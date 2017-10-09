Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


SpaceX's Mars Vision Puts Pressure on NASA's Manned Exploration Programs (marketwatch.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the race-to-Mars dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Entrepreneur Elon Musk's announcement late last month accelerating plans for manned flights to Mars ratchets up political and public relations pressure on NASA's efforts to reach the same goal. With Musk publicly laying out a much faster schedule than NASA -- while contending his vision is less expensive and could be financed primarily with private funds -- a debate unlike any before is shaping up over the direction of U.S. space policy. Industry officials and space experts consider the proposal by Musk's Space Exploration to land people on the red planet around the middle of the next decade extremely optimistic. Some supporters concede the deadline appears ambitious even for reaching the moon, while Musk himself acknowledged some of his projected dates are merely "aspirational." But the National Aeronautics and Space Administration doesn't envision getting astronauts to Mars until at least a decade later, a timeline NASA is finding increasingly hard to defend in the face of criticism that it is too slow.

  • ... as well as the same level of oversight... and they can race Musk. fact is, Congress has been starving NASA since the first shuttle blew up. and it's getting worse by the year.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      In what world does NASA have less access to money than SpaceX?

      The problem is that government agencies waste money. If you don't believe it, go work for any city, county, state or federal agency in the USA. Keep a critical eye out for waste and inefficiency. In less than 3 months, you will see why NASA cannot keep up with the private sector. If you cannot see it after 3 months, then you are a perfect fit. Enjoy your new job.

      • Question: How many CENTURIES will it take for a Mars colony to stop needing massive subsidies from Earth? We need a discussion on who is going to pay the many Trillions of dollars needed to support this.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Rei ( 128717 )

          It's a tough issue. Any reasonable colonization plan calls for decreasing reliance on imports per capita over time as, one by one, they develop local production lines for various feedstocks and finished products. But at the same time, the population keeps growing. So the question is, how does the balance of these factors play out? As you rightly note, total independence will not happen any time remotely soon. But how quickly can the bulk be reduced relative to how quickly consumer demand on Mars grows?

          The

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by 0123456 ( 636235 )

          None. If it can't make things locally, it's not going to survive. You can't just ship a spare part to Mars overnight when it breaks.

    • NASA has plenty of money for science and exploration, they just need to stop wasting half their budget on Manned Spaceflight (that does neither).
      • Ah the sciencey people need to stop doing science to do science. Only a Conservative could loop their head around that logic!

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by 0123456 ( 636235 )

          Manned spaceflight produces very little science, and most of it is science about how humans live in space.

          But it's not really true. Congress need to stop telling NASA to waste billions of dollars a year building rockets that will cost billions of dollars per launch and have no funded payloads. Then NASA could afford to do something useful.

      • So in order to save money for manned explorations to Mars, NASA should stop spending money on manned spaceflight? Are you reading your own words?

  • "increasingly hard to defend"

    Seems to me the defence is quite easy.

    "We're going to do it properly and safely and with some kind of guarantee."

    • "increasingly hard to defend"

      Seems to me the defence is quite easy.

      "We're going to do it properly and safely and with some kind of guarantee."

      What kind of guarantee?

      I really don't want to be on that first SpaceX trip to Mars though... This thing is SO expensive that taking the crawl, walk, run and then fly approach is going to soak every bit or profit SpaceX can create and then some, for little or no commercial benefit that I can come up with.

      The real purpose of this story is that Musk is trying to soak up more taxpayer funding for Manned spaceflight, not that he actually knows how long it will take him to develop the technologies.

  • Let him. He won't do it because he's all hot air. Great talker, horrible on the follow through. He'll soon understand why space exploration is costly, both in terms of dollars and lives.

  • He's from South Africa, not Russia.

