Astronaut Scott Kelly Describes One Year In Space -- And Its After Effects (brisbanetimes.com.au) 84
53-year-old astronaut Scott Kelly shared a dramatic excerpt from his new book Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery in the Brisbane Times, describing his first 48 hours back on earth and what he'd learned on the mission: I push back from the table and struggle to stand up, feeling like a very old man getting out of a recliner... I make it to my bedroom without incident and close the door behind me. Every part of my body hurts. All my joints and all of my muscles are protesting the crushing pressure of gravity. I'm also nauseated, though I haven't thrown up... When I'm finally vertical, the pain in my legs is awful, and on top of that pain I feel a sensation that's even more alarming: it feels as though all the blood in my body is rushing to my legs, like the sensation of the blood rushing to your head when you do a handstand, but in reverse. I can feel the tissue in my legs swelling... Normally if I woke up feeling like this, I would go to the emergency room. But no one at the hospital will have seen symptoms of having been in space for a year...
Our space agencies won't be able to push out farther into space, to a destination like Mars, until we can learn more about how to strengthen the weakest links in the chain that make space flight possible: the human body and mind... [V]ery little is known about what occurs after month six. The symptoms may get precipitously worse in the ninth month, for instance, or they may level off. We don't know, and there is only one way to find out... On my previous flight to the space station, a mission of 159 days, I lost bone mass, my muscles atrophied, and my blood redistributed itself in my body, which strained and shrank the walls of my heart. More troubling, I experienced problems with my vision, as many other astronauts had. I had been exposed to more than 30 times the radiation of a person on Earth, equivalent to about 10 chest X-rays every day. This exposure would increase my risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of my life.
Kelly says the Space Station crew performed more than 400 experiments, though about 25% of his time went to tracking his own health. "If we could learn how to counteract the devastating impact of bone loss in microgravity, the solutions could well be applied to osteoporosis and other bone diseases. If we could learn how to keep our hearts healthy in space, that knowledge could be useful on Earth." Kelly says he felt better a few months after returning to earth, adding "It's gratifying to see how curious people are about my mission, how much children instinctively feel the excitement and wonder of space flight, and how many people think, as I do, that Mars is the next step... I know now that if we decide to do it, we can."
Our space agencies won't be able to push out farther into space, to a destination like Mars, until we can learn more about how to strengthen the weakest links in the chain that make space flight possible: the human body and mind... [V]ery little is known about what occurs after month six. The symptoms may get precipitously worse in the ninth month, for instance, or they may level off. We don't know, and there is only one way to find out... On my previous flight to the space station, a mission of 159 days, I lost bone mass, my muscles atrophied, and my blood redistributed itself in my body, which strained and shrank the walls of my heart. More troubling, I experienced problems with my vision, as many other astronauts had. I had been exposed to more than 30 times the radiation of a person on Earth, equivalent to about 10 chest X-rays every day. This exposure would increase my risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of my life.
Kelly says the Space Station crew performed more than 400 experiments, though about 25% of his time went to tracking his own health. "If we could learn how to counteract the devastating impact of bone loss in microgravity, the solutions could well be applied to osteoporosis and other bone diseases. If we could learn how to keep our hearts healthy in space, that knowledge could be useful on Earth." Kelly says he felt better a few months after returning to earth, adding "It's gratifying to see how curious people are about my mission, how much children instinctively feel the excitement and wonder of space flight, and how many people think, as I do, that Mars is the next step... I know now that if we decide to do it, we can."
Re: (Score:1)
Perhaps paraplegics, I mean, how would a quadriplegic even operate the toilet? With their mouth?
Re: (Score:2)
Not the best idea. You need arms to get around in space.
People that are just missing legs might make sense.
Re: (Score:2)
Haven't you seen the movie WALL-E?
"Mars is the next step" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Also this,
Stop sending senior citizens into space.
Wtf right?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Shouldn't it be more like "Help! I've fallen and I can't stop floating!"
