxpayer funding for Manned spaceflight, not that he actually knows how long it will take him to develop the technologies.
