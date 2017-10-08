Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Astronaut Scott Kelly Describes One Year In Space -- And Its After Effects (brisbanetimes.com.au) 84

Posted by EditorDavid from the small-steps-for-mankind dept.
53-year-old astronaut Scott Kelly shared a dramatic excerpt from his new book Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery in the Brisbane Times, describing his first 48 hours back on earth and what he'd learned on the mission: I push back from the table and struggle to stand up, feeling like a very old man getting out of a recliner... I make it to my bedroom without incident and close the door behind me. Every part of my body hurts. All my joints and all of my muscles are protesting the crushing pressure of gravity. I'm also nauseated, though I haven't thrown up... When I'm finally vertical, the pain in my legs is awful, and on top of that pain I feel a sensation that's even more alarming: it feels as though all the blood in my body is rushing to my legs, like the sensation of the blood rushing to your head when you do a handstand, but in reverse. I can feel the tissue in my legs swelling... Normally if I woke up feeling like this, I would go to the emergency room. But no one at the hospital will have seen symptoms of having been in space for a year...

Our space agencies won't be able to push out farther into space, to a destination like Mars, until we can learn more about how to strengthen the weakest links in the chain that make space flight possible: the human body and mind... [V]ery little is known about what occurs after month six. The symptoms may get precipitously worse in the ninth month, for instance, or they may level off. We don't know, and there is only one way to find out... On my previous flight to the space station, a mission of 159 days, I lost bone mass, my muscles atrophied, and my blood redistributed itself in my body, which strained and shrank the walls of my heart. More troubling, I experienced problems with my vision, as many other astronauts had. I had been exposed to more than 30 times the radiation of a person on Earth, equivalent to about 10 chest X-rays every day. This exposure would increase my risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of my life.
Kelly says the Space Station crew performed more than 400 experiments, though about 25% of his time went to tracking his own health. "If we could learn how to counteract the devastating impact of bone loss in microgravity, the solutions could well be applied to osteoporosis and other bone diseases. If we could learn how to keep our hearts healthy in space, that knowledge could be useful on Earth." Kelly says he felt better a few months after returning to earth, adding "It's gratifying to see how curious people are about my mission, how much children instinctively feel the excitement and wonder of space flight, and how many people think, as I do, that Mars is the next step... I know now that if we decide to do it, we can."

  • help! i've fallen and i can't get up!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hylandr ( 813770 )

      Also this,

      Stop sending senior citizens into space.

      Wtf right?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      Shouldn't it be more like "Help! I've fallen and I can't stop floating!"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SeaFox ( 739806 )

        Shouldn't it be more like "Help! I've fallen and I can't stop floating!"

        Mars has gravity -- at an acceleration rate of 3.711 meters per second squared, compare that to 9.8 m/s squared on Earth. So you will still fall down on Mars. Thanks for playing, though.

  • I have so many problems with the astronauts premise I don't know where to begin.

    Of the 15 people that have spent more than a year in space does not constitute a statistically significant sample size to determine whether or not space flight is feasible. If anything it's a sign that we need to send *more* people up to quicken the pace of discovery.

    Staying in shape is a struggle even on Earth. There should be some effort expended in keeping fit above that what's already been done if no-gravity is an issue.

    I wo

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by hawguy ( 1600213 )

      I would argue that he *should* go to the E.R., or see a doctor for the pain at least. There are doctors that have seen at least one of the 533 people that have been to space. I bet you NASA has the number to a few of those doctors too.

      Good advice, I'm sure it never dawned on this NASA Astronaut that he should see a NASA physician after returning to earth, the first thing he did when he landed was probably to hop out of the Soyuz and catch an Uber home and go to bed like the slacker he is. Probably never even occurred to anyone at NASA to have him see a physician. Sounds like they should have just talked to you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Of the 15 people that have spent more than a year in space does not constitute a statistically significant sample size

      Oh really? What, pray, is the statistical test you are using to determine a sufficient sample size?

      Seriously, don't play that card if you can't back it up.

  • It is possible that the first several generates to go in to space will never be able to come back to earth.

  • It's after effects? (Score:3)

    by boudie2 ( 1134233 ) on Sunday October 08, 2017 @07:03PM (#55332825)
    You mean shrinkage?

  • Spin the damn thing (Score:2, Insightful)

    by aberglas ( 991072 )

    Not hard to produce gravity. And you can still have a weightless bit in the middle for fun.

    That said, astronauts are obsolete technology. Robots can do it cheaper and better.

    • This has been known forever, but is hideously expensive and complex as compared to a non-spinning solution.

      Take two ISS modules, put them on a tether and spin, what could be cheaper? Nothing... until you have an operational snafu that destroys the whole thing.

      Failure in space is not considered an option, anymore.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      > That said, astronauts are obsolete technology. Robots can do it cheaper and better.

      Isn't latency a problem for many things? Sure if you can program the robot to do everything it won't matter too much. And semi autonomous robots could do many things. But if you need human decision, then you need about 3 minutes for any sensing data to reach earth and then 3 minutes for even an immediate reaction to get back to mars.

      Or am I missing something?

  • A year in space (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    increased risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of your life...

    versus

    not having to listen to the moron in chief nor hear about his twitter shit posts for a year

    sign me up

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      They've got Twitter up on the ISS.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hawguy ( 1600213 )

      increased risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of your life...

      versus

      not having to listen to the moron in chief nor hear about his twitter shit posts for a year

      sign me up

      There's no such escape -- the ISS has around a 3mbit/10mbit (upstream is faster than downstream) internet connection. Faster than many American home internet connections, though those in other countries may find it to be limiting.