Mars has gravity -- at an acceleration rate of 3.711 meters per second squared, compare that to 9.8 m/s squared on Earth. So you will still fall down on Mars. Thanks for playing, though.
One person doesn't like it, so lets give up? (Score:1)
I have so many problems with the astronauts premise I don't know where to begin.
Of the 15 people that have spent more than a year in space does not constitute a statistically significant sample size to determine whether or not space flight is feasible. If anything it's a sign that we need to send *more* people up to quicken the pace of discovery.
Staying in shape is a struggle even on Earth. There should be some effort expended in keeping fit above that what's already been done if no-gravity is an issue.
I wo
Re: (Score:2)
Spacers gotta be spacers. it's a religion. Don't try reasoning with him.
Re: (Score:1)
I would argue that he *should* go to the E.R., or see a doctor for the pain at least. There are doctors that have seen at least one of the 533 people that have been to space. I bet you NASA has the number to a few of those doctors too.
Good advice, I'm sure it never dawned on this NASA Astronaut that he should see a NASA physician after returning to earth, the first thing he did when he landed was probably to hop out of the Soyuz and catch an Uber home and go to bed like the slacker he is. Probably never even occurred to anyone at NASA to have him see a physician. Sounds like they should have just talked to you.
Re: (Score:2)
Of the 15 people that have spent more than a year in space does not constitute a statistically significant sample size
Oh really? What, pray, is the statistical test you are using to determine a sufficient sample size?
Seriously, don't play that card if you can't back it up.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly what I was thinking; they just need better hamster wheels. Maybe they can license the technology from the Gravitron at a local carnival.
Re: (Score:2)
A better idea than most think. Not only can your spinning contraption create gravity, but also create a protective Magnetic field around it.
This issue is Real (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Probably sending a high-altitude balloon would have accomplished the same thing for 1,000x less spending...
And then just raise its orbit to get it out of the atmosphere and accelerate it to a stable orbital velocity and keep it in free-fall like the ISS (around 17,000mph) and you're there!
Though you'll need a bigger balloon to carry the hundreds (thousands?) of tons of rocket needed to get it into orbit.
I think you've just reinvented the Rockoon [wikipedia.org], which is still being pursued, but not, afaik, for large payloads like a space capsule that can support a human.
It's after effects? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
There's lots of things we can do that we aren't doing because of the cost. We could be building a vehicle right now that would send a man to Mars at the 2024 launch window. But we're talking about at least 10+ years after that for a good reason: nobody wants to spend the kind of money it would take to have the kind of program where you could commit to an actual date for a mission. But we are willing to spend enough to kick the can down the road roughly in the direction of Mars.
Same goes with engineering
Re: (Score:2)
There's lots of things we can do that we aren't doing because of the cost. We could be building a vehicle right now that would send a man to Mars at the 2024 launch window. But we're talking about at least 10+ years after that for a good reason: nobody wants to spend the kind of money it would take to have the kind of program where you could commit to an actual date for a mission. But we are willing to spend enough to kick the can down the road roughly in the direction of Mars.
Same goes with engineering systems. It would be great to have a non-rocket launch system that could put stuff in orbit. That would save a ton of money on a per-mission basis, but nobody wants to spend the kind of money it would take to even start seriously looking at a space elevator or sky hook.
There are some useful intermediate steps that would also make a Mars mission much more realistic and affordable, though they are likely decades away -- like the ability to mine nearby asteroids for fuel and other supplies (like water, which could be turned into fuel). Getting 5 tons of fuel into geosynchronous orbit would take around 250 tons of fuel using today's rockets. Getting that fuel from a space based asteroid could be much more efficient. Even getting it from the moon would be better than getting i
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. I'm just pointing out there's a world of difference between imagining some system built and operating and imagining how to get it built and operating, and the differences start with where you're going to get the money.
Re: (Score:3)
The first intermediate step which we are fully capable of doing is creating a much larger space station to use as the jumping off point for other missions into the solar system. The most expensive and dangerous piece of manned space travel is getting out of the gravity well. We have enough available lift capacity to move construction supplies, man power, and the supplies need to support human life.
That sounds like an expensive and wasteful way to prepare for space travel to an unknown destination and unknown timeframe with a spacecraft of unknown design. What supplies do you send? How do you know they'll be useful 10 years from now when you're ready to use them?
You could send water and assume it'll be used for *something*, but if you find a way to get it from an asteroid (or from the moon) you may have wasted a lot of fuel and space launches when you could have been launching aluminum I-Beams for con
Re: (Score:1)
NASA knows precisely how to make artificial gravity with a merry-go-round, and it will be delighted when your check arrives.
Spin the damn thing (Score:2, Insightful)
Not hard to produce gravity. And you can still have a weightless bit in the middle for fun.
That said, astronauts are obsolete technology. Robots can do it cheaper and better.
Re: (Score:2)
This has been known forever, but is hideously expensive and complex as compared to a non-spinning solution.
Take two ISS modules, put them on a tether and spin, what could be cheaper? Nothing... until you have an operational snafu that destroys the whole thing.
Failure in space is not considered an option, anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
You have to (a) make it very big; (b) make it very light so you can accelerate it to your destination with an achievable amount of propulsion; and (c) make that great big, slender structure strong enough to take the acceleration. It can be done -- with great gobs of money.
Re: (Score:2)
> That said, astronauts are obsolete technology. Robots can do it cheaper and better.
Isn't latency a problem for many things? Sure if you can program the robot to do everything it won't matter too much. And semi autonomous robots could do many things. But if you need human decision, then you need about 3 minutes for any sensing data to reach earth and then 3 minutes for even an immediate reaction to get back to mars.
Or am I missing something?
A year in space (Score:1)
increased risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of your life...
versus
not having to listen to the moron in chief nor hear about his twitter shit posts for a year
sign me up
Re: (Score:2)
They've got Twitter up on the ISS.
Re: A year in space (Score:1)
But in space, no one can hear you scream.
Re: (Score:2)
increased risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of your life...
versus
not having to listen to the moron in chief nor hear about his twitter shit posts for a year
sign me up
There's no such escape -- the ISS has around a 3mbit/10mbit (upstream is faster than downstream) internet connection. Faster than many American home internet connections, though those in other countries may find it to be limiting.
Maybe we need to pay attention of SCI-FI solutions (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It's purely an issue of cost. To produce rotational artificial gravity, you need a fairly large lever arm (otherwise the gravitational gradient is rather large, which means your head feels less gravity than your feet and... well, I'm not sure what the effects of that would be, but I can't imagine it would feel pleasant), which means you need a ship far large than you can launch into space in one go. You could build/assemble it in space, but that's difficult and expensive. Finally, you can't add something li
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Not just cost, but also operational complexity / opportunity for failure.
If you make two "gravipods" and tether them, theoretically they can spin and achieve whatever force you want on the occupants - longer tethers mean lower RPMs for the same force, but no matter how you configure it the whole thing has to be stronger to withstand the forces, and docking with something spinning like that isn't nearly as easy as 2001 made it look.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know why but this quote always stuck with me...
Why Not Contrifugal Force?? (Score:2)
I just keep wonder why NASA has this fixation on trying to do space in weightlessness? Why not use centrifugal force to simulate gravity... Why not use plants and other natural processes for breathable air and self-sustenance?
I believe the answer lies in that it's scientists, and not engineers, setting the agendas. Scientists are trained to be scepticle. They ask what is and isn't. Engineers focus on solving problems. They ask how it can be done, not if. Scientists are seeking tests to publish article
Re: (Score:2)
Good idea, now how many plants have you successfully grown in space? How many will you need for a contained biosphere?