  • Has NASA done any in-space studies of artificial gravity from centripetal force (or is it centrifugal?)? Many books and movies have done real-studies on rotating sections (2001, Rendevous on Rama, O'Neills space colonies, etc...). Even some pretty good math support on how long the lever arm has to be vs rotation speed.... I don't know how they would attach it to ISS, but it sounds like some kind of testing should be done.....

    • It's purely an issue of cost. To produce rotational artificial gravity, you need a fairly large lever arm (otherwise the gravitational gradient is rather large, which means your head feels less gravity than your feet and... well, I'm not sure what the effects of that would be, but I can't imagine it would feel pleasant), which means you need a ship far large than you can launch into space in one go. You could build/assemble it in space, but that's difficult and expensive. Finally, you can't add something li

      • A proposed solution for deep space missions (to Mars for example) is to send 2 ships at once, tether them using a long cable, and have them spin around each other like a pair of bolas. Instant gravity without a lot of extra weight (though building a ship for spin of say half a g does add weight too), and you can make the cable a lot longer than any arm, which helps with the coriolis effect.

      • Not just cost, but also operational complexity / opportunity for failure.

        If you make two "gravipods" and tether them, theoretically they can spin and achieve whatever force you want on the occupants - longer tethers mean lower RPMs for the same force, but no matter how you configure it the whole thing has to be stronger to withstand the forces, and docking with something spinning like that isn't nearly as easy as 2001 made it look.

    • No such thing as centrifugal force. It's an engineer's phantom. There's only inertia.

      I don't know why but this quote always stuck with me...

  • I just keep wonder why NASA has this fixation on trying to do space in weightlessness? Why not use centrifugal force to simulate gravity... Why not use plants and other natural processes for breathable air and self-sustenance?

    I believe the answer lies in that it's scientists, and not engineers, setting the agendas. Scientists are trained to be scepticle. They ask what is and isn't. Engineers focus on solving problems. They ask how it can be done, not if. Scientists are seeking tests to publish article

    • Actually scientists would love artificial gravity as it would solve all sorts of problems for them. What's preventing this from happening is that the engineers haven't been able to come up with a practical, economic way to create a centrifugal module.

      But maybe that's just because they haven't consulted you yet. You should contact NASA and let them know you have the answers.

    • My understanding is that a practical device for achieving simulated gravity with spinning would need to be very very large. Otherwise, any people moving around would feel terribly sick. I believe this is known as the Coriolis effect.

    • I just keep wonder why NASA has this fixation on trying to do space in weightlessness? Why not use centrifugal force to simulate gravity...

      Because the ISS is specifically for gaining experience with the effects of zero-G, of course. We need to know whether all astronauts suffer the effects described here after long periods, or some subset. We need to know what durations are required for which effects to show up. It's science.

      And the effects Kelly describes are for the most part adaptations to microgravity. When you first go into zero-G your blood rushes to your head because your vascular system has spent a lifetime squeezing it out of your leg

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    A rare type of Dwarfism.

    http://freefall.purrsia.com/ff... [purrsia.com]

  • Why we can't go to Mars... yet (Score:3)

    by knorthern knight ( 513660 ) on Sunday October 08, 2017 @08:43PM (#55333197)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    tldr;

    * only 40% of missions have actually succeeded, i.e. not crashed

    * microgravity will render astronauts helpless. I.e., unlike earth, there won't be anybody at the destination to carry you off on a stretcher and treat you back to health. (Bone loss and vision changes/glaucoma, low blood pressure, T-cell reductions). You need a rotating setup for centripital gravity.

    * a piece of rock the size of a beebee can wreak enormous damage to the ship; think Apollo 13

    * radiation; a solar flare would be fatal to astronauts.Van Allen belts mostly protect against charged particles. If a flare hits a mission outside the Van Allen belts, the astronauts will die eventually, unless the mission carries literally tons of lead shields. The moon missions were lucky to not get hit. A Hohmann transfer orbit takes approx 6 months to get from earth to Mars (or visa versa). You will get hit by solar storms

    If we could get an "ion-drive" to get us there in a month, that will cut down the the bone loss, and exposure to radiation.

    • If we could get an "ion-drive" to get us there in a month, that will cut down the the bone loss, and exposure to radiation.

      Does Mars provide any real protection against radiation?

      • If we could get an "ion-drive" to get us there in a month, that will cut down the the bone loss, and exposure to radiation.

        Does Mars provide any real protection against radiation?

        Yes, by virtue of being made of rock. Just being in orbit will cut out ~half of cosmic radiation, and a surface colony could have buildings underground or covered in sandbags or bricks to get greater protection. People walking on the surface would still get elevated exposure compared to Earth, because the atmosphere is so thin, but having a sleeping shelter that is thoroughly shielded may give the body enough of an opportunity to heal and recover such that the long-term effects are mitigated.

    • microgravity will render astronauts helpless. I.e., unlike earth, there won't be anybody at the destination to carry you off on a stretcher and treat you back to health.

      Scott Kelly was still able to move around, function, and decline to go to the hospital in the described scenario for his first 48 hours after returning to Earth. Clearly if he'd been landed on Mars he'd have been able to function, even though he probably still wouldn't enjoy 30% gravity.

  • I find the idea that we can change so much to be intriguing, not a problem so much as a sign of opportunities. It makes me wonder if anyone has ever researched the changes that would occur in an environment with increased gravity.

    What would happen if you were to put an athlete in a huge centrifuge and gradually increasing the "gravity" for a year prior to the Olympics? You'd probably have to get them out a few weeks early so that they could relearn dexterity in our lower environment, but the increase in str