Good questions. Here's some more, vis à vis gravity:
How much gravity does a person need? Can we get away with 1/2 G? 1/4 G? 1/8 G? Do they have to live in it or can they visit it? Could they sleep for 8 hours in 1 G and be able to work/live for 16 hours in 0 G with no ill effects? How about the opposite?
These are all great questions. And what I wonder is why don't we have any answers to these questions?
According to Wikipedia [wikipedia.org], 536 people have been "in space" and we "have spent over 29,000 pers
Re: (Score:3)
Actually scientists would love artificial gravity as it would solve all sorts of problems for them. What's preventing this from happening is that the engineers haven't been able to come up with a practical, economic way to create a centrifugal module.
But maybe that's just because they haven't consulted you yet. You should contact NASA and let them know you have the answers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I just keep wonder why NASA has this fixation on trying to do space in weightlessness? Why not use centrifugal force to simulate gravity...
Because the ISS is specifically for gaining experience with the effects of zero-G, of course. We need to know whether all astronauts suffer the effects described here after long periods, or some subset. We need to know what durations are required for which effects to show up. It's science.
And the effects Kelly describes are for the most part adaptations to microgravity. When you first go into zero-G your blood rushes to your head because your vascular system has spent a lifetime squeezing it out of your leg
Laron Syndrome (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
A rare type of Dwarfism.
http://freefall.purrsia.com/ff... [purrsia.com]
Why we can't go to Mars... yet (Score:3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
tldr;
* only 40% of missions have actually succeeded, i.e. not crashed
* microgravity will render astronauts helpless. I.e., unlike earth, there won't be anybody at the destination to carry you off on a stretcher and treat you back to health. (Bone loss and vision changes/glaucoma, low blood pressure, T-cell reductions). You need a rotating setup for centripital gravity.
* a piece of rock the size of a beebee can wreak enormous damage to the ship; think Apollo 13
* radiation; a solar flare would be fatal to astronauts.Van Allen belts mostly protect against charged particles. If a flare hits a mission outside the Van Allen belts, the astronauts will die eventually, unless the mission carries literally tons of lead shields. The moon missions were lucky to not get hit. A Hohmann transfer orbit takes approx 6 months to get from earth to Mars (or visa versa). You will get hit by solar storms
If we could get an "ion-drive" to get us there in a month, that will cut down the the bone loss, and exposure to radiation.
Re: (Score:2)
If we could get an "ion-drive" to get us there in a month, that will cut down the the bone loss, and exposure to radiation.
Does Mars provide any real protection against radiation?
Re: (Score:2)
If we could get an "ion-drive" to get us there in a month, that will cut down the the bone loss, and exposure to radiation.
Does Mars provide any real protection against radiation?
Yes, by virtue of being made of rock. Just being in orbit will cut out ~half of cosmic radiation, and a surface colony could have buildings underground or covered in sandbags or bricks to get greater protection. People walking on the surface would still get elevated exposure compared to Earth, because the atmosphere is so thin, but having a sleeping shelter that is thoroughly shielded may give the body enough of an opportunity to heal and recover such that the long-term effects are mitigated.
Re: (Score:2)
Scott Kelly was still able to move around, function, and decline to go to the hospital in the described scenario for his first 48 hours after returning to Earth. Clearly if he'd been landed on Mars he'd have been able to function, even though he probably still wouldn't enjoy 30% gravity.
The remarkably adaptable human (Score:2)
I find the idea that we can change so much to be intriguing, not a problem so much as a sign of opportunities. It makes me wonder if anyone has ever researched the changes that would occur in an environment with increased gravity.
What would happen if you were to put an athlete in a huge centrifuge and gradually increasing the "gravity" for a year prior to the Olympics? You'd probably have to get them out a few weeks early so that they could relearn dexterity in our lower environment, but the increase in str
Re: (Score:2)
> It makes me wonder if anyone has ever researched the changes that would occur in an environment with increased gravity.
I believe there is prior work on that: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]